The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable Issues Results of 2023 Water, Energy, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Benchmarking Study

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) completed its 12th global benchmarking study - a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of water, energy, and emissions efficiency in the beverage industry. In its 12 benchmarking studies, BIER has evaluated 18 years of industry performance for nearly 2,000 facilities worldwide. The final results represent a comprehensive set of production, water, energy, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions metrics which are normalized, categorized, and analyzed by facility and beverage type.

The 2023 benchmarking study includes facility-level data for 2017, 2020, and 2022 from 14 BIER members and two partner contributors.

From 2017 to 2022, industry water use, energy use, and emissions ratios decreased by 8%, 11%, and 22%, respectively, notwithstanding increased production volumes. Most of all four facility types (i.e., breweries, distilleries, wineries, and bottling facilities) reported improvements in performance ratios compared to 2017. The study also showcased continued progress across a variety of production volumes and geographic locations.

"The release of the twelfth BIER Benchmarking study is another milestone achievement for the global beverage industry's continuing efforts to be proactive and transparent about their environmental sustainability performance. The BIER benchmarking study continues to be a valuable resource for beverage companies and industry leaders to evaluate and advance water, energy, and carbon emissions within their organizations." ~ Daniel Pierce, BIER Executive Director

BIER is committed to the continuous improvement and mitigation of environmental impacts associated with global beverage production processes. This commitment is demonstrated first-hand through the benchmarking study, which drives industry-wide collaboration, accountability, and performance improvement from each of the BIER participating members.

The complete 2023 Water, Energy, and Emissions Efficiency Benchmarking Study can be downloaded at https://www.bieroundtable.com/publication/2023-water-and-energy-use-benchmarking-study/

About BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, Molson Coors, Monster, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, and Pernod Ricard. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com.

