

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Browning West, LP, a long-term shareholder of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL. GIL.TO), has decided to nominate eight candidates for election to the Board of Directors.



Browning West and its affiliates beneficially owns around 5.0% of the company's outstanding shares.



Browning West initially chose to requisition a Special Meeting because it was the fastest path to reverse the Board's succession mistakes.



Usman S. Nabi and Peter M. Lee of Browning West commented: 'Although we are gratified that our efforts have resulted in Gildan's Board setting a date for a shareholder vote, we believe the Board has once again embarrassed itself and impugned what little credibility it has left in the lead-up to this week's Annual Meeting announcement.'



