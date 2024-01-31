

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Polish economic growth eased markedly during the year 2023, a flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent in 2023, much slower than the 5.3 percent growth seen in 2022.



Data showed that gross value added in the national economy advanced 1.0 percent. Within this, construction output increased by 3.4 percent, while the industrial sector showed a contraction of 0.7 percent.



On the expenditure side, household consumption declined 0.8 percent compared to a 2.9 percent rise last year. In contrast, gross capital formation grew at a faster pace of 1.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken