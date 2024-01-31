emnify, the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the Internet of Things (IoT) stack, today welcomes technology executive, Lynda Smith, to its Board of Directors. Smith's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Twilio and Nuance, board positions at Fictiv and Clickatell, complemented by her academic role as an adjunct lecturer at Stanford University.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130761680/en/

Lynda Smith, new emnify Board of Directors member. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a global innovator in cloud-native IoT connectivity, backed by leading growth investor One Peak, this strategic appointment signals emnify's continued commitment to excellence and innovation.

As a former Chief Marketing Officer at Twilio, Smith oversaw the scaling of the company's annual recurring revenue from $20M to over $100M and led a marketing team expansion from 18 to over 50, successfully balancing direct-to-developer and enterprise B2B marketing strategies to position Twilio as a leading developer platform in the global market.

Smith, who brings a strong track record of over 35 years in technology leadership, reinforces emnify's board with her extensive expertise in tech marketing and strategy. Her joining marks a significant start to the year for emnify as it continues its trajectory of attracting top industry talent to expand its position as a global IoT innovator and leader.

"Lynda brings a wealth of experience that is highly relevant to emnify's next phase of growth," said Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify. "Her perspective will be invaluable as we continue to advance our global IoT SuperNetwork, which is purpose-built for a wide variety of IoT applications, offering unrivalled cloud-native connectivity. This is about strengthening our leadership in a market that rightfully demands innovation, and with Lynda on our board, we're set to raise the bar even higher."

The addition of Smith takes place as emnify hits new levels of growth and extends a leadership position in the rapidly transforming IoT industry. "I'm looking forward to seeing how emnify will continue to transform the IoT landscape," said Smith. "The company's drive and ambitious vision for the future is what excites me most."

With Smith joining the team, emnify sends a clear message: it is a company with the expertise, vision, and now, a reinforced world-class leadership team that is set to continue leading the evolution of IoT connectivity.

About emnify

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130761680/en/

Contacts:

Bronwyn Hemus

media@emnify.com