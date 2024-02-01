F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche exceeds guidance and achieves sales growth of 1% (CER) for 2023 despite sharp COVID-19 sales decline

Group sales grow by 1% 1 at constant exchange rates (CER; -7% in CHF), more than offsetting the decline in COVID-19-related sales and biosimilar erosion, and thereby exceeding 2023 guidance

Outlook for 2024

Roche expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (at constant exchange rates). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with sales growth (at constant exchange rates), excluding the impact from resolution of tax disputes in 2023. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Key figures CHF millions % change January-December 2023 2023 2022 At CER1 In CHF Group sales 58,716 63,281 1 -7 Pharmaceuticals Division 44,612 45,551 6 -2 Diagnostics Division 14,104 17,730 -13 -20 Core operating profit 19,240 22,173 -1 -13 Core EPS - diluted (CHF) 18.57 20.30 6 -9 IFRS net income 12,358 13,531 7 -9



Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "We achieved good sales growth that more than offset the sharp drop in COVID-19 sales. Roche's base business - excluding COVID-19 - continued its strong growth momentum with +8% at constant exchange rates. As a result, we exceeded our guidance for 2023. At the same time, the significant appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies strongly impacted results when reported in Swiss francs. We also made good progress in both our pharma and diagnostics product pipeline. One recent highlight is inavolisib, an oral therapy investigated in phase III trials which showed a reduction of more than 50% in the risk of death or worsening disease for patients suffering from advanced, hard-to-treat breast cancer. We look forward to bringing this medicine to patients as soon as possible. Our new partnerships and acquisitions address disease areas with high unmet needs, such as inflammatory bowel disease and cardiometabolic disease. We are well positioned for future growth."

Change in Board of Directors

Bernard Poussot (born 1952), who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2024. All other members of the Board will be proposed for re-election.

Severin Schwan, Chairman of the Board: "Bernard Poussot's extensive leadership experience and profound knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in significant contributions to Roche. I am sincerely thankful to him."

Group results

In 2023, Roche achieved sales growth of 1% (-7% in CHF) to CHF 58.7 billion, exceeding the company's guidance for the year. This increase more than made up for the expected decline in COVID-19-related sales, amounting to CHF 4.3 billion, and the effects of biosimilar erosion on our cancer medicines MabThera/Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin, which totalled CHF 1.1 billion - resulting in an overall impact of CHF 5.4 billion (at CER).

The Swiss franc significantly appreciated versus most currencies, impacting results when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Core operating profit was down 1% (-13% in CHF) to CHF 19.2 billion. The good sales performance and a return towards a pre-COVID-19 sales mix resulted in an improved gross margin. This was offset by continued investments in pharmaceutical research, development and launches of new products. Additionally, the patent settlement income in Japan in 2022 affected the growth rate in 2023.

IFRS net income increased by 7% (-9% in CHF) to CHF 12.4 billion due to the increase in operating profit (IFRS) and lower income tax expenses.

Core earnings per share rose by 6% (-9% in CHF), including the positive impact from the resolution of tax disputes in 2023.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 6% to CHF 44.6 billion, with newer medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.

The top five growth drivers - Vabysmo (severe eye diseases), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Polivy (blood cancer) and Phesgo (breast cancer) - achieved total sales of CHF 14.8 billion. This represents a plus of CHF 4.3 billion at CER compared to 2022.

Vabysmo, launched only in early 2022, reached sales of CHF 2.4 billion, and has become one of the best-selling medicines of Roche.

In the United States, sales rose by 8%. Vabysmo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra were the main growth drivers. This increase was partly offset by declining sales of medicines with expired patents.

Sales in Europe grew by 6%, with key contributions from Germany, France and the UK. The sales growth of Vabysmo, Phesgo, Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), Hemlibra and Ocrevus more than compensated for the lower sales of Ronapreve (COVID-19) and medicines with expired patents.

In Japan, sales were down by 14%, mainly due to lower supply of Ronapreve to the government. Excluding Ronapreve, sales in Japan grew by 6%. This increase was fueled by the strong performance of newer medicines such as Polivy and Vabysmo, which effectively compensated for the impact of biosimilars.

Sales in the International region grew by 13%, led by China, Brazil and Canada. In China, sales rose by 6%, with Tamiflu (influenza), Xofluza (influenza) and the cancer medicines Polivy, Tecentriq and Perjeta being the key growth drivers, more than offsetting the impact of biosimilars and lower sales of CellCept (transplantation).

The Diagnostics Division'sbase business sales increased by 7%, with immunodiagnostic products, particularly cardiac tests, and diagnostics solutions for clinical chemistry and for advanced staining contributing significantly to this growth.

Overall, the Diagnostics Division reported sales of CHF 14.1 billion, a decline of 13%. This reflects the anticipated significant drop in demand for COVID-19-related products (sales of CHF 0.8 billion in 2023, compared to sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2022, both at CER).

With lower demand for COVID-19 testing, sales in the North America,EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions decreased by 21%, 13% and 11%, respectively. The division's base business grew across all regions.





Pharmaceuticals Division: pipeline

With 82 new molecular entities (NMEs) and a total of 146 projects, Roche has a promising pipeline with a wide variety of therapeutic approaches.

Pharmaceuticals research and development (R&D) expenditure grew by 6% to CHF 11.5 billion (Group R&D: +5% to CHF 13.2 billion). Oncology remained the primary area for R&D and cancer immunotherapy a key driver. Additionally, substantial investments were also made in neuroscience, ophthalmology and immunology.

Pharmaceuticals: key milestones in the fourth quarter of 2023

(incl. January 2024*)

Compound Milestone Regulatory Tecentriq SC*

Subcutaneous cancer immunotherapy EU approves Tecentriq SC, the EU's first subcutaneous anti-PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy injection for multiple cancer types



Subcutaneous (SC) injection offers the potential for a faster, more convenient alternative to intravenous (IV) infusion and is preferred by cancer patients, nurses and physicians

Tecentriq SC reduces the time required to administer the treatment by approximately 80%, compared with standard IV infusion

Roche is working closely with national health systems in Europe to ensure patients can access Tecentriq SC as quickly as possible More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-01-16), 16 January 2024 Xolair

Food allergies



Based on positive National Institutes of Health phase III study results, FDA grants priority review to Xolair for children and adults with food allergies



If approved, Xolair would be the first medicine to reduce allergic reactions to multiple foods following accidental exposure

Interim analysis results from first-of-its-kind phase III OUtMATCH study showed that Xolair significantly increased the amount of peanut, milk, egg and cashew which it took to cause an allergic reaction

In the United States 17 million people have confirmed food allergies, and more than 40% of children and over 50% of adults with food allergies have experienced a severe reaction at least once in their lifetime More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-19), 19 December 2023 Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases FDA approves Vabysmo for the treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO)



RVO is the third indication for Vabysmo, in addition to neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema

Approval is based on two phase III studies demonstrating early and sustained vision improvements that were non-inferior to aflibercept

Vabysmo also demonstrated rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-10-27), 27 October 2023 Phase III, pivotal and other key readouts; data presentations; acquisitions and partnerships Columvi

Blood cancer







Lunsumio

Blood cancer



New data for Columvi and Lunsumio presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 support continued benefit for people with lymphoma



Longer-term data from pivotal studies of fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio continue to show durable responses in people with heavily pre-treated lymphomas

New data reinforce the potential of combination regimens in earlier treatment settings and add to the robust body of evidence supporting ongoing phase III studies More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-11), 11 December 2023 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A



New data reinforce the benefit of early preventative treatment with Hemlibra for babies with severe haemophilia A



Phase III HAVEN 7 primary data presented at the ASH annual meeting 2023 provide additional confidence in the favourable efficacy and safety profile of subcutaneous Hemlibra given soon after birth

At nearly two years median follow-up in the descriptive, single-arm study, no babies experienced spontaneous bleeds requiring treatment, and all treated bleeds were a result of trauma

Safety results were consistent with previous studies of Hemlibra, with no new safety signals observed

The HAVEN 7 study was developed in collaboration with the haemophilia A community to generate additional evidence for the prophylactic treatment of infants with haemophilia A More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-09), 9 December 2023 Kadcyla

Breast cancer















Kadcyla is the first targeted therapy to show significant overall survival benefit in people with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant treatment



Phase III KATHERINE results reinforce Kadcyla as the standard of care for this population, with more than 82,000 people treated to date

Long-term data also showed continued benefit in invasive disease-free survival for adjuvant Kadcyla compared to Herceptin in this study

These data were presented orally at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) and included in the official press programme More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-08b), 8 December 2023 Inavolisib

