

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Th Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will award $243.7 million in Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants to modernize airport infrastructure, improve runway safety, and create jobs in 37 states across the U.S.



'We saw a record number of passengers fly during the recent holiday season, and we can expect increased demand for air travel to continue,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'These investments from the Biden-Harris administration are making it possible to modernize our country's aging airport infrastructure to meet this demand today and ensure safe, efficient travel into the future.'



Over the last decade, funding inconsistencies have delayed the ability to modernize technology and infrastructure that support the U.S. airspace. These awards, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are helping reverse that trend to ensure that American air travel remains the safest and most efficient in the world.



Several grants being announced will help to reduce the risk of runway incursions. Projects will reconfigure taxiways that may cause confusion, install new lighting systems and provide more flexibility on the airfield.



Notable grants include $2.2 million to Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township, Michigan; $2 million to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin; $1.1 million to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International in Alabama;$1.7 million to San Bernardino International Airport in California; $379,620 to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Kentucky; $45 million to Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas; $18 million to Sitka Rocky Gutierrez in Alaska; $18 million to Sitka Rocky Gutierrez in Alaska; and $5.5 million to Des Moines International in Iowa.



Approximately $1.7 million will be used to construct or improve fuel farms . Approximately $2.1 million will be used to purchase acquire aircraft rescue & firefighting vehicles.



$70 million will be used on terminal projects at 11 other airports.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken