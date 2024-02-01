Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Fastra Global Holdings Limited, a company to provide industrial robot solutions and service robots that can meet the needs of industrial production environments, and to maximize the substitution of humans with robots on the production line., will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Priscilla Cheng will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Fastra Global Holdings Limited management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Fastra Global Holdings Limited

Fastra has two core divisions working collaboratively: an AI team and a robot team. The AI team consists of AI engineers in Silicon Valley. One engineer on the AI team has a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford and extensive experience in AI neural networks, large-scale model training, and human-machine interaction engineering.The robot team includes several Ph.Ds. and researchers from Imperial College London and MIT, with over 20 years of experience in the automotive, rail transportation, and energy industries. They have a deep understanding of industry customer needs and the demanding nature of industrial environments for robots. Additionally, the team has academic backgrounds in aerospace technology and has participated in several technology companies, demonstrating their expertise in reliable technological product solutions.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

