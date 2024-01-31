Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
31.01.24
17:35 Uhr
20,500 Euro
+0,240
+1,18 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,50020,50518:57
20,46520,51518:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 15:36
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Announces 2024 Corporate Calendar

Stellantis Announces 2024 Corporate Calendar

AMSTERDAM, January 31, 2024 - Stellantis N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 20241:

February 15, 2024 Full Year 2023 Results

April 30, 2024 Q1 2024 Shipments and Revenues

July 25, 2024 First Half 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 Q3 2024 Shipments and Revenues

A webcast and conference call hosted by Stellantis are also planned on each of the above dates. The webcasts of the presentations, as well as the related materials, will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.'s 2023 financial statements is scheduled for April 16, 20242.

The 2024 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.