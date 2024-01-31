Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full year revenues reach all-time high of $17.9 billion ; a 10.2% increase over the comparable prior year period

Current quarter new vehicle units sold increased 14.8% over the comparable prior year period

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $7.87 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.50

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 199 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("current quarter") and full year 2023 ("current year").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $108.8 million . Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $131.2 million . Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $7.87 . Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.50 . Current quarter new vehicle revenues were a record of $2.3 billion and parts and service continued to produce year-over-year growth.

Current year total revenues of $17.9 billion were the highest in Company history, with growth across all lines of business. Current year total gross profit exceeded $3.0 billion, an all-time record driven by gross profit of $1.2 billion by our parts and service business. In addition, the Company delivered record new and used vehicle units sold for the current year. The U.K. delivered record current year revenues of $3.1 billion, driven by all lines of service and record gross profit, driven by new vehicles and parts and service.

"Our U.S. team produced another strong quarter and full year results. We continue to execute well in this evolving U.S. market. We experienced challenges in our U.K. operations during the current quarter with used vehicles and recognize we have some work ahead of us to bring our costs back in-line with recent trends," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on reducing costs in the U.K. in the first quarter of 2024, with an expectation of reducing our U.K. headcount by approximately 10%."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.5 billion, a 10.1% increase compared to $4.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $108.8 million, a 30.6% decrease compared to $156.7 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $131.2 million, a 17.2% decrease compared to $158.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $7.87, a 26.8% decrease compared to $10.75 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.50, a 12.6% decrease compared to $10.86 for the prior year quarter.

New vehicle units sold increased 14.8%. However, declining new vehicle margins, increased SG&A as a percentage of gross profit and higher interest expense pressured net income and earnings per common share versus the prior year quarter. Specifically, SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 7.5% in the U.K., driven by higher SG&A expenses and lower margins on new and used vehicles. During the current quarter, our U.K. operations began a rebalancing of our used vehicle inventory in response to market changes, which generated losses on used vehicle wholesale sales in the current quarter, which are expected to continue into the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 . Despite the current quarter challenges, our U.K. team, delivered record current year revenues, driven by all lines of service and record gross profit, driven by new vehicles and parts and service.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: 4Q23 Change 4Q23 Change Total revenues $4.5B +10.1 % $4.2B +6.2 % Total gross profit ("GP") $730.6M +1.6 % $690.0M (1.5) % NV units sold 45,827 +14.8 % 43,087 +10.6 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $4,025 (22.5) % $3,986 (23.3) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 44,656 +2.5 % 42,534 +0.4 % UV retail GP PRU $1,434 +3.5 % $1,413 +1.2 % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $299.3M +6.5 % $287.0M +5.6 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 54.9 % +0.7 % 54.6 % 0.3 % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $187.1M +8.4 % $175.6M +4.1 % F&I GP PRU $2,068 0.0 % $2,051 (1.1) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 66.7 % +364 bps 67.4 % +454 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 66.5 % +353 bps 66.8 % +404 bps

Full Year 2023 Results Overview

Current year total revenues were a record $17.9 billion, a 10.2% increase compared to $16.2 billion for the full year 2022 ("prior year").

Current year net income from continuing operations was $602.0 million, a 20.2% decrease compared to $754.2 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $623.3 million, a 14.5% decrease compared to $728.7 million for the prior year.

Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $42.75, a 9.6% decrease compared to $47.31 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $44.27, a 3.2% decrease compared to $45.71 for the prior year. Current year and prior year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $(0.03) and $0.14, respectively.

As a result of lower new and used vehicle margins, increased SG&A expenses, and higher interest costs, net income and earnings per common share were adversely impacted versus the prior year.

Full Year 2023 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: FY23 Change FY23 Change Total revenues $17.9B +10.2 % $16.8B +6.1 % Total GP $3.0B +1.9 % $2.9B (1.2) % NV units sold 175,566 +13.5 % 165,659 10.0 % NV GP PRU $4,369 (18.1) % $4,312 (19.4) % UV retail units sold 187,656 +1.6 % 178,782 (0.8) % UV retail GP PRU $1,604 (5.6) % $1,596 (6.5) % P&S GP $1.2B +10.0 % $1,159.8M +8.1 % P&S GM 54.6 % (0.3) % 54.5 % (0.4) % F&I revenues $741.9M +2.7 % $700.4M (0.7) % F&I GP PRU $2,043 (4.0) % $2,033 (4.6) % SG&A expenses as a % of GP 63.8 % +365 bps 64.6 % +336 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 64.2 % +283 bps 64.2 % +310 bps

Corporate Development

A major contributor to our success and a driver of incremental value creation for our shareholders is the speed and efficiency at which we have been able to integrate new acquisitions into our existing operations. In the current year, the Company successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $1 .1 billion, including the resolution in the current quarter of the previously pending acquisition of a Subaru dealership in New Hampshire . This acquisition is expected to generate $65.0 million of annual revenues.

In the current quarter, the Company disposed of a Land Rover and Volvo dealership in Louisiana . These dealerships generated approximately $45.0 million in annual revenues.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 160,968 shares at an average price per common share of $262.25, for a total of $42 .2 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .4 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 729,582 shares, representing approximately 5.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $236.78, for a total of $172 .8 million, excluding excise taxes of $1 .5 million. During the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,750,605 shares, at an average price per common share of $185.04, for a total of $694.0 million, representing approximately 21.8% of the common shares outstanding at the commencement of the period.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had an aggregate 13.7 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. The Company currently has $143 .3 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,311.2

$ 1,972.8

$ 338.4

17.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,334.5

1,319.4

15.1

1.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

102.3

85.7

16.6

19.3 % Parts and service sales

545.0

518.4

26.5

5.1 % Finance, insurance and other, net

187.1

172.7

14.5

8.4 % Total revenues

4,480.0

4,069.0

411.1

10.1 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,126.7

1,765.4

361.3

20.5 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,270.4

1,259.0

11.4

0.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

106.6

87.8

18.8

21.4 % Parts and service sales

245.7

237.3

8.4

3.5 % Total cost of sales

3,749.4

3,349.5

399.9

11.9 % GROSS PROFIT

730.6

719.4

11.2

1.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

487.4

453.8

33.7

7.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense

23.4

22.4

0.9

4.2 % Asset impairments

25.1

1.3

23.8

1,801.5 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

194.7

241.9

(47.2)

(19.5) % Floorplan interest expense

19.4

9.6

9.7

101.4 % Other interest expense, net

27.7

22.0

5.7

25.8 % Other expense

2.2

4.6

(2.4)

(52.2) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

145.4

205.7

(60.2)

(29.3) % Provision for income taxes

36.6

48.9

(12.3)

(25.1) % Net income from continuing operations

108.8

156.7

(47.9)

(30.6) % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

-

0.2

(0.3)

(122.3) % NET INCOME

$ 108.8

$ 157.0

$ (48.2)

(30.7) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

2.6

4.6

(2.0)

(43.5) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 106.2

$ 152.4

$ (46.2)

(30.3) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 7.87

$ 10.75

$ (2.88)

(26.8) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ 0.01

$ (0.02)

(123.5) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 7.87

$ 10.76

$ (2.89)

(26.9) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.5

14.2

(0.7)

(4.7) % Weighted average participating securities

0.3

0.4

(0.1)

(22.6) % Total weighted average shares

13.8

14.6

(0.8)

(5.2) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

25.2 %

23.8 %

1.4 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,774.6

$ 7,452.5

$ 1,322.0

17.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,693.5

5,673.3

20.2

0.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

441.4

364.6

76.9

21.1 % Parts and service sales

2,222.3

2,009.5

212.7

10.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net

741.9

722.2

19.7

2.7 % Total revenues

17,873.7

16,222.1

1,651.6

10.2 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

8,007.6

6,627.0

1,380.6

20.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,392.6

5,359.6

33.0

0.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

445.2

364.6

80.7

22.1 % Parts and service sales

1,008.0

905.8

102.2

11.3 % Total cost of sales

14,853.4

13,256.9

1,596.5

12.0 % GROSS PROFIT

3,020.3

2,965.2

55.1

1.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,926.8

1,783.3

143.4

8.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense

92.0

88.4

3.7

4.1 % Asset impairments

32.9

2.1

30.7

1,440.6 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

968.6

1,091.4

(122.7)

(11.2) % Floorplan interest expense

64.1

27.3

36.8

134.9 % Other interest expense, net

99.8

77.5

22.3

28.7 % Other expense (income), net

4.5

1.2

3.3

273.4 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

800.2

985.3

(185.1)

(18.8) % Provision for income taxes

198.2

231.1

(32.9)

(14.2) % Net income from continuing operations

602.0

754.2

(152.3)

(20.2) % Net loss from discontinued operations

(0.4)

(2.7)

2.3

(86.6) % NET INCOME

$ 601.6

$ 751.5

$ (149.9)

(19.9) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

14.8

21.2

(6.4)

(30.4) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 586.9

$ 730.3

$ (143.5)

(19.6) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 42.75

$ 47.31

$ (4.55)

(9.6) % Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ (0.17)

$ 0.14

(84.8) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 42.73

$ 47.14

$ (4.41)

(9.4) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.7

15.5

(1.8)

(11.4) % Weighted average participating securities

0.3

0.5

(0.1)

(23.2) % Total weighted average shares

14.1

15.9

(1.9)

(11.7) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

24.8 %

23.5 %

1.3 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57.2

$ 47.9

$ 9.4

19.5 % Inventories, net

$ 1,963.4

$ 1,356.6

$ 606.8

44.7 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,565.4

$ 1,005.2

$ 560.3

55.7 % Total debt

$ 2,098.8

$ 2,082.5

$ 16.3

0.8 % Total equity

$ 2,674.4

$ 2,237.5

$ 436.9

19.5 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $275.2 and $153.6, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

83.3 %

80.3 %

81.3 %

80.8 % United Kingdom

16.7 %

19.7 %

18.7 %

19.2 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

26.7 %

24.5 %

24.0 %

24.4 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

13.4 %

15.2 %

15.2 %

15.6 % BMW/MINI

12.8 %

14.7 %

11.8 %

13.3 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

9.3 %

7.0 %

9.0 %

6.6 % Ford/Lincoln

6.9 %

8.1 %

7.5 %

8.2 % Honda/Acura

7.3 %

6.7 %

7.5 %

6.8 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

6.0 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.1 %

4.6 %

5.2 %

4.8 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

3.1 %

3.8 %

3.7 %

4.8 % Nissan

2.9 %

3.8 %

3.6 %

3.7 % Subaru

3.3 %

2.6 %

2.9 %

2.6 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.6 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.6 % Mazda

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

1.2 % Other

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory

37

24 Used vehicle inventory

35

34 U.S.







New vehicle inventory

36

21 Used vehicle inventory

29

28 U.K.







New vehicle inventory

48

36 Used vehicle inventory

58

63 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each

reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,311.2

$ 1,972.8

$ 338.4

17.2 %



$ 17.7

16.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,334.5

1,319.4

15.1

1.1 %



15.2

- % Used vehicle wholesale sales 102.3

85.7

16.6

19.3 %



1.6

17.5 % Total used 1,436.8

1,405.1

31.7

2.3 %



16.8

1.1 % Parts and service sales 545.0

518.4

26.5

5.1 %



3.9

4.4 % F&I, net 187.1

172.7

14.5

8.4 %



0.9

7.9 % Total revenues $ 4,480.0

$ 4,069.0

$ 411.1

10.1 %



$ 39.2

9.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 184.5

$ 207.4

$ (22.9)

(11.1) %



$ 1.4

(11.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 64.1

60.4

3.7

6.1 %



0.6

5.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.3)

(2.1)

(2.2)

(108.0) %



(0.1)

(102.7) % Total used 59.8

58.3

1.5

2.5 %



0.5

1.7 % Parts and service sales 299.3

281.1

18.2

6.5 %



2.2

5.7 % F&I, net 187.1

172.7

14.5

8.4 %



0.9

7.9 % Total gross profit $ 730.6

$ 719.4

$ 11.2

1.6 %



$ 4.8

0.9 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

10.5 %

(2.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

4.6 %

0.2 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.2) %

(2.4) %

(1.8) %













Total used 4.2 %

4.1 %

- %













Parts and service sales 54.9 %

54.2 %

0.7 %













Total gross margin 16.3 %

17.7 %

(1.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 45,827

39,922

5,905

14.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold 44,656

43,560

1,096

2.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,156

9,003

2,153

23.9 %









Total used 55,812

52,563

3,249

6.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,760

$ 49,416

$ 1,344

2.7 %



$ 713

1.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,884

$ 30,289

$ (405)

(1.3) %



$ 340

(2.5) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,025

$ 5,195

$ (1,170)

(22.5) %



$ 30

(23.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,434

$ 1,386

$ 49

3.5 %



$ 13

2.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (386)

$ (230)

$ (156)

(67.9) %



$ (10)

(63.6) % Total used $ 1,071

$ 1,109

$ (39)

(3.5) %



$ 9

(4.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,068

$ 2,068

$ -

- %



$ 9

(0.5) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 487.4

$ 453.8

$ 33.7

7.4 %



$ 3.9

6.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 485.7

$ 452.9

$ 32.8

7.2 %



$ 4.1

6.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 66.7 %

63.1 %

3.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 66.5 %

62.9 %

3.5 %













Operating margin % 4.3 %

5.9 %

(1.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.0 %

6.0 %

(1.0) %













Pretax margin % 3.2 %

5.1 %

(1.8) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.9 %

5.1 %

(1.3) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 19.4

$ 9.6

$ 9.7

101.4 %



$ 0.1

99.8 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 19.3

13.9

5.5

39.3 %



-

39.3 % Net floorplan expense $ -

$ (4.3)

$ 4.3







$ 0.1







(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 8,774.6

$ 7,452.5

$ 1,322.0

17.7 %



$ 13.9

17.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 5,693.5

5,673.3

20.2

0.4 %



3.7

0.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 441.4

364.6

76.9

21.1 %



0.1

21.1 % Total used 6,135.0

6,037.9

97.1

1.6 %



3.8

1.5 % Parts and service sales 2,222.3

2,009.5

212.7

10.6 %



2.5

10.5 % F&I, net 741.9

722.2

19.7

2.7 %



0.4

2.7 % Total revenues $ 17,873.7

$ 16,222.1

$ 1,651.6

10.2 %



$ 20.4

10.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 767.0

$ 825.6

$ (58.6)

(7.1) %



$ 1.5

(7.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 300.9

313.8

(12.8)

(4.1) %



0.1

(4.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.8)

-

(3.8)

NM



-

NM Total used 297.2

313.8

(16.6)

(5.3) %



-

(5.3) % Parts and service sales 1,214.2

1,103.7

110.5

10.0 %



1.3

9.9 % F&I, net 741.9

722.2

19.7

2.7 %



0.4

2.7 % Total gross profit $ 3,020.3

$ 2,965.2

$ 55.1

1.9 %



$ 3.1

1.8 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.7 %

11.1 %

(2.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.5 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9) %

- %

(0.9) %













Total used 4.8 %

5.2 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 54.6 %

54.9 %

(0.3) %













Total gross margin 16.9 %

18.3 %

(1.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 175,566

154,714

20,852

13.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold 187,656

184,700

2,956

1.6 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 43,763

37,072

6,691

18.0 %









Total used 231,419

221,772

9,647

4.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,325

$ 48,170

$ 2,156

4.5 %



$ 426

3.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,340

$ 30,716

$ (376)

(1.2) %



$ 20

(1.3) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,369

$ 5,336

$ (967)

(18.1) %



$ 9

(18.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,604

$ 1,699

$ (95)

(5.6) %



$ -

(5.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (86)

$ -

$ (86)

NM



$ (1)

NM Total used $ 1,284

$ 1,415

$ (131)

(9.2) %



$ -

(9.2) % F&I PRU $ 2,043

$ 2,128

$ (85)

(4.0) %



$ 1

(4.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,926.8

$ 1,783.3

$ 143.4

8.0 %



$ 2.7

7.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,938.4

$ 1,819.2

$ 119.2

6.5 %



$ 2.5

6.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.8 %

60.1 %

3.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 64.2 %

61.4 %

2.8 %













Operating margin % 5.4 %

6.7 %

(1.3) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.5 %

6.5 %

(1.0) %













Pretax margin % 4.5 %

6.1 %

(1.6) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 4.6 %

5.9 %

(1.3) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 64.1

$ 27.3

$ 36.8

134.9 %



$ 0.1

134.5 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 71.2

56.0

15.2

27.2 %



-

27.2 % Net floorplan expense $ (7.1)

$ (28.7)

$ 21.6







$ 0.1







(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM - not meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,989.3

$ 1,656.7

$ 332.6

20.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,065.2

1,083.9

(18.7)

(1.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

72.2

61.1

11.1

18.1 % Total used

1,137.4

1,145.0

(7.6)

(0.7) % Parts and service sales

473.9

453.6

20.3

4.5 % F&I, net

172.0

158.8

13.1

8.3 % Total revenues

$ 3,772.5

$ 3,414.2

$ 358.3

10.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 156.4

$ 175.0

$ (18.6)

(10.6) % Used vehicle retail sales

53.3

47.3

5.9

12.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.5)

(1.2)

0.8

62.0 % Total used

52.8

46.1

6.7

14.5 % Parts and service sales

259.0

245.9

13.1

5.3 % F&I, net

172.0

158.8

13.1

8.3 % Total gross profit

$ 640.2

$ 625.8

$ 14.3

2.3 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

7.9 %

10.6 %

(2.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.0 %

4.4 %

0.6 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.6) %

(2.0) %

1.4 %



Total used

4.6 %

4.0 %

0.6 %



Parts and service sales

54.7 %

54.2 %

0.5 %



Total gross margin

17.0 %

18.3 %

(1.4) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

38,152

32,064

6,088

19.0 % Retail used vehicles sold

35,195

34,997

198

0.6 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

8,160

6,563

1,597

24.3 % Total used

43,355

41,560

1,795

4.3 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,141

$ 51,670

$ 472

0.9 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,266

$ 30,971

$ (705)

