WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue was $10.89 billion, 5% lower versus the same quarter last year. Core organic revenue growth declined 4%.

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $4.20, 5% higher versus the same quarter last year, driven by 70 basis points of operating margin expansion.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $5.67, 5% higher versus the same quarter last year, driven by 100 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.

Full year revenue was $42.86 billion, 5% lower versus prior year. Core organic revenue growth was 1%.

Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $15.45.

Full year adjusted EPS was $21.55.

During the year, we strengthened our industry leadership, advanced our trusted partner status with our customers, and delivered differentiated financial performance for our shareholders due to strong execution by our global team enabled by our PPI Business System.

Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the year, highlighted by the groundbreaking Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer, the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q AutoRun dPCR System, the Thermo Scientific Metrios 6 S/TEM, the first FDA-cleared assays for risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia, and the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads. During the quarter, we launched the Thermo Scientific Meridian EX System, an electron-beam-based solution for precise defect localization in advanced logic semiconductors and the Thermo Scientific Aquanex Ultrapure Water Purification System, for reliable water purity and operational enhancement in laboratories.

Continued to further strengthen our industry-leading commercial engine and deepen our trusted partner status during the year, as demonstrated by our differentiated performance in 2023. This included the addition of a new customer excellence center in Europe, partnering and collaborating with customers on innovative new medicines, and leveraging digital tools to further optimize commercial effectiveness and improve the customer experience. During the fourth quarter, we opened a customer experience center for battery manufacturing in Seoul to support our material science customers as they accelerate the development of the next generation of environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Strong year advancing our corporate social responsibility (CSR) priorities. We accelerated our net-zero roadmap with on-site solar projects and power purchase agreements across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, advancing our progress toward our target of utilizing 80% renewable electricity globally by 2030. We also progressed our global health equity initiatives by offering expanded access to advanced genomic testing in low- and middle-income countries and launched new initiatives to continue bringing clinical trials to historically underserved patient populations. We further engaged in supporting local communities through our colleague-led STEM education programs.

Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy in 2023. During the year we completed the acquisitions of The Binding Site, a leading provider for detection and monitoring of multiple myeloma, and CorEvitas, a leading provider of regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies. We also announced an agreement to acquire Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading solution for advanced proteomics discovery and development. Additionally, we returned $3.5 billion of capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

"Thanks to the strong contributions from our team, we delivered differentiated performance in 2023 and enabled our customers' success," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We effectively navigated the challenging macroeconomic conditions by leveraging our PPI Business System to deliver strong financial results."

Casper added, "Our proven growth strategy, capital deployment approach, and PPI Business System, continue to position our company for an even brighter future."

Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue for the quarter declined 5% to $10.89 billion in 2023, versus $11.45 billion in 2022. Organic revenue was 7% lower, Core organic revenue growth declined 4%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.05 billion.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.20, versus $4.01 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.85 billion, compared with $1.86 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.0%, compared with 16.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.67, versus $5.40 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.55 billion, compared with $2.56 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.4%, compared with 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023

Revenue for the full year declined 5% to $42.86 billion in 2023, versus $44.92 billion in 2022. Organic revenue was 5% lower, Core organic revenue growth was 1%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.33 billion.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS for the full year was $15.45, versus $17.63 in 2022. GAAP operating income for 2023 was $6.86 billion, compared with $8.39 billion a year-ago. GAAP operating margin was 16.0%, compared with 18.7% in 2022.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the full year was $21.55, versus $23.24 in 2022. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $9.81 billion, compared with $10.99 billion a year-ago. Adjusted operating margin was 22.9%, compared with 24.5% in 2022.

Annual Guidance for 2024

Thermo Fisher is initiating a guidance range for full year 2024 with revenue of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $20.95 to $22.00.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues Revenues $ 10,886 $ 11,450 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 6,390 58.7 % 6,715 58.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,672 15.4 % 1,836 16.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 563 5.2 % 592 5.2 % Research and development expenses 327 3.0 % 391 3.4 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 80 0.7 % 55 0.5 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,032 83.0 % 9,589 83.7 % Operating income 1,854 17.0 % 1,861 16.3 % Interest income 309 150 Interest expense (390 ) (269 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (33 ) 35 Income before income taxes 1,740 1,777 Provision for income taxes (e) (133 ) (173 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (1 ) (30 ) Net income 1,606 1,574 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (24 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,630 15.0 % $ 1,576 13.8 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 4.22 $ 4.03 Diluted $ 4.20 $ 4.01 Weighted average shares: Basic 387 391 Diluted 388 393 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 1,854 17.0 % $ 1,861 16.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 22 0.2 % 5 0.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 31 0.3 % 47 0.4 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 80 0.7 % 55 0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 563 5.2 % 592 5.2 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,550 23.4 % $ 2,560 22.4 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,630 $ 1,576 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 22 5 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 31 47 Restructuring and other costs (c) 80 55 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 563 592 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 14 (46 ) Provision for income taxes adjustments (e) (111 ) (138 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 1 30 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (27 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,203 $ 2,121 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4.20 $ 4.01 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.06 0.01 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.08 0.12 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.20 0.14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.45 1.50 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.04 (0.11 ) Provision for income taxes adjustments (e) (0.29 ) (0.35 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.00 0.08 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (0.07 ) 0.00 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 5.67 $ 5.40 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,723 $ 3,487 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (405 ) (550 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11 6 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 3,329 $ 2,943

Business Segment Information Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,469 22.7 % $ 3,046 26.6 % Analytical Instruments 2,037 18.7 % 1,878 16.4 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,105 10.2 % 1,115 9.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 5,719 52.5 % 5,947 51.9 % Eliminations (444 ) -4.1 % (536 ) -4.6 % Consolidated revenues $ 10,886 100.0 % $ 11,450 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 895 36.2 % $ 1,040 34.1 % Analytical Instruments 587 28.8 % 476 25.4 % Specialty Diagnostics 264 23.9 % 208 18.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 804 14.0 % 836 14.1 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,550 23.4 % 2,560 22.4 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (22 ) -0.2 % (5 ) 0.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (31 ) -0.3 % (47 ) -0.4 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (80 ) -0.7 % (55 ) -0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (563 ) -5.2 % (592 ) -5.2 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 1,854 17.0 % $ 1,861 16.3 %

(a) Adjusted results in 2023 exclude $19 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $3 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2022 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. (b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, abandoned facility, and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $3 of gains on the sale of real estate. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $14 of gain on the sale of intellectual property. (d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $67 of net gains on derivative instruments to address certain foreign currency risks. (e) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of charges for pre-acquisition matters. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $276 and $256 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Organic and Core organic revenue growth Three months ended December 31, 2023 Revenue growth -5% Acquisitions 1% Currency translation 1% Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) * -7% COVID-19 testing revenue -3% Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) * -4% * Results may not sum due to rounding.

Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues Revenues $ 42,857 $ 44,915 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 25,295 59.0 % 25,415 56.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 6,569 15.3 % 7,127 15.9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,338 5.5 % 2,395 5.3 % Research and development expenses 1,337 3.1 % 1,471 3.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 459 1.1 % 114 0.3 % Total costs and operating expenses 35,998 84.0 % 36,522 81.3 % Operating income 6,859 16.0 % 8,393 18.7 % Interest income 879 272 Interest expense (1,375 ) (726 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (65 ) (104 ) Income before income taxes 6,298 7,835 Provision for income taxes (e) (284 ) (703 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (59 ) (172 ) Net income 5,955 6,960 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (40 ) 10 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 5,995 14.0 % $ 6,950 15.5 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 15.52 $ 17.75 Diluted $ 15.45 $ 17.63 Weighted average shares: Basic 386 392 Diluted 388 394 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 6,859 16.0 % $ 8,393 18.7 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 95 0.2 % 46 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 59 0.1 % 37 0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 459 1.1 % 114 0.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,338 5.5 % 2,395 5.3 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 9,810 22.9 % $ 10,985 24.5 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 5,995 $ 6,950 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 95 46 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 59 37 Restructuring and other costs (c) 459 114 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,338 2,395 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 50 117 Provision for income taxes adjustments (e) (645 ) (672 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 59 172 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (46 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,364 $ 9,159 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 15.45 $ 17.63 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.24 0.12 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.15 0.09 Restructuring and other costs (c) 1.18 0.29 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 6.03 6.07 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.13 0.30 Provision for income taxes adjustments (e) (1.66 ) (1.70 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.15 0.44 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (0.12 ) 0.00 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 21.55 $ 23.24 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,406 $ 9,154 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,479 ) (2,243 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 87 24 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 7,014 $ 6,935

