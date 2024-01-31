New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Monkey Rock Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: MKRO) since September 2023 is the international operating subsidiary of GE Holding S.R.L., an Italian based company leader in the International transportation industry, including freight forwarding, warehouse handling, overland transportation, temporary work management.

On August 8th, 2023, GE Holding acquired the controlling shares of the Company.

GE Holding appointed a new Board of Directors, a PCAOB Accounting Firm and a seasoned management team to provide the Company with a significant position in the International Transportation Market.

The Company, with its GE Holding transaction, operate with over 1,900 employees, 70 plants, all relates assets and activities. The Annual Report will reflect consolidated revenues in excess of $285,000,000 USD. https://www.monkeyrockgroup.com/corporate-presentations-en/

The Company is currently finalizing its annual report which will be completed prior to the required filing date of March 31th, 2024. The Company is currently reviewing with its SEC Counsel strategic plans for the calendar year 2024 based not just on the constant upgrading and ameliorating of the activities but also on strategic acquisitions.

These plans will include:

(1) Potential offices in the United States for North America transportation business.

(2) Potential litigation to reduce the Common Stock which was issued by previous management for a failed merger that was contractually to be returned to the Company.

(3) A S1 SEC Filing to: - return the Company to Fully Reporting Status. - provide for a Capital Raise for Merger and Acquisitions. - move the Company to either OTCQX, OTCQB or NASDAQ over the next 24 months.

The Company has completed its corporate website, https://www.monkeyrockgroup.com/ and is completing a Twitter and LinkedIn accounts in order to effectively communicate with the Market and the shareholders. The Only Authorized Communication from the Company will be on OTC Markets website, SEC Filings once completed, it's website, press releases or it's authorized Social Media Accounts.

About the Company:

Monkey Rock Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of GE Holding S.R.L., a leader in the Transportation and Logistics Industry with over 1,900 employees, operating in warehouse handling, overland transportation, temporary work management and international freight forwarding.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Monkey Rock Group, Inc., (MKRO) , and certain of the plans and objectives of MKRO with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where MKRO operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, MKRO actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

