Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
31.01.24
17:20 Uhr
27,400 Euro
-0,750
-2,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,55027,65020:21
Dow Jones News
31.01.2024 | 19:10
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: ANNUAL RESULTS 2023

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: ANNUAL RESULTS 2023 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: ANNUAL RESULTS 2023 
31-Jan-2024 / 18:38 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
S Press release 
 Press Release 
 Paris, 31 January 2024 
 
Annual Results 2023 
 
 
   -- Attributable net income up 22.7% 
   -- Very solid financial structure: 
 ? Positive net cash(b) of EUR180.5M 
 ? Financial capacity of EUR600.0M 
     -- Proposed dividend for 2023 of EUR2.40 per share 
 
 
   -- Main elements 
  of commercial activity 
  (2023 vs. 2022) 
 
 ? Total orders: 
 
1,113.2 vs EUR1,481.7M incl. 
VAT 
Of which housing: 1,079.4 
vs EUR1,433.8M incl. VAT 
Of which Commercial 
Property: 33.7 vs EUR47.9M  Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its 2023 results (from December 1st to November 30th, 
incl. VAT          2023). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said: 
 ? Housing take 
  up period: 
              "Kaufman & Broad's 2023 results are in line with guidance. They demonstrate the strength of 
4.8 vs. 4.3 months (12   its business model and its ability to generate cash. 
months) 
 
 
              Over the year, housing orders fell by 14.2% in volume terms, compared with an estimated 
   -- Main     decline of around 35 %(d) for all market orders. These stood at nearly 60,000(d ) in 2023, 
  financial items (2023  the same level as in 1995. 
  vs. 2022 unless 
  otherwise specified) 
 
              In this environment, Kaufman & Broad continued to apply a rigorous policy of rapid 
              adjustment to market conditions. A high level of requirement was maintained in terms of 
              presales rate. 
 ? Revenue: 
 
1,409.1 vs. EUR1,314.9M    This strategy resulted in a 4.8 month run off period for our programs, compared to nearly 
              20 months for the market. 
Of which housing: 957.8 vs. 
EUR1152.5M 
 ? Gross margin: In addition, the group still relies on a solid land reserve and an overall backlog of 2.7 
  257.2 vs. EUR228.2M    billion euros representing approximately 2 years of activity. 
 
 ? EBIT margin 
  (c): 7.8 % vs. 7.5% 
          The Corporate Real Estate business saw continued work on Austerlitz's A7/A8 operation in 
 ? COI EBIT:   accordance with schedule. In addition, a building permit has been filed for an operation of 
  109.3 vs. EUR98.2M    over 30,000 m2 of office space in Marseille, EDFD's future regional headquarters. 
 
 ? Attributable 
  net income 
              The crisis in the sector is not solely due to rising interest rates. The continuous decline 
60.2 vs. EUR49.0M       in the allocation of building permits since 2018 has led to an increase in land costs that 
              have not been absorbed to date. Added to this were regulatory inflation and excessive 
 ? Net cash (b) taxation. As a result, housing production is down significantly, even as demographic and 
: EUR180.5M vs. EUR (67.8 ) sociological factors continue to fuel sustained and unmet demand. Rebalancing these various 
   M at 30 Nov 2022    factors should lead to a market adjustment in the coming half years. 
 
 ? Financial 
  capacity: EUR600.0M vs. 
  EUR351.0M at Nov 30, 2022 The financial structure remains extremely strong. For the full year, operating cash flow 
          amounted to EUR374.8 million(a ). At the end of November 2023, positive net cash(b) amounted 
              to EUR180.5M and financial capacity to EUR600.0M. Last September, Fitch confirmed the 
              Investment Grade rating of Kaufman & Broad SA, the only European developer to have this 
              rating. The group is thus in a position to take full advantage of the recovery in a healthy 
   -- Main     market. 
  development indicators 
  (end of Nov. 2023 vs. 
  end of Nov. 2022) 
 
 
 ? Total 
  backlog: 2,676, 0 vs 
  EUR3,393.3M 
 Of which housing: 2,053.4 
vs. EUR2,362.8M 
 ? Housing 
  property portfolio: 
 
34,069 vs. 34,009 units at 
the end of 2022

For the whole of 2024, the group's revenue is expected to be around 1.1 billion euros, the difference compared to 2023 being explained by the base effect of the Austerlitz operation. The recurring operating income ratio is expected to be between 7% and 7.5%. The group is expected to remain in a positive net cash position (b) after taking into account the payment of a dividend of EUR48M for the 2023 financial year, or EUR2.40 per share, subject to the approval of the General Meeting of May 6".

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing division

In 2023, housing orders in value amounted to EUR1,079.4 million euros (including VAT), compared to EUR1,433.8 million compared to the same period in 2022, down 24.7%. In volume terms, they stood at 5,332 homes in 2023, compared with 6,214 homes in 2022, a decrease of 14.2%.

The take up period for programmes was 4.8 months in 2023, an increase of 0.5 months compared with the same period in 2022 (4.3 months).

The commercial offering, with 97% of homes located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 2,114 units at the end of 2023 (2,218 units at the end of 2022).

Customer Breakdown

In 2023, bookings in value (including VAT) of first time buyers accounted for 11% of sales, compared to 13% over the same period in 2022. First time buyers accounted for 4% of sales, compared with 9% in 2022.

Orders made to investors accounted for 13% of sales (of which 4% for Pinel's scheme alone), compared with 33% in November 2022 (and of which 24% for Pinel's scheme in 2022). At the end of November 2023, block sales accounted for 72% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 45% over the same period in 2022.

-- Commercial Property

At 30 November 2023, the commercial division recorded net orders of EUR33.7 million (including VAT) compared to EUR47.9 million including VAT at the end of November 2022.

Kaufman & Broad currently has 92,000 sq.m. of office space and about 228,800 sq.m. of logistics space on the market or under study. In addition, 119,500 sq.m of office space is currently under construction or in start up in the coming months. Lastly, the company has nearly 13,500 sq.m. of office space to be built in MOD (delegated project management).

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

In 2023, the Housing backlog stood at EUR2,053.4 million (excl. VAT) compared to EUR2,362.8 million (excl. VAT) for the same period in 2022, i.e. 25.7 months of activity compared to 24.6 months of activity at the end of November 2022. At the end of November 2023, Kaufman & Broad had 131 housing programs under marketing, representing 2,114 housing units (142 programmes and 2,218 housing units at the end of 2022).

The housing land portfolio represents 34,069 units, stable compared to the end of November 2022 (34,009 units). At the end of November 2023, it corresponded to more than 6 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 88% of the housing land portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 29,995 housing units as of November 30, 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Group plans to launch 12 new programs, of which 3 in the Paris region representing 278 units and 9 in the Regions representing 285 units.

As of November 30, 2023, the Backlog of the Commercial property division was 622.6 million excluding VAT, compared with 1030.5 million euros excluding VAT for the same period in 2022.

-- Financial result

-- Activity

Total revenue amounted to EUR1,4,09.1 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR1,314.9 million in the same period in 2022.

Housing division revenue amounted to EUR957.8 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR1,152.5 million (excluding VAT) in 2022. It represents 68.0% of the group's total revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business amounted to EUR883.0 million (excluding VAT) (vs. EUR1,076.3 million (excluding VAT) at the end of November 2022). Revenue for the Commercial property division was EUR437.5 million (excluding VAT), compared to EUR150.2 million (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2022.

Other activities generated revenues of EUR13.8 million (excluding VAT) (of which EUR7.4 million related to the operation of student residences) compared to 12.2 million euros in 2022 (of which EUR6.7 million related to the operation of student residences)

-- Profitability data

At November 30, 2023, gross profit amounted to EUR257.2 million, compared with EUR228.2 million in the same period in 2022. The gross margin was 18.3% compared to 17.4% in 2022.

Recurring operating expenses amounted to EUR147.9 million (10.5% of sales), compared to EUR130.0 million in the same period in 2022 (9.9% of sales). Current operating income amounted to EUR109.3 million, compared to EUR98.2 million in 2022. Current operating margin stood at 7.8%, compared with 7.5% in 2022.

At the end of November 2023, consolidated net income amounted to EUR76.5 million, compared with the same period in 2022 when it amounted to EUR69.3 million. Non-controlling interests (Minority interest) amounted to EUR16.3 million at November 30, 2023, compared with EUR20.2 million in 2022.

Attributable net income was EUR60.2 million, compared with EUR49.0 million in 2022.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) at November 30, 2023 was EUR180.5 million, compared to a net financial debt of EUR(67.8) million at the end of November 2022. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR350.0 million at November 30, 2023, compared with EUR101.0 million at November 30, 2022.

Financial capacity amounted to EUR600.0 million at November 30, 2023, compared with EUR351.0 million at the end of November 2022.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.