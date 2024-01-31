

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX has announced that it has reached an agreement with Starlab Space, a joint venture of Voyager Space and Airbus Space and Defence, to launch the Starlab station on SpaceX's Starship.



Starship is SpaceX's next-generation transportation system aimed at facilitating human settlement on the moon and Mars. The 400-foot-tall Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, can haul up to 150 tons to low Earth orbit. The vehicle has been launched twice to date, on test flights in April 2023 and November 2023 from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas. It will send the fully outfitted Starlab up in just one launch.



Starlab has previously received funding under NASA's Commercial LEO Destinations program, and Voyager and Airbus are currently undergoing design reviews alongside NASA.



The habitat's design focuses on the market for microgravity research in space, with Starlab designed to continuously support a crew of four people and remain in orbit for up to 30 years. Starlab will serve a global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies as a continuously crewed, free-flying space station, ensuring a continued human presence in LEO and a seamless transition of microgravity research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.



Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, stated, 'SpaceX's history of success and reliability led our team to select Starship to orbit Starlab. SpaceX is the unmatched leader for high-cadence launches, and we are proud Starlab will be launched to orbit in a single flight by Starship.'



There is no information available yet on the agreement's terms or a projected launch date, although a spokesperson for Starlab Space expressed confidence that Starlab would be launched before the decommissioning of the International Space Station, currently scheduled for 2030.