(2.3) % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,099

$ 5,458

$ (1,358)

(24.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,513

$ 1,353

$ 161

11.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (57)

$ (188)

$ 130

69.5 % Total used

$ 1,218

$ 1,110

$ 108

9.7 % F&I PRU

$ 2,345

$ 2,369

$ (24)

(1.0) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 413.1

$ 383.8

$ 29.2

7.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 408.7

$ 383.0

$ 25.7

6.7 % SG&A as % gross profit

64.5 %

61.3 %

3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.8 %

61.2 %

2.6 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,433.6

$ 6,238.5

$ 1,195.0

19.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,458.7

4,531.5

(72.8)

(1.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

314.4

238.8

75.6

31.7 % Total used

4,773.1

4,770.2

2.8

0.1 % Parts and service sales

1,933.3

1,761.4

171.9

9.8 % F&I, net

674.3

656.9

17.3

2.6 % Total revenues

$ 14,814.2

$ 13,427.1

$ 1,387.1

10.3 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 646.1

$ 713.5

$ (67.4)

(9.4) % Used vehicle retail sales

240.8

250.3

(9.5)

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.6

2.6

-

(1.9) % Total used

243.3

252.9

(9.6)

(3.8) % Parts and service sales

1,046.4

959.0

87.5

9.1 % F&I, net

674.3

656.9

17.3

2.6 % Total gross profit

$ 2,610.1

$ 2,582.3

$ 27.8

1.1 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

8.7 %

11.4 %

(2.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %

5.5 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.8 %

1.1 %

(0.3) %



Total used

5.1 %

5.3 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales

54.1 %

54.4 %

(0.3) %



Total gross margin

17.6 %

19.2 %

(1.6) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

142,809

124,934

17,875

14.3 % Retail used vehicles sold

145,617

145,632

(15)

- % Wholesale used vehicles sold

31,456

25,076

6,380

25.4 % Total used

177,073

170,708

6,365

3.7 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,052

$ 49,934

$ 2,118

4.2 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,619

$ 31,116

$ (497)

(1.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,524

$ 5,711

$ (1,187)

(20.8) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,653

$ 1,719

$ (65)

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 81

$ 104

$ (23)

(21.8) % Total used

$ 1,374

$ 1,481

$ (107)

(7.3) % F&I PRU

$ 2,338

$ 2,428

$ (90)

(3.7) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,622.9

$ 1,516.9

$ 106.0

7.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,630.8

$ 1,551.3

$ 79.5

5.1 % SG&A as % gross profit

62.2 %

58.7 %

3.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.5 %

60.1 %

2.4 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 321.9

$ 316.0

$ 5.8

1.8 %



$ 17.7

(3.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 269.3

235.5

33.8

14.3 %



15.2

7.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 30.1

24.6

5.5

22.5 %



1.6

15.9 % Total used 299.4

260.1

39.3

15.1 %



16.8

8.7 % Parts and service sales 71.1

64.8

6.3

9.7 %



3.9

3.6 % F&I, net 15.2

13.8

1.3

9.7 %



0.9

3.5 % Total revenues $ 707.5

$ 654.8

$ 52.7

8.1 %



$ 39.2

2.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 28.1

$ 32.4

$ (4.3)

(13.4) %



$ 1.4

(17.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 10.8

13.0

(2.2)

(17.1) %



0.6

(21.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.8)

(0.8)

(3.0)

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 7.0

12.2

(5.2)

(42.9) %



0.5

(46.9) % Parts and service sales 40.3

35.2

5.1

14.4 %



2.2

8.0 % F&I, net 15.2

13.8

1.3

9.7 %



0.9

3.5 % Total gross profit $ 90.5

$ 93.6

$ (3.2)

(3.4) %



$ 4.8

(8.5) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.7 %

10.2 %

(1.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.0 %

5.5 %

(1.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (12.7) %

(3.4) %

(9.3) %













Total used 2.3 %

4.7 %

(2.4) %













Parts and service sales 56.7 %

54.3 %

2.3 %













Total gross margin 12.8 %

14.3 %

(1.5) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 7,675

7,858

(183)

(2.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold 9,461

8,563

898

10.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,996

2,440

556

22.8 %









Total used 12,457

11,003

1,454

13.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 43,599

$ 40,220

$ 3,380

8.4 %



$ 2,395

2.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 28,461

$ 27,501

$ 960

3.5 %



$ 1,603

(2.3) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,656

$ 4,122

$ (466)

(11.3) %



$ 179

(15.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,141

$ 1,521

$ (380)

(25.0) %



$ 64

(29.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (1,281)

$ (343)

$ (937)

NM



$ (37)

NM Total used $ 559

$ 1,108

$ (549)

(49.6) %



$ 40

(53.1) % F&I PRU $ 885

$ 841

$ 43

5.2 %



$ 50

(0.8) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 74.3

$ 69.9

$ 4.4

6.3 %



$ 3.9

0.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 77.0

$ 69.9

$ 7.1

10.1 %



$ 4.1

4.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 82.2 %

74.7 %

7.5 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 85.1 %

74.7 %

10.4 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,341.0

$ 1,214.0

$ 127.0

10.5 %



$ 13.9

9.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,234.8

1,141.8

93.0

8.1 %



3.7

7.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 127.1

125.8

1.3

1.0 %



0.1

0.9 % Total used 1,361.9

1,267.6

94.3

7.4 %



3.8

7.1 % Parts and service sales 289.0

248.2

40.8

16.4 %



2.5

15.4 % F&I, net 67.6

65.2

2.4

3.7 %



0.4

3.1 % Total revenues $ 3,059.5

$ 2,795.1

$ 264.4

9.5 %



$ 20.4

8.7 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 120.8

$ 112.0

$ 8.8

7.9 %



$ 1.5

6.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 60.2

63.5

(3.3)

(5.1) %



0.1

(5.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (6.3)

(2.6)

(3.7)

(142.5) %



-

(141.2) % Total used 53.9

60.9

(7.0)

(11.5) %



-

(11.5) % Parts and service sales 167.8

144.7

23.1

15.9 %



1.3

15.1 % F&I, net 67.6

65.2

2.4

3.7 %



0.4

3.1 % Total gross profit $ 410.1

$ 382.9

$ 27.3

7.1 %



$ 3.1

6.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.0 %

9.2 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.6 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.0) %

(2.1) %

(2.9) %













Total used 4.0 %

4.8 %

(0.8) %













Parts and service sales 58.1 %

58.3 %

(0.2) %













Total gross margin 13.4 %

13.7 %

(0.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 32,757

29,780

2,977

10.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 42,039

39,068

2,971

7.6 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 12,307

11,996

311

2.6 %









Total used 54,346

51,064

3,282

6.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 42,488

$ 40,766

$ 1,722

4.2 %



$ 439

3.1 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,373

$ 29,227

$ 147

0.5 %



$ 88

0.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,689

$ 3,762

$ (73)

(1.9) %



$ 47

(3.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,432

$ 1,624

$ (193)

(11.9) %



$ 1

(11.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (514)

$ (217)

$ (297)

(136.4) %



$ (3)

(135.1) % Total used $ 991

$ 1,192

$ (201)

(16.8) %



$ -

(16.9) % F&I PRU $ 904

$ 948

$ (44)

(4.6) %



$ 5

(5.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 303.9

$ 266.5

$ 37.4

14.0 %



$ 2.7

13.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 307.5

$ 267.9

$ 39.7

14.8 %



$ 2.5

13.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 74.1 %

69.6 %

4.5 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 75.0 %

70.0 %

5.0 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,148.6

$ 1,924.2

$ 224.5

11.7 %



$ 17.7

10.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,261.1

1,286.6

(25.5)

(2.0) %



15.2

(3.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 96.2

83.1

13.1

15.8 %



1.6

13.9 % Total used 1,357.3

1,369.6

(12.3)

(0.9) %



16.8

(2.1) % Parts and service sales 525.5

500.8

24.7

4.9 %



3.8

4.2 % F&I, net 175.6

168.6

7.0

4.1 %



0.9

3.6 % Total revenues $ 4,207.0

$ 3,963.1

$ 243.8

6.2 %



$ 39.1

5.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 171.8

$ 202.6

$ (30.9)

(15.2) %



$ 1.4

(15.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 60.1

59.2

0.9

1.6 %



0.6

0.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.5)

(2.0)

(2.5)

(127.5) %



(0.1)

(121.9) % Total used 55.6

57.2

(1.6)

(2.7) %



0.5

(3.6) % Parts and service sales 287.0

271.9

15.1

5.6 %



2.2

4.8 % F&I, net 175.6

168.6

7.0

4.1 %



0.9

3.6 % Total gross profit $ 690.0

$ 700.3

$ (10.3)

(1.5) %



$ 4.8

(2.2) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

10.5 %

(2.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

4.6 %

0.2 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.6) %

(2.4) %

(2.3) %













Total used 4.1 %

4.2 %

(0.1) %













Parts and service sales 54.6 %

54.3 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 16.4 %

17.7 %

(1.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 43,087

38,975

4,112

10.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold 42,534

42,367

167

0.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 10,595

8,724

1,871

21.4 %









Total used 53,129

51,091

2,038

4.0 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,211

$ 49,369

$ 842

1.7 %



$ 755

0.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,648

$ 30,367

$ (718)

(2.4) %



$ 356

(3.5) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,986

$ 5,199

$ (1,212)

(23.3) %



$ 32

(23.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,413

$ 1,396

$ 17

1.2 %



$ 14

0.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (421)

$ (225)

$ (196)

(87.4) %



$ (10)

(82.7) % Total used $ 1,047

$ 1,119

$ (72)

(6.5) %



$ 9

(7.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,051

$ 2,073

$ (22)

(1.1) %



$ 10

(1.6) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 465.0

$ 440.2

$ 24.9

5.6 %



$ 4.0

4.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 460.7

$ 439.3

$ 21.4

4.9 %



$ 4.0

4.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.4 %

62.9 %

4.5 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 66.8 %

62.7 %

4.0 %













Operating margin % 4.2 %

6.0 %

(1.8) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.9 %

6.0 %

(1.1) %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 8,191.2

$ 7,277.5

$ 913.7

12.6 %



$ 13.7

12.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 5,378.4

5,553.7

(175.3)

(3.2) %



3.7

(3.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 411.9

355.5

56.5

15.9 %



0.1

15.9 % Total used 5,790.3

5,909.1

(118.8)

(2.0) %



3.8

(2.1) % Parts and service sales 2,128.9

1,952.6

176.3

9.0 %



2.4

8.9 % F&I, net 700.4

705.4

(5.1)

(0.7) %



0.4

(0.8) % Total revenues $ 16,810.8

$ 15,844.6

$ 966.2

6.1 %



$ 20.1

6.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 714.3

$ 806.1

$ (91.7)

(11.4) %



$ 1.5

(11.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 285.4

307.6

(22.2)

(7.2) %



0.1

(7.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.7)

0.2

(4.0)

NM



-

NM Total used 281.7

307.8

(26.2)

(8.5) %



-

(8.5) % Parts and service sales 1,159.8

1,072.4

87.4

8.1 %



1.2

8.0 % F&I, net 700.4

705.4

(5.1)

(0.7) %



0.4

(0.8) % Total gross profit $ 2,856.2

$ 2,891.7

$ (35.5)

(1.2) %



$ 3.0

(1.3) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.7 %

11.1 %

(2.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.5 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9) %

0.1 %

(1.0) %













Total used 4.9 %

5.2 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 54.5 %

54.9 %

(0.4) %













Total gross margin 17.0 %

18.3 %

(1.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 165,659

150,652

15,007

10.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 178,782

180,164

(1,382)

(0.8) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 41,458

35,934

5,524

15.4 %









Total used 220,240

216,098

4,142

1.9 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,810

$ 48,307

$ 1,503

3.1 %



$ 446

2.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,083

$ 30,826

$ (742)

(2.4) %



$ 21

(2.5) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,312

$ 5,350

$ (1,038)

(19.4) %



$ 9

(19.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,596

$ 1,707

$ (111)

(6.5) %



$ -

(6.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (89)

$ 7

$ (96)

NM



$ (1)

NM Total used $ 1,279

$ 1,424

$ (146)

(10.2) %



$ -

(10.2) % F&I PRU $ 2,033

$ 2,132

$ (99)

(4.6) %



$ 1

(4.7) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,845.4

$ 1,771.1

$ 74.3

4.2 %



$ 2.5

4.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,834.9

$ 1,768.2

$ 66.8

3.8 %



$ 2.4

3.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 64.6 %

61.2 %

3.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 64.2 %

61.1 %

3.1 %













Operating margin % 5.3 %

6.5 %

(1.2) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.6 %

6.6 %

(1.0) %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - not meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,826.8

$ 1,608.1

$ 218.7

13.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 991.8

1,051.1

(59.3)

(5.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 66.1

58.5

7.6

13.0 % Total used 1,057.9

1,109.5

(51.6)

(4.7) % Parts and service sales 456.9

438.5

18.5

4.2 % F&I, net 160.4

154.8

5.6

3.6 % Total revenues $ 3,502.0

$ 3,310.9

$ 191.1

5.8 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 143.7

$ 170.2

$ (26.5)

(15.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 49.3

46.1

3.2

6.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.6)

(1.1)

0.5

44.4 % Total used 48.7

45.0

3.7

8.2 % Parts and service sales 247.9

237.8

10.1

4.3 % F&I, net 160.4

154.8

5.6

3.6 % Total gross profit $ 600.7

$ 607.8

$ (7.1)

(1.2) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 7.9 %

10.6 %

(2.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.0 %

4.4 %

0.6 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9) %

(1.9) %

1.0 %



Total used 4.6 %

4.1 %

0.5 %



Parts and service sales 54.3 %

54.2 %

- %



Total gross margin 17.2 %

18.4 %

(1.2) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 35,412

31,117

4,295

13.8 % Retail used vehicles sold 33,073

33,804

(731)

(2.2) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,599

6,284

1,315

20.9 % Total used 40,672

40,088

584

1.5 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,586

$ 51,679

$ (93)

(0.2) % Used vehicle retail $ 29,988

$ 31,093

$ (1,105)

(3.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,058

$ 5,470

$ (1,412)

(25.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,491

$ 1,365

$ 126

9.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (82)

$ (179)

$ 96

54.0 % Total used $ 1,197

$ 1,123

$ 74

6.6 % F&I PRU $ 2,342

$ 2,384

$ (42)

(1.8) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 389.4

$ 371.4

$ 18.0

4.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 385.1

$ 370.6

$ 14.5

3.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 64.8 %

61.1 %

3.7 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 64.1 %

61.0 %

3.1 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 6,869.4

$ 6,065.6

$ 803.8

13.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,167.2

4,416.8

(249.5)

(5.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 287.0

230.1

56.8

24.7 % Total used 4,454.2

4,646.9

(192.7)

(4.1) % Parts and service sales 1,858.5

1,715.4

143.1

8.3 % F&I, net 633.8

640.5

(6.7)

(1.0) % Total revenues $ 13,815.9

$ 13,068.4

$ 747.5

5.7 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 595.5

$ 694.2

$ (98.7)

(14.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 227.0

244.5

(17.5)

(7.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.7

2.8

(0.2)

(5.6) % Total used 229.7

247.3

(17.6)

(7.1) % Parts and service sales 1,000.4

932.9

67.5

7.2 % F&I, net 633.8

640.5

(6.7)

(1.0) % Total gross profit $ 2,459.4

$ 2,514.9

$ (55.5)

(2.2) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 8.7 %

11.4 %

(2.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.5 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.9 %

1.2 %

(0.3) %



Total used 5.2 %

5.3 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales 53.8 %

54.4 %

(0.6) %



Total gross margin 17.8 %

19.2 %

(1.4) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 133,330

120,958

12,372

10.2 % Retail used vehicles sold 137,605

141,355

(3,750)

(2.7) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 29,312

24,023

5,289

22.0 % Total used 166,917

165,378

1,539

0.9 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,522

$ 50,146

$ 1,375

2.7 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,284

$ 31,246

$ (962)

(3.1) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,466

$ 5,739

$ (1,273)

(22.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,650

$ 1,729

$ (80)

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 91

$ 118

$ (27)

(22.6) % Total used $ 1,376

$ 1,495

$ (119)

(8.0) % F&I PRU $ 2,339

$ 2,442

$ (102)

(4.2) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,548.8

$ 1,507.6

$ 41.2

2.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,538.3

$ 1,505.9

$ 32.5

2.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.0 %

59.9 %

3.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 62.6 %

59.9 %

2.7 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 321.9

$ 316.0

$ 5.8

1.8 %



$ 17.7

(3.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 269.3

235.5

33.8

14.3 %



15.2

7.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 30.1

24.6

5.5

22.5 %



1.6

15.9 % Total used 299.4

260.1

39.3

15.1 %



16.8

8.7 % Parts and service sales 68.6

62.3

6.3

10.0 %



3.8

4.0 % F&I, net 15.2

13.8

1.3

9.6 %



0.9

3.4 % Total revenues $ 705.0

$ 652.3

$ 52.7

8.1 %



$ 39.1

2.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 28.1

$ 32.4

$ (4.3)

(13.4) %



$ 1.4

(17.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 10.8

13.0

(2.2)

(17.1) %



0.6

(21.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.8)

(0.8)

(3.0)

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 7.0

12.2

(5.2)

(42.9) %



0.5

(47.0) % Parts and service sales 39.1

34.1

5.0

14.6 %



2.2

8.2 % F&I, net 15.2

13.8

1.3

9.6 %



0.9

3.4 % Total gross profit $ 89.3

$ 92.5

$ (3.2)

