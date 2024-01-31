Bikham Healthcare Launches Provider Passport

Unified healthcare platform significantly reduces the time and cost of healthcare administration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bikham Healthcare, a HealthTech company providing end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions to hospitals, institutions, laboratories, standalone practices and physician groups, is announcing the launch of Provider Passport, a unified healthcare platform for provider management that accelerates health system administration. Provider Passport automates enrollments, credentialing, license renewals, provider data management and privileging and autonomously carries out multiple complex processes in one easy-to-use system.

Under current health systems, providers must navigate multiple platforms to manage, track and monitor a host of different administrative processes. This causes onboarding delays, credentialing and privileging issues, siloed data management and increases the complexity of the enrollment process, which, in turn, reduces the efficiency and efficacy of the services provided. Currently, the average credentialing time is 60-120 days, costing providers upwards of $120K in monthly revenue loss per provider.

Provider Passport optimizes these processes by bringing them all under one umbrella. By establishing a single, comprehensive network for provider management, Provider Passport is able to onboard faster, acquire primary source verifications seamlessly, process license renewals, payer applications and enrollments automatically, and create an efficient centralized hub for provider data that autonomously and intuitively takes proactive steps to manage and solve issues before they arise.

"You don't have to work this software. It's programmed to work for you by continuously and algorithmically deploying logic, automation and AI for you. It works itself with minimal input required from humans. Bikham Healthcare is focused on saving time and money for healthcare systems, and Provider Passport is a true realization of just that," said Harman Dhawan, CEO of Bikham Healthcare.

With the launch of Provider Passport, Bikham Healthcare continues to do its part to offer solutions to the many challenges facing health systems and healthcare providers today. By reducing the time and resources it takes to execute a wide array of complex and challenging processes, Passport Provider and its unified platform for network management will soon become an invaluable tool for providers looking to control costs and optimize their healthcare administration systems.

About Bikham Healthcare:

Bikham Healthcare is one of four operating divisions of Bikham, a renowned multinational professional services company. Bikham Healthcare is a HealthTech company providing end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions to hospitals, institutions, laboratories, and physician groups.