Breast cancer



Inavolisib combination reduces the risk of disease progression by 57% in people with advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation



Inavolisib, an investigational oral therapy, in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant more than doubled progression-free survival compared to palbociclib and fulvestrant alone

The inavolisib combination has the potential to address resistance to treatment and poor prognosis associated with PIK3CA mutations

These new data were presented orally at the 2023 SABCS and shared with health authorities More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-08), 8 December 2023 Carmot:

CT-388 and CT-996

Obesity

CT-868

Diabetes type 1 Roche enters into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics, whose portfolio includes three clinical-stage assets with best-in-class potential in obesity and diabetes



Carmot Therapeutics's research and development portfolio of clinical-stage incretins has great potential to treat obesity, diabetes and potentially other diseases both as stand-alone medicines and in combination with Roche's in-house assets

Lead asset CT-388 is a phase II-ready dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist with best-in-class potential for the treatment of obesity and its comorbidities

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay a purchase price of USD 2.7 billion upfront and additional milestone payments of up to USD 400 million More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-04), 4 December 2023 Elevidys

Duchenne muscular dystrophy







EMBARK trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) does not reach primary endpoint but shows positive efficacy outcomes on all timed functional key endpoints



Boys aged 4-7 years with DMD who were treated with Elevidys showed an increase on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), a measure of motor function, compared to placebo at 52 weeks, but the primary endpoint was not met

For all key pre-specified secondary functional endpoints, including time to rise and 10-metre walk test across age groups, clinically meaningful and statistically significant treatment benefits were observed

No new safety signals were observed, reinforcing the favourable and manageable safety profile observed with Elevidys to date More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-10-30), 30 October 2023 Telavant:

RVT-3101

Inflammatory bowel disease Roche entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telavant including rights to novel TL1A-directed antibody (RVT-3101) for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease from Roivant



Roche obtained the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise RVT-3101 in the US and Japan for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and potentially multiple other diseases

RVT-3101 is a phase III-ready antibody with first-in-class and best-in-disease potential, a novel mode of action and strong phase IIb data in ulcerative colitis

Roche obtained an option to enter into a global collaboration with Pfizer on a next-generation p40/TL1A directed bispecific antibody, currently in phase I

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche paid a purchase price of

USD 7.1 billion upfront and will pay a near-term milestone payment of USD 150 million More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-10-23), 23 October 2023 Other Roche Group news Sustainability Roche and Chugai named among top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)



The ranking acknowledges Roche's commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy

Roche performed particularly well in innovation management, access to healthcare, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, resource efficiency and circularity, labour practice indicators and human rights

This marks the 15th consecutive year that Roche has maintained its leading ranking

Roche ranked third, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, a member of the Roche Group, ranked second More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-15), 15 December 2023

Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-December 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 44,612 45,551 100.0 100.0 6 -2 United States 23,606 23,322 52.9 51.2 8 1 Europe 8,306 8,143 18.6 17.8 6 2 Japan 3,745 4,949 8.4 10.9 -14 -24 International* 8,955 9,137 20.1 20.1 13 -2

*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others



Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals



Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 6,381 13 4,684 11 1,166 12 - - 531 31 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 4,147 16 2,493 14 845 18 373 12 436 29 Perjeta2

Breast cancer 3,768 1 1,336 -7** 776 -8 215 4 1,441 16 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 3,766 9 1,941 4 845 10 419 8 561 29 Actemra/RoActemra2

RA, COVID-19 2,630 5 1,223 9 775 0 311 3 321 4 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 2,357 324 1,914 293 276 *** 98 138 69 *** Xolair2

Asthma 2,176 5 2,176 5 - - - - - - Kadcyla2

Breast cancer 1,966 4 757 -2 577 -11 102 -12 530 43 MabThera/Rituxan2

Blood cancer, RA 1,630 -15 987 -20 180 -9 24 -13 439 -6 Herceptin2

Breast and gastric cancer 1,626 -16 331 -26 353 -14 30 -33 912 -13 Avastin2

Various cancer types 1,573 -19 484 -19 98 -47 318 -26 673 -7 Alecensa

Lung cancer 1,502 8 467 9 292 4 212 5 531 11 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 1,419 39 505 14 509 49 93 26 312 80 Activase/TNKase

Cardiac diseases 1,173 6 1,112 6 - - - - 61 5 Phesgo

Breast cancer 1,120 64 423 48 534 52 4 - 159 189 Polivy

Blood cancer 837 108 340 119 173 36 227 129 97 317 Gazyva/Gazyvaro2

Blood cancer 811 19 395 22 229 24 38 -14 149 18 Ronapreve

COVID-19 525 -65 - - 5 -95 519 -60 1 -99 Lucentis

Eye diseases 460 -52 460 -52 - - - - - - Pulmozyme

Cystic fibrosis 452 -10 303 -13 76 -18 1 8 72 9

** Perjeta sales decline in the US mainly resulted from an adjustment related to government programmes. Excluding this adjustment, Perjeta sales in the US showed a growth of 1%.

