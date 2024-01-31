Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024

WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GH
Tradegate
30.01.24
20:34 Uhr
32,400 Euro
-0,600
-1,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60033,40015:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 14:10
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Citi's 2024 Oncology Leadership Summit: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand twitter.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
