Food Processing Distributor Nelson-Jameson Shares 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

The report outlines progress to date and future plans for the company's ESG goals

MARSHFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Nelson-Jameson, a leading food processing distributor with roots in the dairy industry, released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report, a comprehensive update on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and community investment. The company has operated with respect for the environment and the communities it serves since its founding more than 76 years ago and rolled out formalized ESG goals over the past several years. The 2023 report shares updates across five key areas: Meaningful Partnerships, Food Safety & Quality, Community Enrichment, Sustainable Supply, and Thriving Employees.

Nelson-Jameson 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Photo Caption (Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson): Nelson-Jameson has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report, a comprehensive update on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and community investment.

"We're honored to share our Corporate Responsibility report publicly, and proud of the progress we have made to date in meeting our ESG goals," said Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "We're committed to delivering the exceptional to our customers while leading by example as a sustainably driven corporate citizen."

In 2023, the organization set new targets for its ESG framework, and utilizes a comprehensive, cross-category internal scorecard to measure progress. The company has announced their intention to work on establishing a baseline for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2024 and seek new ways to reduce their carbon footprint while contributing to a sustainable environmental future. The company focuses on ensuring a fair and ethically sound supply chain, sustainable supplier sourcing, and community investment. It also participates in the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Index, a globally respected measure of business sustainability ratings.

Nelson-Jameson has a 99.3% combined average for its Safe Quality Food (SQF) scores, reflecting the company's strong commitment to being a partner in ensuring food safety for customers and to providing quality products that are safely received, handled, stored, and delivered. It also offers over 1300 hours of essential training and development as part of its people-first culture. Through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation, the company supports philanthropic organizations, employee support initiatives including scholarships and emergency grants, and charitable programs that align with the values of Nelson-Jameson's culture of honesty, integrity, and kindness.

"Nelson-Jameson has a legacy of leadership in industry stewardship and philanthropy," says Mat Bartkowiak, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Development at Nelson-Jameson. "Our ESG goals inform every aspect of our operations, and we will continue working toward a sustainable future in partnership with our vendors, suppliers, employees, and community stakeholders."

The report is available for download here: Nelson-Jameson Corporate Responsibility Report

More information on the company can be found at www.nelsonjameson.com.

About Nelson-Jameson

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 78,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 76 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit: www.nelsonjameson.com.

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

(312) 494-0422

Contact Information

Karolyn Raphael

PR for Nelson-Jameson

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

SOURCE: Nelson-Jameson

View the original press release on newswire.com.