(3.5) %



$ 4.8

(8.7) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.7 %

10.2 %

(1.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.0 %

5.5 %

(1.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (12.7) %

(3.4) %

(9.3) %













Total used 2.3 %

4.7 %

(2.4) %













Parts and service sales 57.1 %

54.8 %

2.3 %













Total gross margin 12.7 %

14.2 %

(1.5) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 7,675

7,858

(183)

(2.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold 9,461

8,563

898

10.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,996

2,440

556

22.8 %









Total used 12,457

11,003

1,454

13.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 43,599

$ 40,220

$ 3,379

8.4 %



$ 2,395

2.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 28,461

$ 27,501

$ 960

3.5 %



$ 1,603

(2.3) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,656

$ 4,122

$ (466)

(11.3) %



$ 179

(15.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,141

$ 1,521

$ (380)

(25.0) %



$ 64

(29.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (1,281)

$ (343)

$ (937)

NM



$ (37)

NM Total used $ 558

$ 1,108

$ (549)

(49.6) %



$ 39

(53.2) % F&I PRU $ 884

$ 842

$ 43

5.1 %



$ 50

(0.9) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 75.6

$ 68.7

$ 6.9

10.0 %



$ 4.0

4.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 84.7 %

74.3 %

10.4 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,321.9

$ 1,211.9

$ 109.9

9.1 %



$ 13.7

7.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,211.2

1,136.9

74.3

6.5 %



3.7

6.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 125.0

125.3

(0.4)

(0.3) %



0.1

(0.3) % Total used 1,336.1

1,262.2

73.9

5.9 %



3.8

5.6 % Parts and service sales 270.4

237.2

33.2

14.0 %



2.4

13.0 % F&I, net 66.5

64.9

1.6

2.5 %



0.4

1.9 % Total revenues $ 2,995.0

$ 2,776.3

$ 218.7

7.9 %



$ 20.1

7.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 118.9

$ 111.9

$ 7.0

6.2 %



$ 1.5

4.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 58.4

63.1

(4.7)

(7.5) %



0.1

(7.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (6.4)

(2.6)

(3.8)

(147.2) %



-

(145.7) % Total used 52.0

60.5

(8.5)

(14.1) %



-

(14.1) % Parts and service sales 159.4

139.5

19.9

14.3 %



1.2

13.4 % F&I, net 66.5

64.9

1.6

2.5 %



0.4

1.9 % Total gross profit $ 396.8

$ 376.8

$ 20.0

5.3 %



$ 3.0

4.5 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.0 %

9.2 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.6 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.1) %

(2.1) %

(3.0) %













Total used 3.9 %

4.8 %

(0.9) %













Parts and service sales 59.0 %

58.8 %

0.1 %













Total gross margin 13.2 %

13.6 %

(0.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 32,329

29,694

2,635

8.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold 41,177

38,809

2,368

6.1 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 12,146

11,911

235

2.0 %









Total used 53,323

50,720

2,603

5.1 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 42,458

$ 40,814

$ 1,644

4.0 %



$ 440

3.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,413

$ 29,294

$ 119

0.4 %



$ 90

0.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,676

$ 3,767

$ (91)

(2.4) %



$ 47

(3.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,418

$ 1,626

$ (209)

(12.8) %



$ 1

(12.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (525)

$ (216)

$ (308)

(142.4) %



$ (3)

(140.9) % Total used $ 975

$ 1,194

$ (218)

(18.3) %



$ -

(18.3) % F&I PRU $ 905

$ 948

$ (42)

(4.5) %



$ 5

(5.0) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 296.6

$ 263.6

$ 33.0

12.5 %



$ 2.5

11.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 74.7 %

69.9 %

4.8 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 487.4

$ (2.0)

$ 2.6

$ (0.6)

$ (1.7)

$ -

$ 485.7 Depreciation and amortization expense

23.4

-

-

-

-

(0.3)

23.1 Asset impairments

25.1

-

-

-

-

(25.1)

- Income (loss) from operations

194.7

2.0

(2.6)

0.6

1.7

25.4

221.9





























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 145.4

$ 2.0

$ (2.6)

$ 0.6

$ 1.7

$ 25.4

$ 172.6 Less: Provision (benefit) for income

taxes

36.6

0.5

(2.6)

0.2

0.4

6.3

41.4 Net income from continuing operations

108.8

1.5

-

0.5

1.3

19.1

131.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating

securities

2.6

-

-

-

-

0.5

3.1 Net income from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares

$ 106.2

$ 1.4

$ -

$ 0.5

$ 1.3

$ 18.7

$ 128.1





























Diluted earnings per common share from

continuing operations

$ 7.87

$ 0.11

$ -

$ 0.03

$ 0.09

$ 1.39

$ 9.50





























Effective tax rate

25.2 %





















24.0 %





























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.7 %





















66.5 % Operating margin (2)

4.3 %





















5.0 % Pretax margin (3)

3.2 %





















3.9 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 465.0

$ (2.0)

$ -

$ (0.6)

$ (1.7)

$ -

$ 460.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.4 %





















66.8 %





























Same Store income from operations

$ 177.4

$ 2.0

$ -

$ 0.6

$ 1.7

$ 25.4

$ 207.1 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.2 %





















4.9 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net loss from discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ - Less: Loss allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ -

$ -

$ -













Net income

$ 108.8

$ 22.4

$ 131.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

2.6

0.5

3.1 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 106.2

$ 21.9

$ 128.1













Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ - Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

7.87

1.62

9.50 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 7.87

$ 1.62

$ 9.49



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Acquisition

Costs

Asset

impairments

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 453.8

$ (0.9)

$ -

$ 452.9 Asset impairments

$ 1.3

$ -

$ (1.3)

$ - Income from operations

$ 241.9

$ 0.9

$ 1.3

$ 244.1

















Income before income taxes

$ 205.7

$ 0.9

$ 1.3

$ 207.9 Less: Provision for income taxes

48.9

0.2

0.3

49.4 Net income from continuing operations

156.7

0.7

1.0

158.4 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

4.6

-

-

4.6 Net income from continuing operations available to diluted

common shares

$ 152.2

$ 0.6

$ 1.0

$ 153.8

















Diluted earnings per common share from continuing

operations

$ 10.75

$ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 10.86

















Effective tax rate

23.8 %









23.8 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.1 %









62.9 % Operating margin (2)

