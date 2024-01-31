Bodycote Plc - Bodycote plc - Holding(s) in Company

Anzeige
31.01.2024
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 17:00
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Bodycote PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameArtemis Investment Management LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:30/01/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):31/01/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.98794%4.98794%9,549,730.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.039880%5.039880%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect(DTR5.2.1)Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect(DTR5.2.1)
Equity: GB00B3FLWH999,549,730.004.98794%
SUBTOTAL 8. A9,549,730.004.98794%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Artemis Investment Management LLP4.98794%0.0000004.98794%
Artemis Fund Managers Limited4.071193%0.0000004.071193%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
12. Place of completionEdinburgh
13. Date of completion31/01/2024
14. Contact name:A Broughton, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc
15. Contact telephone number:+44 (0)1625 505300

