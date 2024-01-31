Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the financial technology company guiding the alternatives industry forward with smarter data management, today announced the appointment of Noel Calhoun as Chief Technology Officer and Tiffany Mosher Taylor as Head of People, marking a strategic move to support global expansion, product development, and enhance Canoe's core platform.

Noel Calhoun, Chief Technology Officer

With 30 years of distinguished experience in technology leadership, Noel Calhoun assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer at Canoe Intelligence. A former CTO at Onsites.io, Interos, and Kensho Technologies, Noel has also contributed over 13 years of exemplary service in the CIA, where he spearheaded the creation and leadership of data science and machine learning teams. Recognized for his prowess in architecting and advancing innovative machine learning initiatives, Noel will steward Canoe's technical strategy. His leadership will guide the team in designing, developing, and operationalizing new product offerings, contributing to Canoe's ongoing commitment to technological excellence.

Commenting on his appointment, Noel said: "I am thrilled to join Canoe and make a significant impact on how financial data is generated and consumed in the alternative investment space. The market opportunity, coupled with the need to apply state-of-the-art machine learning, presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create a company of extreme value, and I am excited to help advance Canoe's mission in this space."

Tiffany Mosher Taylor, Head of People

Bringing over 25 years of HR leadership to Canoe Intelligence, Tiffany Mosher Taylor joins as Head of People. With a proven track record in senior positions, including Head of People at Appcues and Chief People Officer at PatientPing, Tiffany excels in developing corporate HR strategies that drive business outcomes. In her capacity at Canoe, she will lead the firm's people strategy practice, focusing on strategic talent acquisition, employee development, and fostering key business partnerships.

Commenting on her appointment, Tiffany said: "Canoe has built a reputation as an innovator and a great place to work, and I am thrilled to join such an impressive team of people who are passionate about transforming the way their clients experience and manage alternatives data."

"Noel and Tiffany's extensive experience are an invaluable addition to the Canoe team. They will play an integral role in our technology innovation, product development and company growth, at a critical time in the market's continued surge in demand for private market investment data automation, and we are very excited to be working with them," added Jason Eiswerth, CEO of Canoe Intelligence.

Canoe saw record growth in 2023, achieving a 100% increase in YoY revenue, largely driven by increased institutional demand to intelligently harness private market investment data. To meet demand, Canoe expanded its global operations, increasing its total headcount to 150 employees and opening a new office in London as the business pushes into Europe. The firm's international client base has grown past 275 firms, including global banks, allocators, asset servicers, private equity firms, asset managers, and hedge funds.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence redefines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms, and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe's technology automates the highly frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction, and delivery.

With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe's AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. The company discusses wealth management, institutional investment, and technology topics on its blog. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

