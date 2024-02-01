

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amer Sports Inc., a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 105 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $13.00 per share.



In connection with the offering, Amer Sports has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15.75 million ordinary shares to cover over-allotments. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 1, 2024 under the symbol 'AS'.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on February 5, 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



