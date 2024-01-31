

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On April 8, the Moon's shadow will sweep across the United States, as millions will view a total solar eclipse.



Americans will be witnessing such an event on the space after a gap of more than six years.



An estimated 215 million U.S. adults viewed the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse, either directly or electronically, when the Moon passed in front of the Sun, blocking part of its bright face.



The eclipse in 2024 could be even more exciting due to differences in the path, timing, and scientific research, NASA says.



The path of totality - where viewers can see the Moon totally block the Sun, revealing the star's outer atmosphere, called the corona - is much wider during the upcoming total solar eclipse than it was during the eclipse in 2017.



As the Moon orbits Earth, its distance from the planet varies. During the 2017 total solar eclipse, the Moon was a little bit farther away from Earth than it will be during upcoming total solar eclipse, causing the path of that eclipse to be a little skinnier. In 2017, the path ranged from about 62 to 71 miles wide. During the April eclipse, the path over North America will range between 108 and 122 miles wide - meaning at any given moment, this eclipse covers more ground.



The 2024 eclipse path will also pass over more cities and densely populated areas than the 2017 path did. This will make it easier for more people to see totality. An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.



Even those who live beyond the path of totality will be able to see the eclipse, according to the U.S. space agency. In April, 99 percent of people who reside in the United States will be able to see the partial or total eclipse from where they live. Every contiguous U.S. state, plus parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will experience at least a partial solar eclipse.



For the upcoming eclipse, totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds, in an area about 25 minutes northwest of Torreon, Mexico. As the eclipse enters Texas, totality will last about 4 minutes, 26 seconds at the center of the eclipse's path.



