

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of February's auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $54 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



In January, the Treasury sold $52 billion worth of three-year notes, $37 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



While the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand, the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand and the three-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand.



