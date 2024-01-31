O3 Mining Inc.: O3 Mining Releases Outlook 2024

TSXV:OIII| OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a review of 2023 and an outline of the outlook for 2024 focusing on essential catalysts of de-risking the Marban Alliance project, progressing potential strategic synergies, and kicking off the feasibility study. The Corporation is excited to enter a new phase of development in 2024 while maintaining its dedication to community engagement and sustainability.

"In 2023, our team set ambitious goals of maximizing shareholder and stakeholder value, and demonstrating the potential for continued growth and engineering improvements at Marban Alliance. The commitment and efforts of our team underscore our confidence in Marban Alliance and our dedication to delivering enduring value. As we look to transition from exploration to development in 2024, we focus on further de-risking the Marban Alliance project by infilling our resources at Malartic H, improving our mining engineering and estimation parameters, and pursuing potential processing and tailings synergies with industry peers. We will continue to engage collaboratively with local communities and other stakeholders in the development of Marban Alliance to adopt industry best practices and maintain a standard of excellence in sustainable development." Said O3 Mining President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra.

2024 Outlook - Marban Alliance

Technical Studies and Engineering

Commencement of feasibility study on Marban Alliance expected in Q2 2024 following results of bridging and optimization engineering from the standalone scenario presented in the pre-feasibility study to alternative mining and milling scenarios.

Discussions with industry peers to assess potential processing synergies and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Completion of metallurgical, geotechnical, and geomechanical field and test work required for a feasibility study.

Resources

28,000 metres of infill drilling at Malartic H (342,000 oz Au based on 10,203 Kt at 1.04 g/t Au) to convert the open pit inferred mineral resource into the indicated mineral resource category (See News Release dated June 20, 2023 and entitled "O3 Mining Delivers Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Malartic H").

Permitting

Expecting to complete environmental baseline studies and commence an Impact Study Assessment.

Community Engagement

Creation of a working group with the local communities' representatives: citizens, municipal, first nations, social organizations, etc. to integrate ideas, suggestions, and concerns from the community in addition to exploring specific themes to enhance the Marban Alliance project.

Opening of community relations office in the local community.

Continuation of consultations with key stakeholders including but not limited to, citizens, host communities, first nations, municipal, provincial, and federal representatives, etc.

Figure 1: Marban Alliance Project and Horizon Project

2024 Outlook - Exploration Projects

Horizon Project

3,000+ metres of drilling on Horizon SW / Ludovick sector where historical auriferous drill intercepts warrant follow-up along a 2.5 km long segment of the Parfouru Fault corridor.

Follow up on the two inaugural drill holes which discovered a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") environment on the Horizon property including drilling at eight other induced polarization anomalies that have been identified within the 14 km long volcanic sequence. The selected targets will be drill tested at a 400-metre spacing at vertical depth of 300 metres and pulse electromagnetic surveys will be completed in each hole to be able to rapidly cover the horizons and discover significant VMS mineralization.

Kinebik Project

Compilation of Kinebik project historical work.

Geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling expected to commence during the summer of 2024.

Overburden drilling program expected to commence during winter 2024 to determine initial drill targets in specific areas along the 40 km of strike which the Kinebik project straddles along the Casa Berardi Break.

Other Exploration Projects

Ongoing evaluation of potential exploration targets or monetization strategies for non-core projects.

Figure 2: O3 Mining's Property Map

2024 Outlook - Sustainable Development

Commitment to maintaining the UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. Continuous training of employees, enforcement of Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") procedures, and constant search for innovative solutions to improve ESG performance, will be at the core of the Corporation's ongoing exploration activities. A second field audit to maintain the certification is planned for the summer of 2024.

Commitment to ongoing improvements in our practices, fostering collaborative partnerships, and shaping the responsible future of exploration and mining.

We plan to develop and adopt an Indigenous communities' engagement policy and adopt a local communities' engagement policy.

2023 Highlights

Completed robust drilling campaigns at Marban Alliance and Horizon - Over 19,000 metres were drilled in 86 holes at Marban Alliance in 2023 including drill campaigns over the targets Upper Camflo, Orion, Hygrade Fold, Malartic H, Malartic W, Kierens-Norlartic, and Norlartic Extension. Over 8,000 metres were drilled at Horizon in 2023 over the targets Marbenite/Norbenite Extensions and VMS.

- Over 19,000 metres were drilled in 86 holes at Marban Alliance in 2023 including drill campaigns over the targets Upper Camflo, Orion, Hygrade Fold, Malartic H, Malartic W, Kierens-Norlartic, and Norlartic Extension. Over 8,000 metres were drilled at Horizon in 2023 over the targets Marbenite/Norbenite Extensions and VMS. Delivered maiden mineral resource estimate for Malartic H - An open-pit inferred mineral resource was defined at Malartic H of 342,000 oz Au using a 0.30 g/t cut-off grade based on 10,203 Kt at 1.04 g/t Au. The MRE was based on approximately 29,000 metres of drilling in 103 holes, including 8,036 metres in 25 holes completed by the Corporation in 2022 and 2023 (See News Release dated June 20, 2023 and entitled " O3 Mining Delivers Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Malartic H ").

- An open-pit inferred mineral resource was defined at Malartic H of 342,000 oz Au using a 0.30 g/t cut-off grade based on 10,203 Kt at 1.04 g/t Au. The MRE was based on approximately 29,000 metres of drilling in 103 holes, including 8,036 metres in 25 holes completed by the Corporation in 2022 and 2023 (See News Release dated June 20, 2023 and entitled " "). Discovery of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit environment at Horizon Project - Two inaugural drill holes completed over the prospective VMS belt within the Horizon project intercepted anomalous base and precious metal values which are well within the range of values encountered in VMS-related exhalative horizons in other prolific belts of Abitibi like the C Contact at Noranda and the Key Tuffite at Matagami .

- Two inaugural drill holes completed over the prospective VMS belt within the Horizon project intercepted anomalous base and precious metal values which are well within the range of values encountered in VMS-related exhalative horizons in other prolific belts of Abitibi like the C Contact at Noranda and the Key Tuffite at Matagami Strengthened presence in the Casa Berardi Trend - Acquisitions of the Kinebik properties from NewOrigin Gold Corp. and the Cameron properties from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. straddling over 40 km of strike along the prolific auriferous Casa Berardi Break, have been combined by the Corporation into a consolidated project called the "Kinebik Project".

- Acquisitions of the Kinebik properties from NewOrigin Gold Corp. and the Cameron properties from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. straddling over 40 km of strike along the prolific auriferous Casa Berardi Break, have been combined by the Corporation into a consolidated project called the "Kinebik Project". Spin-out of Eleonore Opinaca into "Electric Elements Mining Corp." - The successful formation and capitalization of "Electric Elements Mining Corp." with additional properties from Osisko Development Corp. provides the Corporation with exposure to lithium exploration in the Eeyou-Istchee Area, Nunavik, Québec.

- The successful formation and capitalization of "Electric Elements Mining Corp." with additional properties from Osisko Development Corp. provides the Corporation with exposure to lithium exploration in the Eeyou-Istchee Area, Nunavik, Québec. Recognition of Exemplary Sustainable Development Practices - The Corporation was awarded the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Sustainable Development Award and the Québec's Mineral Exploration Association ("QMEA") 2023 prize for Excellence in Sustainable Development. These prestigious awards at both the Canadian and provincial levels are testaments to our commitment and dedication to continuously improve our practices, foster collaborative partnerships, and shape the responsible future of exploration and mining.

