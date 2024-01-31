HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy company, announced fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion, compared with earnings of $2.1 billion in the third quarter. Excluding special items of $102 million, the company had adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion. In addition, the company provided an update on progress toward its strategic priorities.

" In the fourth quarter, our team's operating and commercial excellence allowed us to capture value across our diversified and integrated portfolio and deliver strong earnings," said Mark Lashier, president and CEO of Phillips 66.

" In Refining, we increased market capture and continued to deliver above industry average crude utilization. In Midstream, our NGL wellhead-to-market business continues to exceed our expectations, achieving strong results and record volumes in the quarter.

" As we look forward, we will continue to execute our strategic priorities to deliver significant shareholder value. During 2023, we distributed well over 50% of our operating cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We have distributed $8.3 billion to shareholders since July 2022, on pace to achieve our $13 billion to $15 billion target by year-end 2024."

" The Board is pleased with the company's results, which reflect management's progress on our strategic priorities and our collective commitment to deliver shareholder value today and in the future," stated Glenn Tilton, Lead Independent Director.

Midstream

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Transportation $ 334 386 334 285 NGL and Other 425 335 423 293 NOVONIX (3) (9) (3) (9) Midstream $ 756 712 754 569

Midstream fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax income was $756 million, compared with $712 million in the third quarter of 2023. Results in the fourth quarter included a $2 million tax benefit. The third quarter included a gain of $101 million on the sale of an investment and a gain of $46 million from a change in inventory method for an acquired business, partially offset by $4 million of restructuring costs.

Transportation fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $334 million, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $285 million in the third quarter. The increase mainly reflects recognition of deferred revenue related to throughput and deficiency agreements.

NGL and Other adjusted pre-tax income was $423 million in the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $293 million in the third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher margins and volumes at the Sweeny Hub, as well as lower operating costs.

In the fourth quarter, the fair value of the company's investment in NOVONIX, Ltd. decreased by $3 million, compared with a $9 million decrease in the third quarter.

Chemicals

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Chemicals $ 106 104 106 104

The Chemicals segment reflects Phillips 66's equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem). Chemicals fourth-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $106 million, in line with third quarter 2023 pre-tax income of $104 million.

Global olefins and polyolefins utilization was 94% for the quarter.

Refining

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Refining $ 814 1,710 797 1,740

Refining fourth-quarter 2023 reported pre-tax income was $814 million, compared with pre-tax income of $1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Results in the fourth quarter included a $17 million tax benefit. Results in the third quarter included a $30 million legal accrual.

Adjusted pre-tax income for Refining was $797 million in the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower realized margins, which decreased from $18.96 per barrel in the third quarter to $14.41 per barrel in the fourth quarter. Realized margins declined primarily due to lower market crack spreads, partially offset by inventory hedge impacts, higher Gulf Coast clean product realizations and strong commercial results. The composite RIN adjusted market crack spread decreased 53% from $28.64 per barrel in the third quarter to $13.41 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Refining pre-tax turnaround expense for the fourth quarter was $100 million, including $14 million related to the Rodeo renewables facility. Crude utilization rate was 92% and clean product yield was 87%. Market capture increased from 66% to 107%.

Marketing and Specialties

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Marketing and Specialties $ 432 633 432 633

Marketing and Specialties fourth-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $432 million, compared with $633 million in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to seasonally lower domestic wholesale fuel margins.

Corporate and Other

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Loss Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Corporate and Other $ (347) (346) (297) (295)

Corporate and Other fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax costs were $347 million, compared with pre-tax costs of $346 million in the third quarter of 2023. Results in the fourth and third quarter included restructuring costs of $50 million and $51 million, respectively.

Adjusted pre-tax costs were $297 million in the fourth quarter, in line with adjusted third-quarter pre-tax costs of $295 million.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Return of Capital

Phillips 66 generated $2.2 billion in cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 funded $634 million of capital expenditures and investments, $1.2 billion of share repurchases and $457 million in dividends. The company ended the quarter with 430 million shares outstanding.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had $3.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $6.4 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities. The company's consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 38% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 34%.

Strategic Priorities and Business Update

Phillips 66 is executing its strategic priorities to increase mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA by $4 billion to $14 billion by 2025 and grow shareholder distributions.

The company achieved $1.2 billion in run-rate cost and sustaining capital savings as of Dec. 31, 2023, through business transformation. The company is targeting $1.4 billion run-rate savings by the end of 2024.

