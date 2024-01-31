

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as the dollar drifted down ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.



Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.



The Bank of England, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Thursday, is all but certain to keep interest rates at 5.25%.



The dollar index dropped to 102.94 before recovering around 103.25, but still remained below the flat line, losing about 0.14%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $16.50 at $2,067.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.056 at $23.169 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.9060 per pound, down $0.0050 from the previous close.



In U.S. economic news, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed by more than expected in the month of January.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 107,000 jobs in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 158,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 145,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of January. The report said the Chicago business barometer slipped to 46.0 in January from an upwardly revised 47.2 in December, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.