*** Over 500%

DME: diabetic macular oedema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key milestones in the fourth quarter of 2023

Product Milestone Elecsys HBeAg quant

Hepatitis B



Roche expands hepatitis diagnostics portfolio to help clinicians diagnose and monitor patients with acute or chronic hepatitis B infection



Elecsys HBeAg quant is an immunoassay that can be used as an early marker of acute hepatitis B infection, as well as an indicator of chronic active hepatitis in combination with other laboratory results and clinical information

The single test will inform clinicians if treatment is required and regimens are working together with other diagnostic assays

Almost 300 million people globally have chronic hepatitis B, causing a significant burden to health systems as it puts patients at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-11-27), 27 November 2023 Elecsys Anti-HEV IgM and Elecsys Anti-HEV IgG

Hepatitis E







Roche launches automated serology hepatitis E virus tests, including a test to detect acute HEV infections, recommended in the new WHO 2023 Essential Diagnostics List



It is estimated that one third of the global population could be at risk for infection with hepatitis E virus

The new tests allow clinicians to diagnose acute and chronic infections amongst patients presenting with or without signs of the illness as recommended by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

The tests complete Roche's panel used for the differential diagnosis of acute viral hepatitis caused by the hepatitis A, B, C and E viruses More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-11-16), 16 November 2023 Elecsys NfL test

Multiple sclerosis



FDA grants Breakthrough Device Designation for Elecsys NfL test, an important aid for those living with multiple sclerosis



Elecsys NfL aids in detection of disease activity in adults with multiple sclerosis, supporting better disease management decisions

Elecsys NfL offers a minimally invasive testing option that can provide rapid answers to patients and caregivers

Elecsys NfL has the potential to provide patient insights for other neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-11-09), 9 November 2023 Other Diagnostics news LumiraDx

Point-of-care technology platform Roche enters into a definitive agreement to acquire LumiraDx's point-of-care technology combining multiple diagnostic modalities on a single platform



The transformative point-of-care solution will complement Roche's centralised diagnostics portfolio across clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, coagulation and molecular diagnostics, and across multiple disease areas

LumiraDx's technology integrates multiple point-of-care tests on a simple-to-use single instrument and brings more affordable and accessible testing to patients worldwide

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay a purchase price of

USD 295 million and an additional payment of up to USD 55 million More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-12-29), 29 December 2023



Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-December 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 14,104 17,730 100.0 100.0 -13 -20 Customer Areas3 Core Lab 7,750 7,775 55.0 43.9 9 0 Molecular Lab 2,220 3,450 15.7 19.5 -30 -36 Pathology Lab 1,388 1,318 9.8 7.4 14 5 Point of Care 1,379 3,589 9.8 20.2 -58 -62 Diabetes Care 1,367 1,598 9.7 9.0 -4 -14 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 4,768 5,888 33.8 33.2 -13 -19 North America 3,826 5,141 27.1 29.0 -21 -26 Asia-Pacific 4,496 5,639 31.9 31.8 -11 -20 Latin America 1,014 1,062 7.2 6.0 14 -5



More information on Roche performance in 2023:

Full-Year 2023 Finance Report (http://roche.com/fb23e.pdf)

(http://roche.com/fb23e.pdf) Full-Year 2023 Annual Report (http://roche.com/ar23e.pdf)

(http://roche.com/ar23e.pdf) Full-Year 2023 Presentation (http://roche.com/irp240201-a.pdf)

(http://roche.com/irp240201-a.pdf) Appendix with Tables (http://roche.com/appendix-tables-fy-2023.pdf)



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2022) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.

[2] Products launched before 2015.

[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.

Point of Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices or directly with patients.

Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics.

Diabetes Care: integrated personalised diabetes management.

Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

