Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Aventura Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (47/24)

On January 29, 2024, Aventura Group AB was declared bankrupt by the Stockholm District Court. According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Aventura Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: AVENT B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961438 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 226477 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.