Bybit Web3 teamed up with LightCycle Presents This Unforgettable Virtual Experience - Robbie Williams' 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration with Hape2.0-LightCycle, the official partner of Robbie Williams' 25th Anniversary Virtual Convert, Bybit , the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is poised to revolutionize the Web3 landscape with an extraordinary celebration commemorating Robbie Williams's 25th-year anniversary. Bybit Web3 is the Official NFT Marketplace Partner to the upcoming virtual concert - "Robbie Williams Beyond Reality in LightCycle - A Virtual Music Experience" presented by LightCycle.

As the official NFT marketplace for the sale of tickets and collectibles of the virtual live show, Bybit Web3 brings forth a visionary fusion of music and technology. This landmark collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of Web3, exemplifying Bybit's unwavering commitment to pioneering the Web3 landscape.

The partnership heralds a revolutionary era where technology and entertainment seamlessly blend, creating an unparalleled celebration of music and community within a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone.

Presented by LightCycle, the show will be 2024's most historic concert ever, featuring the iconic Robbie Williams, now in the Metaverse. Bybit pioneers a historic partnership with LightCycle, setting a new standard in the entertainment industry by becoming the exclusive official NFT marketplace for his groundbreaking metaverse concert, redefining the union between entertainment and blockchain.

Here are 3 innovations Bybit is partnering with LightCycle to bring to Web3

Opening up and combining memorabilia, concert ticket, and metaverse passport into one - As one of the largest NFT marketplaces globally, Bybit provides an exclusive gateway for fans to secure tickets to Robbie Williams' concert, offering an unparalleled opportunity within the dynamic world of blockchain. Simplifying user experiences into seamless and rewarding ones - Bybit's intuitive platform and rapid transaction speeds redefine the ticket-buying process, enabling users to swiftly secure concert tickets with ease. Equalizing access to Web3 and Web2 Robbie William fans alike - There will be multiple ways to enjoy the virtual concert and fan experience. Robbie William fans and Bybit users can buy tickets from Bybit NFT Pro, as well as stand to win tickets and signed concert merch from social giveaways.

"This partnership marks a key milestone for Bybit Web3. We want to bring Web3 into everyone's daily life and aim to break new ground in the entertainment industry by seamlessly integrating the power of blockchain into the virtual concert experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Partnership with LightCycle aligns with our commitment to offering unique and immersive opportunities to the Web3 community, transcending the boundaries of conventional entertainment."

Bobby Chow, co-founder and CEO of LightCycle on selecting Bybit as the official exclusive partner:

"Bybit's commitment to innovation and their prominent position in the NFT marketplace made them the perfect partner for LightCycle. We share a vision of creating unforgettable experiences in the virtual world, and Bybit's expertise in blockchain technology aligns seamlessly with our goal of delivering a secure and immersive metaverse concert experience. Together, we're set to redefine the standards of virtual entertainment. This concert is special because it's not just about the music; it's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital age."

Find out more about here: https://learn.bybit.com/web3/buy-robbie-williams-virtual-concert-nfts/

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1-million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