5.9 %









6.0 % Pretax margin (3)

5.1 %









5.1 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 440.2

$ (0.9)

$ -

$ 439.3 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.9 %









62.7 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 238.2

$ 0.9

$ 0.6

$ 239.6 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.0 %









6.0 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2













Net income

$ 157.0

$ 1.7

$ 158.6 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

4.6

-

4.6 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 152.4

$ 1.6

$ 154.0













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.01

$ -

$ 0.01 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

10.75

0.11

10.86 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 10.76

$ 0.11

$ 10.88



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





































Year Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Non-cash

gain on

interest rate

swaps

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,926.8

$ -

$ (3.4)

$ 22.0

$ (0.9)

$ (6.1)

$ -

$ 1,938.4 Depreciation and amortization expense

92.0

-

-

-

-

-

(1.2)

90.8 Asset impairments

32.9

-

-

-

-

-

(32.9)

- Income (loss) from operations

968.6

-

3.4

(22.0)

0.9

6.1

34.0

991.1 Other interest expense, net

99.8

4.0

-

-

-

-

-

103.8

































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 800.2

$ (4.0)

$ 3.4

$ (21.9)

$ 0.9

$ 6.1

$ 34.0

$ 818.7 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

198.2

(0.9)

0.8

(12.8)

0.2

1.5

8.4

195.4 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

602.0

(3.1)

2.6

(9.1)

0.7

4.6

25.6

623.3 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

14.8

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

-

0.1

0.6

15.3 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted

common shares

$ 587.2

$ (3.0)

$ 2.5

$ (8.9)

$ 0.7

$ 4.5

$ 25.0

$ 608.0

































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from continuing

operations

$ 42.75

$ (0.22)

$ 0.18

$ (0.65)

$ 0.05

$ 0.33

$ 1.82

$ 44.27

































Effective tax rate

24.8 %

























23.9 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.8 %

























64.2 % Operating margin (2)

5.4 %

























5.5 % Pretax margin (3)

4.5 %

























4.6 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,845.4

$ -

$ (3.4)

$ -

$ (0.9)

$ (6.1)

$ -

$ 1,834.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross

profit (1)

64.6 %

























64.2 %

































Same Store income from operations

$ 890.4

$ -

$ 3.4

$ -

$ 0.9

$ 6.1

$ 33.8

$ 934.6 Same Store operating margin (2)

5.3 %

























5.6 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net loss from discontinued operations

$ (0.4)

$ -

$ (0.4) Less: Loss allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (0.4)

$ -

$ (0.4)













Net income

$ 601.6

$ 21.3

$ 622.9 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

14.8

0.5

15.3 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 586.9

$ 20.8

$ 607.6













Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.03)

$ -

$ (0.03) Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

42.75

1.51

44.27 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 42.73

$ 1.51

$ 44.24



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





























Year Ended December 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal

matters

Asset

impairments

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,783.3

$ 38.8

$ (2.2)

$ (0.8)

$ -

$ 1,819.2 Asset impairments

2.1

-

-

-

(2.1)

- Income (loss) from operations

1,091.4

(38.8)

2.2

0.8

2.1

1,057.6

























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 985.3

$ (38.8)

$ 2.2

$ 0.8

$ 2.1

$ 951.6 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

231.1

(9.1)

0.2

0.2

0.5

222.9 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

754.2

(29.7)

1.9

0.6

1.6

728.7 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

21.3

(0.8)

0.1

-

-

20.6 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 733.0

$ (28.9)

$ 1.9

$ 0.6

$ 1.6

$ 708.2

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 47.31

$ (1.86)

$ 0.12

$ 0.04

$ 0.10

$ 45.71

























Effective tax rate

23.5 %

















23.4 %

























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.1 %

















61.4 % Operating margin (2)

6.7 %

















6.5 % Pretax margin (3)

6.1 %

















5.9 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,771.1

$ -

$ (2.2)

$ (0.8)

$ -

$ 1,768.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.2 %

















61.1 %

























Same Store income from operations

$ 1,034.6

$ -

$ 2.2

$ 0.8

$ 1.4

$ 1,038.9 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.5 %

















6.6 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (2.7)

$ 5.0

$ 2.3 Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(0.1)

0.1

0.1 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (2.6)

$ 4.9

$ 2.2













Net income (loss)

$ 751.5

$ (20.5)

$ 731.0 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

21.2

(0.6)

20.6 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 730.3

$ (20.0)

$ 710.4













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.17)

$ 0.31

$ 0.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

47.31

(1.60)

45.71 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 47.14

$ (1.29)

$ 45.85



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 413.1

$ (2.0)

$ (0.1)

$ (0.6)

$ (1.7)

$ 408.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.5 %

















63.8 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 389.4

$ (2.0)

$ -

$ (0.6)

$ (1.7)

$ 385.1 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.8 %

















64.1 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Acquisition

costs

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 383.8

$ (0.9)

$ 383.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.3 %





61.2 %













Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 371.4

$ (0.9)

$ 370.6 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.1 %





61.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,622.9

$ (3.4)

$ 18.3

$ (0.9)

$ (6.1)

$ 1,630.8 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.2 %

















62.5 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,548.8

$ (3.4)

$ -

$ (0.9)

$ (6.1)

$ 1,538.3

























Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.0 %

















62.6 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal

matters

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,516.9

$ 36.1

$ (0.9)

$ (0.8)

$ 1,551.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.7 %













60.1 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,507.6

$ -

$ (0.9)

$ (0.8)

$ 1,505.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.9 %













59.9 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 74.3

$ 2.7

$ 77.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

82.2 %





85.1 %































Year Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 303.9

$ 3.6

$ 307.5 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

74.1 %





75.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 266.5

$ 2.7

$ (1.3)

$ 267.9 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.6 %









70.0 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 263.6

$ -

$ (1.3)

$ 262.3 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.9 %









69.6 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

