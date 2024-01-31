Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTC Pink: ZTLLF), a mobile platform and market network, has signed a reporting agreement with Equifax Canada, giving property management companies the ability to submit rent payment data to Equifax Canada, enabling tenants to build their credit score.

Mark Holmes, Zonetail's CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to be working with Equifax on this new initiative, as it can significantly help people who otherwise might lack the means of establishing or building their credit history."





Zonetail offers this service directly to multi-family Property Management Companies and their tenants across Canada, with tenants given the option, for a minimal fee, to have their payment history shared with Equifax Canada. With its partnership with Yardi, Shiftsuite and MRI Software, Zonetail reaches an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Shawn Maidenberg, Head of Consumer Data Strategy at Equifax Canada, added: "Rent is the single largest monthly expense for many households, yet many responsible renters don't receive credit for on-time payments. Giving consumers the ability to report their monthly rent payments has the potential to help responsibly expand consumer access to credit opportunities and support a more inclusive economy."

Ben Scott, Director of Operations for Starlight Investments, one of Canada's largest multi-family Asset Managers, commented: "There is a real need for this in our industry. In fact, we have had recent discussions internally about this exact topic and how we can help our residents establish credit."

Zonetail provides a state-of-the-art mobile platform that gives hard-to-reach high-rise residents access to vital information, products, and services at the tap of their screen. In addition to recurring revenues of $0.10 per unit per month, the company earns a commission on products and services purchased through the platform along with advertising revenue.

The shares are trading at $0.01. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.zonetail.com or contact Mark Holmes, President and CEO at 416-994-5399, or by email at mark@zonetail.com.

