

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus, Avinor, SAS, Swedavia and Vattenfall have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigate the feasibility of a hydrogen infrastructure at airports in Sweden and Norway. The feasibility study covers two countries and more than 50 airports.



Abraham Foss, CEO Avinor, said: 'Our dialogue with Airbus concerning the decarbonization of aviation goes several years back and we are very happy to be able to announce this collaboration together with our good neighbors in Sweden. Norway, as well as Sweden, is well positioned to be an early mover in the introduction of hydrogen-powered aircraft.'