Business Segment Information Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 9,977 23.3 % $ 13,532 30.1 % Analytical Instruments 7,263 16.9 % 6,624 14.7 % Specialty Diagnostics 4,405 10.3 % 4,763 10.6 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 23,041 53.8 % 22,511 50.1 % Eliminations (1,829 ) -4.3 % (2,515 ) -5.5 % Consolidated revenues $ 42,857 100.0 % $ 44,915 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 3,420 34.3 % $ 5,582 41.2 % Analytical Instruments 1,908 26.3 % 1,507 22.8 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,124 25.5 % 1,024 21.5 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 3,358 14.6 % 2,872 12.8 % Subtotal reportable segments 9,810 22.9 % 10,985 24.5 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (95 ) -0.2 % (46 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (59 ) -0.1 % (37 ) -0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (459 ) -1.1 % (114 ) -0.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2,338 ) -5.5 % (2,395 ) -5.3 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 6,859 16.0 % $ 8,393 18.7 %

(a) Adjusted results in 2023 and in 2022 exclude charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $13 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures, $19 of net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, and $11 of gains on the sale of real estate. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $14 of gain on the sale of intellectual property. (d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $26 of losses on the early extinguishment of debt and $67 of net gains on derivative instruments to address certain foreign currency risks. (e) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements (including a $658 benefit from an audit settlement in 2022). Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of charges for pre-acquisition matters. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude a $423 charge for the impact of deferred tax realizability assessments as a result of audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $1,068 and $986 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Organic and Core organic revenue growth Year ended December 31, 2023 Revenue growth -5% Acquisitions 1% Currency translation 0% Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) * -5% COVID-19 testing revenue -6% Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) * 1% * Results may not sum due to rounding.

Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,077 $ 8,524 Accounts receivable, net 8,221 8,115 Inventories 5,088 5,634 Other current assets 3,203 2,956 Total current assets 24,589 25,229 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,448 9,280 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 16,670 17,442 Other assets 3,999 4,007 Goodwill 44,020 41,196 Total assets $ 98,726 $ 97,154 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity Current liabilities: Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations $ 3,609 $ 5,579 Other current liabilities 10,403 11,431 Total current liabilities 14,012 17,010 Other long-term liabilities 6,564 7,087 Long-term obligations 31,308 28,909 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 118 116 Total equity 46,724 44,032 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 98,726 $ 97,154

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year ended December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 5,955 $ 6,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,406 3,381 Change in deferred income taxes (1,300 ) (995 ) Other non-cash expenses, net 882 857 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions (537 ) (1,049 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,406 9,154 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,660 ) (39 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,479 ) (2,243 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 87 24 Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements 70 15 Other investing activities, net (160 ) 84 Net cash used in investing activities (5,142 ) (2,159 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of debt 5,942 3,193 Repayment of debt (5,782 ) (375 ) Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 1,620 1,526 Repayment of commercial paper (1,935 ) (3,690 ) Purchases of company common stock (3,000 ) (3,000 ) Dividends paid (523 ) (455 ) Other financing activities, net 56 (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,622 ) (2,810 ) Exchange rate effect on cash (82 ) (139 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (440 ) 4,046 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,537 4,491 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,097 $ 8,537 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 7,014 $ 6,935

Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of acquisitions/divestitures and the effects of currency translation. We also report Core organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenue, and excluding the impacts of acquisitions/divestitures and the effects of currency translation. We report these measures because Thermo Fisher management believes that in order to understand the company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions/divestitures, foreign currency translation and/or COVID-19 testing on revenues. Thermo Fisher management uses these measures to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods.

We report adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's core operating performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, forecasts, and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. To calculate these measures we exclude, as applicable:

Certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition, significant transaction/acquisition-related costs, including changes in estimates of contingent acquisition-related consideration, and other costs associated with obtaining short-term financing commitments for pending/recent acquisitions. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

Costs/income associated with restructuring activities and large-scale abandonments of product lines, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We exclude these costs because we believe that the costs related to restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities; impairments of long-lived assets; and certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, including gains/losses on investments, the sale of businesses, product lines, and real estate, significant litigation-related matters, curtailments/settlements of pension plans, and the early retirement of debt. We exclude these items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

The expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

The noncontrolling interest and tax impacts of the above items and the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate/law changes), the latter of which we exclude because they are outside of our normal operations and difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

We report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow excluding net capital expenditures, to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. The company also uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables above.

