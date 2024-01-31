First Stop Health Announces Appointment of New Board Members

New board members will bring a wealth of insights and expertise to support the rapid growth of virtual care company.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, today announced the appointment of new board directors, Dena Bravata MD, MS, and Judy Platkin. Bravata and Platkin will be joining Michael Alter, Teira Gunlock, Gregg Osenkowski and Doug Patrican on the board of directors.

This comes at a time of exceptional growth for FSH. Its acquisition of SentryHealth in November 2023 brings new employees and product features to its Virtual Primary Care and Virtual Mental Health programs. The experience and guidance of Bravata and Platkin will support FSH's ongoing product evolution and achievement of growth goals.

"I am delighted to introduce our new Board Members," said Teira Gunlock, CEO of FSH. "Dena and Judy bring a wealth of knowledge to our team. Their mastery of the virtual healthcare industry, product development and growth strategy will set FSH up for success in 2024 and beyond."

Dena Bravata - a physician and entrepreneur - has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and technology industries. She shared, "I'm thrilled to be supporting First Stop Health's commitment to increasing access to integrated, multidisciplinary primary care to U.S. populations."

Bringing more than 25 years of growth and management experience in the healthcare space, Judy Platkin shared her excitement for joining the FSH board: "First Stop Health's dedication to its patients and clients is remarkable. I'm looking forward to helping guide the organization through its next chapter."

As a virtual medical home designed for everyone, FSH will deliver unparalleled experiences to its members. FSH's virtual care is comprised of accessible and affordable urgent, preventive, chronic disease and mental health care. The experience of Bravata and Platkin will further support FSH's commitment to delivering value-based, high-quality care that people love.®

To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love® with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past five years by Inc. 5000. In 2023, FSH was also recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 as one of the Chicago area's fastest-growing companies and as a 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer presented by Archetype and WELCOA.

