

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional golf organization PGA Tour signed an investment deal worth up to $3 billion with Strategic Sports Group on Wednesday, amid its merger talks with Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf.



Under the agreement, the consortium will become a minor investor in the PGA Tour Enterprises, a newly created for-profit entity to manage PGA's commercial business. Additionally, it will provide opportunities to around 200 group members to have a financial stake in the Tour, in the form of grants, based on their achievements and future participation.



The pro golf group will receive an upfront payment of $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. The specific details of the payment have not been disclosed.



PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, 'By making PGA Tour members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the PGA Tour.'



Strategic Sports Group, led by Fenway Sports Group, includes a variety of investors such as RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Boston Celtics majority stake owner Wyc Grousbeck, Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.



Fenway Sports Group's principal owner, John Henry, commented that, 'Our enthusiasm for this new venture stems from a very deep respect for this remarkable game and a firm belief in the expansive growth potential of the PGA Tour.'



The investment proved to be significant for the PGA Tour, as it was struggling to compete with LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.



LIV Golf, founded in 2022, lured away many top players including, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brook Koepka and John Rahm, by offering them lucrative prizes and bonuses.



The bitter rivalry was put to an end, when the two groups announced the possibility of a merger deal in June 2023. The final decision of the deal is expected to be announced in April ahead of the Masters Tournament.



However, many critics warned that the PGA-LIV merger would mean that Saudi Arabia could influence U.S. golf easily, as the fund is controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