In Refining, the company continues to improve asset reliability and market capture through high-return, low-capital projects. The company is implementing 10 to 15 projects annually to increase market capture by 5% by 2025. In 2023, completed projects added over 1% to market capture based on mid-cycle pricing.

Phillips 66 is capturing value from its Midstream NGL wellhead-to-market strategy. Through the end of 2023, the company's increased ownership of DCP Midstream has provided an incremental $1.25 billion toward its 2025 mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA target, including approximately $250 million of synergies. The company remains focused on capturing over $400 million of run-rate commercial and operating synergies by 2025.

In Chemicals, CPChem completed construction and began operations of a 1 billion pounds per year propylene splitter at its Cedar Bayou facility in the fourth quarter. CPChem is building world-scale petrochemical facilities with joint-venture partner QatarEnergy on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Ras Laffan, Qatar. Both projects are expected to start up in 2026.

Phillips 66 is converting its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, into one of the world's largest renewable fuels facilities. Construction continues on the Rodeo Renewed refinery conversion project that is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024. The conversion will reduce emissions from the facility and produce lower carbon intensity transportation fuels. Upon completion, the facility will have over 50,000 BPD (800 million gallons per year) of renewable fuel production capacity.

Since July 2022 the company has distributed $8.3 billion through share repurchases and dividends and is on pace to achieve the $13 billion to $15 billion target by year-end 2024.

Phillips 66 also plans to monetize assets that no longer fit its long-term strategy. These asset dispositions are expected to generate over $3 billion in proceeds that will support the company's strategic priorities, including returns to shareholders. Timing of these dispositions will be subject to satisfactory market conditions and any necessary regulatory approvals. Total proceeds from asset dispositions in 2023 were $392 million.

Earnings Millions of Dollars 2023 2022 Q4 Q3 Year Q4 Year Midstream $ 756 712 2,774 656 4,734 Chemicals 106 104 600 52 856 Refining 814 1,710 5,266 1,640 7,816 Marketing and Specialties 432 633 2,135 539 2,402 Corporate and Other (347) (346) (1,306) (340) (1,169) Pre-Tax Income 1,761 2,813 9,469 2,547 14,639 Less: Income tax expense 476 670 2,230 535 3,248 Less: Noncontrolling interests 25 46 224 128 367 Phillips 66 $ 1,260 2,097 7,015 1,884 11,024 Adjusted Earnings Millions of Dollars 2023 2022 Q4 Q3 Year Q4 Year Midstream $ 754 569 2,627 674 1,752 Chemicals 106 104 600 52 856 Refining 797 1,740 5,293 1,626 7,891 Marketing and Specialties 432 633 2,135 539 2,402 Corporate and Other (297) (295) (1,076) (280) (1,010) Pre-Tax Income 1,792 2,751 9,579 2,611 11,891 Less: Income tax expense 405 660 2,173 574 2,613 Less: Noncontrolling interests 25 21 243 138 377 Phillips 66 $ 1,362 2,070 7,163 1,899 8,901

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This news release includes the terms "adjusted earnings," "adjusted pre-tax income (loss)," "adjusted pre-tax costs," "adjusted earnings per share," "realized refining margin per barrel," and "net debt-to-capital ratio." These are non-GAAP financial measures that are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods and to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry. Where applicable, these measures exclude items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses in the current period or other adjustments to reflect how management analyzes results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

This news release also includes the term "mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA, as used in this release, is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as estimated net income plus estimated net interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as estimated EBITDA plus the proportional share of selected equity affiliates' estimated net interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization less the portion of estimated adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the consolidated company and income before income taxes is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for operating segments. Mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA is defined as the average adjusted EBITDA generated over a complete economic cycle. Mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA estimates or targets depend on future levels of revenues and expenses, including amounts that will be attributable to noncontrolling interests, which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation of projected mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income or segment income before income taxes without unreasonable effort.

References in the release to earnings refer to net income attributable to Phillips 66. References in the release to shareholder distributions refers to the sum of dividends paid to Phillips 66 stockholders and proceeds used by Phillips 66 to repurchase shares of its common stock. References to run-rate cost savings includes cost savings and references to run-rate synergies include costs savings and other benefits that will be reflected in the sales and other operating revenues, purchased crude oil and products costs, operating expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses and equity in earnings of affiliates lines on our consolidated statement of income when realized. References to run-rate sustaining capital savings includes savings that will be reflected in the capital expenditures and investments on our consolidated statement of cash flows when realized. References to run-rate savings represent the sum of run-rate cost savings and run-rate sustaining capital savings.

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2023 2022 Q4 Q3 Year Q4 Year Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Consolidated Earnings $ 1,260 2,097 7,015 1,884 11,024 Pre-tax adjustments: Certain tax impacts (19) - (19) - - Hurricane-related costs - - - (14) (21) Net gain on asset disposition - (101) (123) - - Alliance shutdown-related costs1 - - - - 26 Regulatory compliance costs - - - - 70 Legal accrual - 30 30 - - Business transformation restructuring costs2 50 51 177 60 159 Loss on early redemption of DCP debt - - 53 - - Merger transaction costs - - - - 13 Gain on consolidation - - - - (3,013) Change in inventory method for acquired business - (46) (46) - - DCP integration restructuring costs3 - 4 38 18 18 Tax impact of adjustments4 (12) 10 (26) (14) 635 Other tax impacts 83 - 83 (25) - Noncontrolling interests - 25 (19) (10) (10) Adjusted earnings $ 1,362 2,070 7,163 1,899 8,901 Earnings per share of common stock (dollars) $ 2.86 4.69 15.48 3.97 23.27 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock (dollars)5 $ 3.09 4.63 15.81 4.00 18.79 Reconciliation of Segment Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Midstream Pre-Tax Income $ 756 712 2,774 656 4,734 Pre-tax adjustments: Certain tax impacts (2) - (2) - - Net gain on asset disposition - (101) (137) - - Merger transaction costs - - - - 13 Gain on consolidation - - - - (3,013) Change in inventory method for acquired business - (46) (46) - - DCP integration restructuring costs3 - 4 38 18 18 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 754 569 2,627 674 1,752 Chemicals Pre-Tax Income $ 106 104 600 52 856 Pre-tax adjustments: None - - - - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 106 104 600 52 856 Refining Pre-Tax Income $ 814 1,710 5,266 1,640 7,816 Pre-tax adjustments: Certain tax impacts (17) - (17) - - Hurricane-related costs - - - (14) (21) Net loss on asset disposition - - 14 - - Alliance shutdown-related costs1 - - - - 26 Regulatory compliance costs - - - - 70 Legal accrual - 30 30 - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 797 1,740 5,293 1,626 7,891 Marketing and Specialties Pre-Tax Income $ 432 633 2,135 539 2,402 Pre-tax adjustments: None - - - - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 432 633 2,135 539 2,402 Corporate and Other Pre-Tax Loss $ (347) (346) (1,306) (340) (1,169) Pre-tax adjustments: Business transformation restructuring costs2 50 51 177 60 159 Loss on early redemption of DCP debt - - 53 - - Adjusted pre-tax loss $ (297) (295) (1,076) (280) (1,010) 1 Costs related to the shutdown of the Alliance Refinery totaled $26 million pre-tax in the second quarter of 2022. Shutdown-related costs recorded in the Refining segment include pre-tax charges for the disposal of materials and supplies of $20 million, and asset retirements of $6 million recorded in depreciation and amortization expense.

2 Restructuring costs, related to Phillips 66's multi-year business transformation efforts, are primarily due to consulting fees and severance costs. Additionally, fourth-quarter 2022 included a held-for-sale asset impairment of $45 million.

3 Restructuring costs, related to the integration of DCP Midstream, primarily reflect severance costs and consulting fees. A portion of these costs are attributable to noncontrolling interests.

4 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.

5 Q4 2023, Q3 2023 and full year 2022 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares of 440,582 thousand, 447,255 thousand, and 473,728 respectively. Other periods are based on the same weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated December 31, 2023 Debt-to-Capital Ratio Total Debt $ 19,359 Total Equity 31,650 Debt-to-Capital Ratio 38 % Total Cash 3,323 Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio 34 %

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2023 Q4 Q3 Reconciliation of Refining Income Before Income Taxes to Realized Refining Margins Income before income taxes $ 814 1,710 Plus: Taxes other than income taxes 87 93 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 227 211 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48 39 Operating expenses 1,086 1,142 Equity in (earnings) loss of affiliates 85 (208) Other segment (income) expense, net 5 (10) Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 167 416 Special items: Certain tax impacts (15) - Realized refining margins $ 2,504 3,393 Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels) 156,720 156,300 Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)* 173,786 178,929 Income before income taxes (dollars per barrel)** $ 5.19 10.94 Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)*** $ 14.41 18.96 * Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate. ** Income before income taxes divided by total processed inputs. *** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

