Morris Bank: Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2023 and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the "Company"), the parent of Morris Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith.



On January 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per common share payable on or about March 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 4.5%, from the quarterly dividend levels paid to shareholders in 2023.

"Morris Bank delivered another year of strong financial performance despite the Fed's continued tighter monetary policy. We made net earnings of $19.3 million in 2023, compared to $21.1 million in 2022. As interest rates increased another 100 basis points during 2023, our cost of funds increased at a higher pace than our earning asset yields, causing our net interest margin (NIM) to compress 12 basis points. However, operationally we improved our core profitability as we generated earnings of $24.2 million before taxes and tax credit amortization expense compared to $22.3 million in 2022." said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. "At the bank level, we produced a 1.55% return on average assets and 12.25% return on average equity. This was while growing assets $5.8 million and total equity $13.2 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders. We continued our strategy of building cash reserves and plan to pay off a tranche of sub debt totaling $8.25 million when the debt's window for payment opens on April 15th of this year. We plan to continue to build cash reserves during 2024 in order to pay off our remaining sub debt totaling $15.0 million when its window opens in July of 2025."

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.5 million, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.81, compared to $2.12 for the third quarter of 2023 and $3.14 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 192 basis points, compared to 169 basis points for the third quarter of 2023 and 77 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.84%, compared to 1.45% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Full Year 2023 Highlights

Total assets remained level at $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022.

Earnings before taxes and tax credit amortization expense totaled $24.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Full year net income of $19.3 million in 2023, compared to $21.1 million in 2022.

Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.55% for the full year 2023, compared to 1.66% for 2022.

Diluted earnings per share of $9.14 in 2023, compared to $9.98 in 2022.

Total shareholders' equity increased 8% or $13.2 million to $178.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $164.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per share of $78.97 at December 31, 2023, compared to $72.68 at December 31, 2022.

Net loans grew $11.2 million, or 1.08%, during 2023.

The Bank's asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.58%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 0.65% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2023.

Bank-level efficiency ratio of 57.51% in 2023, compared to 52.11% in 2022.

The Bank hired Jeremy Pritchard in December 2023 to serve in a newly created Chief Deposit Officer role. Mullis stated that "We are excited to bring someone onto the team with Jeremy's experience and background, which includes overseeing a team of treasury sales professionals responsible for generating deposits across nine southeastern states, including Georgia, and serving on the NACHA Government Relations Board. We look forward to Jeremy leading commercial and retail deposit operation and treasury services for the Bank and are excited about him helping us in building further shareholder value through core deposit generation, strengthening the Bank's sales culture, and ensuring consistency throughout the organization."

Forward-looking Statements

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet December 31, 2023 December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,060,389 $ 49,302,788 $ 1,757,601 3.56 % Federal funds sold 17,268,446 21,007,642 (3,739,196 ) -17.80 % Total cash and cash equivalents 68,328,835 70,310,430 (1,981,595 ) -2.82 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 7,875,780 -- 7,875,780 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 240,205,635 259,677,508 (19,471,873 ) -7.50 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,029,600 1,578,400 (548,800 ) (34.77 %) Loans, net of unearned income 1,063,772,222 1,051,888,290 11,883,932 1.13 % Less-allowance for loan losses (14,291,923 ) (13,629,255 ) (662,668 ) 4.86 % Loans, net 1,049,480,299 1,038,259,035 11,221,264 1.08 % Bank premises and equipment, net 13,188,353 13,865,943 (677,590 ) -4.89 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,126,156 1,529,545 (403,389 ) -26.37 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,679,989 2,023,540 (343,551 ) -16.98 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,611,235 3,715,202 (103,967 ) -2.80 % Accrued interest receivable 6,424,090 5,341,616 1,082,474 20.26 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,711,623 14,333,544 378,079 2.64 % Other assets 25,321,095 16,467,513 8,853,582 53.76 % Total Assets $ 1,442,444,394 $ 1,436,563,980 $ 5,880,414 0.41 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 316,224,444 $ 339,657,309 $ (23,432,865 ) -6.90 % Interest bearing 909,976,336 876,009,017 33,967,319 3.88 % 1,226,200,780 1,215,666,326 10,534,454 0.87 % Other borrowed funds 27,151,283 48,826,681 (21,675,398 ) -44.39 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,126,156 1,529,545 (403,389 ) -26.37 % Accrued interest payable 1,059,226 143,899 915,327 636.09 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,773,430 5,461,126 3,312,304 60.65 % Total liabilities 1,264,310,875 1,271,627,577 (7,316,702 ) -0.58 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,179,210 2,169,557 9,653 0.44 % Paid in capital surplus 42,177,860 41,302,572 875,288 2.12 % Retained earnings 115,232,197 99,943,774 15,288,423 15.30 % Current year earnings 19,332,490 21,108,630 (1,776,140 ) -8.41 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,968,846 2,608,086 (639,240 ) -24.51 % Treasury Stock, at cost 63,290 shares (2,757,084 ) (2,196,216 ) (560,868 ) 25.54 % Total shareholders' equity 178,133,519 164,936,403 13,197,116 8.00 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,442,444,394 $ 1,436,563,980 5,880,414 0.41 %







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income December 31, 2023 December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 62,157,217 $ 52,930,545 $ 9,226,672 17.43 % Interest income on securities 8,196,152 7,294,294 901,858 12.36 % Income on federal funds sold 627,235 186,056 441,179 237.12 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 1,214,072 807,990 406,082 50.26 % Other interest and dividend income 255,689 460,924 (205,235 ) -44.53 % Total interest and dividend income 72,450,365 61,679,809 10,770,556 17.46 % Interest Expense: Deposits 18,599,664 4,530,637 14,069,027 310.53 % Interest on other borrowed funds 2,148,019 1,741,037 406,982 23.38 % Interest on federal funds purchased 842 3,221 (2,379 ) -73.86 % Total interest expense 20,748,525 6,274,895 14,473,630 230.66 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 51,701,840 55,404,914 (3,703,074 ) -6.68 % Less-provision for loan losses 450,475 5,100,000 (4,649,525 ) -91.17 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 51,251,365 50,304,914 946,451 1.88 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,143,550 2,417,905 (274,355 ) -11.35 % Other service charges, commisions and fees 1,589,747 1,512,194 77,553 5.13 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- 608,935 (608,935 ) -100.00 % Gain on sales and calls of securities -- -- -- -- Gain on sale of loans -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 378,079 355,593 22,486 6.32 % Other income 606,754 162,625 444,129 273.10 % Total noninterest income 4,718,130 5,057,252 (339,122 ) -6.71 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,414,685 18,532,771 (1,118,086 ) -6.03 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,250,663 2,290,897 (40,234 ) -1.76 % (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate 321,783 -- 321,783 0.00 % Loss on sales of premises and equipment 54,269 201,009 (146,740 ) -73.00 % Tax credit amortization expense 2,733,248 405,126 2,328,122 574.67 % Other expenses 11,713,424 11,992,056 (278,632 ) -2.32 % Total noninterest expense 34,488,072 33,421,859 1,066,213 3.19 % Income Before Income Taxes 21,481,423 21,940,307 (458,884 ) -2.09 % Provision for income taxes 2,148,933 831,677 1,317,256 158.39 % Net Income $ 19,332,490 $ 21,108,630 (1,776,140 ) -8.41 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 9.14 $ 9.98 (0.84 ) -8.42 % Diluted $ 9.14 $ 9.98 (0.84 ) -8.42 %







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Information Year Ending Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 9.14 $ 9.98 $ 2.81 $ 2.12 $ 2.27 $ 1.94 $ 3.14 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 9.14 9.98 2.81 2.12 2.27 1.94 3.14 Dividends per Common Share 1.76 1.76 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 Book Value per Common Share 84.19 78.07 84.19 81.87 80.23 78.47 78.07 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 78.97 72.68 78.97 76.61 74.93 73.14 72.68 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 2,116,078 2,114,934 2,116,078 2,116,186 2,118,681 2,112,019 2,116,521 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 2,115,920 2,112,645 2,115,920 2,116,196 2,116,061 2,120,598 2,114,753 Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only) Net Loans 1,049,480 1,063,772 1,049,480 1,048,418 1,023,367 1,040,412 1,063,772 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 315,953 339,785 315,953 336,698 339,177 346,232 339,785 Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 286,112 270,473 286,112 249,649 243,744 260,624 270,473 Savings & Money Market Deposits 393,139 444,170 393,139 401,234 422,048 441,911 444,170 Time Deposits 231,692 161,933 231,692 211,590 193,110 175,534 161,933 Earnings Summary Net Interest Income 51,701 55,405 13,352 12,853 13,036 12,879 13,846 Provision for Credit Losses 450 5,100 242 (33 ) (141 ) 383 600 Non-Interest Income 4,718 5,057 1,098 1,037 1,108 1,479 1,000 Non-Interest Expense 34,488 33,422 8,101 9,186 8,148 8,880 8,306 Earnings before Taxes 21,481 21,940 6,108 4,737 6,137 5,095 5,940 Income Taxes 2,149 832 (416 ) 244 1,330 991 (704 ) Net Income 19,332 21,109 6,524 4,493 4,807 4,104 6,644 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.55 % 1.66 % 1.84. % 1.45 % 1.60 % 1.33 % 2.03 % Return on Average Equity 12.25 % 13.45 % 14.11 % 11.37 % 12.79 % 10.64 % 15.90 % Equity/Assets 13.07 % 12.83 % 13.07 % 12.79 % 12.45 % 11.90 % 12.83 % Cost of Funds 1.57 % 0.38 % 1.92 % 1.69 % 1.47 % 1.18 % 0.77 % Net Interest Margin 3.98 % 4.11 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.04 % 3.98 % 4.13 % Efficiency Ratio 57.51 % 52.11 % 55.18 % 62.24 % 53.45 % 59.21 % 54.12 % Efficiency Ratio Net of Tax Credit Amortization Expense 52.99 % 51.20 % 50.90 % 56.25 % 49.41 % 55.40 % 52.66 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Loans and Other Real Estate 0.58 % 0.71 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.71 % Past Due and Nonaccural Loans Ratio 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Net Chargeoffs to Average Loans 0.01 % 0.35 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.35 %

















