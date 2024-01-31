

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation softened more-than-expected in January to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, provisional data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 2.9 percent in January, following a 3.7 percent rise in December.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since June 2021, when prices had risen 2.4 percent.



The 2.8 percent annual fall in energy prices was mainly attributed to the recent downward trend in inflation, data said. Meanwhile, Food prices were 2.8 percent more expensive.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation moderated somewhat to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in January, as expected.



Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, also slowed to 3.1 percent in January from 3.8 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 3.2 percent.



Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent in January, while prices were forecast to decrease by 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken