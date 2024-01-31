AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" (Good) of Net Insurance S.p.A. (Net Insurance) (Italy). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Net Insurance's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength assessment of adequate reflects Net Insurance's risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is at the strongest level at year-end 2022, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Offsetting factors are the composition of Net Insurance's investment portfolio, which includes material exposure to Italian sovereign debt, and the company's small capital base, which increases the potential for volatility in risk-adjusted capitalisation. Dependence on reinsurance is high, although the risks associated with this dependence are mitigated partially by the excellent credit quality of the company's reinsurance panel.

Net Insurance's operating performance is supported by robust underwriting results, consistently positive in the past seven years. Notwithstanding extraordinary expenses incurred in 2022, the company delivered a profit after taxes of EUR 8.4 million (2021: EUR 11.3 million). AM Best expects prospective performance to remain positive, underpinned by technical profitability.

Net Insurance has a leading profile as a specialist in Italy's Cessione del Quinto (CQ) loan insurance market. The company leverages its expertise and innovative approach to compete against the CQ market's larger players. AM Best considers the company's narrow focus and geographic concentration to be offsetting factors in the business profile assessment.

AM Best assesses Net Insurance's ERM as appropriate. The company's ERM framework includes a clear risk appetite and risk tolerance statements, as well as appropriate control systems.

The ultimate parent of Net Insurance is Poste Italiane S.p.A. (Poste Italiane), the Italian postal service provider, and no rating lift or drag is applied to Net Insurance's ratings from Poste Italiane's credit profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131512410/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Porta

Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5430

andrea.porta@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Mathilde Jakobsen

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5427

mathilde.jakobsen@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com