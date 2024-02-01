

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, albeit at a marginally slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.



That's up from 47.9 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Total new work decreased for the eighth month running in the latest survey period, and at a sharp rate overall. Weak domestic and global economic conditions were cited as key headwinds to new order intakes. Lower export sales, especially in Mainland China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, also held back total new orders at the start of the year.



January data pointed to a sustained fall in output levels that was nonetheless the softest recorded for three months. The latest reduction was often attributed to subdued economic conditions and weak new order inflows.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken