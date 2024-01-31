AltaThera Pharmaceuticals at AF Symposium 2024

AltaThera Pharmaceuticals will present data on Sotalol IV, a treatment that may significantly shorten hospital stays for heart-related illnesses

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / AltaThera Pharmaceuticals will be presenting its data at the 29th Annual AF Symposium at the Omni Boston at the Seaport from February 1-3, where company representatives will be available to speak with directly at booth 503. This intensive symposium brings together the world's leading medical scientists to share recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation.



Sotalol IV presented at AF symposium

With a rapid 1-hour loading dose, Sotalol IV allows healthcare practitioners to quickly assess a patient's response to sotalol at chosen therapeutic levels and potentially reduce patient length of stay and increase bed availability at their institutions.

For more clinical data on Sotalol IV, AF Symposium registrants will also be able to attend Dr. T. Jared Bunch's presentation, "IV Sotalol for Atrial Fibrillation-Insights from the PEAKS Registry" at 8:30 am on Thursday, February 1 (Spotlight Session I - New and Emerging Technologies in Arrhythmia Management). Dr. Bunch is currently the section chief of electrophysiology at the University of Utah and is a Professor of Medicine. A graduate of the University of Utah School of Medicine, Dr. Bunch completed his internal medicine residency and fellowships in cardiovascular diseases and electrophysiology at the Mayo Clinic and served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic from 2003-08. He joined the cardiovascular team at Intermountain Heart Institute in 2008, directed heart rhythm research and served as medical director of heart rhythm services from 2010-19. The recipient of numerous accolades throughout his esteemed career, Dr. Bunch was an Affiliated Clinical Associate Professor for Stanford University from 2015-19 while at Intermountain. With an interest in heart rhythm treatments and outcomes, he has published over 220 manuscripts, 13 book chapters, and 40 editorial comments.

About Sotalol IV

Sotalol IV is an antiarrhythmic indicated for:

The maintenance of normal sinus rhythm [delay in time to recurrence of atrial fibrillation / atrial flutter in patients with symptomatic AFIB/AFL] who are currently in sinus rhythm.

The treatment of life-threatening ventricular tachycardia.

About AltaThera

AltaThera is a precision medicine company using innovative science to improve patient care and solve serious and costly problems. AltaThera's aim is to narrow the gap between scientific innovation and clinical decision-making by individualizing drug treatment so that the right patient can receive the right dose at the right time. AltaThera is based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. For more information, visit www.altathera.com.

