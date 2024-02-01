Pluxee N.V.: Historic milestone for Pluxee, now listed on Euronext Paris following its spin-off from Sodexo

Listing of Pluxee on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Highly scalable and cash-generative business model to sustain profitable growth on the Employee Benefits and Engagement market

Acceleration of its strategic plan execution to strengthen global market leadership

Bellon S.A. to maintain a long-term controling ownership

Paris: February 1, 2024 // Pluxee (the 'Group'), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement announces the listing of its shares on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the ticker PLX and the ISIN code NL0015001W49, following its spin-off from Sodexo.

On February 1, 2024, Pluxee's shares were distributed to Sodexo shareholders on a one-for-one basis. The technical reference price of EUR 26 per Pluxee share was announced on January 31, 2024, by Euronext. The Bellon family remains a committed long-term shareholder to Pluxee and will hold approximately 42.8% of the outstanding ordinary shares and 60.0% of the voting rights in the company.

Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee, commented:

"By successfully completing Pluxee's spin-off and listing on Euronext Paris, we take a further step towards the accomplishment of our longstanding vision. This is the beginning of a new era and I would like to thank the entire team for their hard work. As a pure player, we aim to sustain our profitable growth by reinforcing our global leadership position in the buoyant Employee Benefits and Engagement market. Our ambitious strategy, powered by talent, tech & data investments and targeted M&A, will drive continued strong financial performance as well as shareholder value creation."

Building on its 45-year track record, Pluxee continues its growth journey as a pure player. Over the next three years, the Group will execute its twofold strategic plan, focused on reinforcing its leadership in Meal & Food Benefits and augmenting its Employee Benefits and Engagement offer through six strategic initiatives:

Elevate benefits offering to address evolving client and consumer needs; Expand merchant engagement to reinforce win-win partnership; Scale up existing presence in Employee Engagement, Reward & Recognition; Acquire new clients with a focus on SMEs through a segmented sales and marketing strategy; Unlock full client potential, notably through cross-selling; and Drive profitability through efficiency gains and operating leverage.

As disclosed at the Capital Markets Day held on January 10, 2024, the Group's Fiscal 2024 and 2026 financial objectives focus on delivering sustainable organic revenue growth, improving its recurring EBITDA margin and maintaining a high cash conversion level as follows:

FY 2024 Mid-term FY 2026 Organic revenue growth Low double-digit Low double-digit per year Recurring EBITDA margin At least stable, after absorbing standalone costs c.37% for FY 2026 Cash conversion Above 70% on average over FY 2024 to 2026 CAPEX c.10% of revenues on average, with a significant focus on tech Dividend policy At least 25% of net profit from FY 2024 onwards

Pluxee benefits from a strong balance sheet illustrated by a net cash position of €859 million as of August 31, 2023, providing a solid footing for its journey as a standalone company. The Group has further secured a robust financial package, including a bridge loan of €1.5bn and a revolving credit facility of €650 million. The draw-down of €1.1bn on the bridge loan has enabled Pluxee to reimburse Sodexo prior to the listing while keeping the capital structure unchanged.

Key dates

February 1, 2024 Ex Date for the Sodexo Shares



Effective Date of the spin-off



Listing Date - Listing of Pluxee Ordinary Shares and beginning of trading on Euronext on an "as-if-and-when-delivered" basis February 2, 2024 Record Date February 5, 2024 Payment Date - Delivery of Pluxee Ordinary Shares



Settlement of trades in the Pluxee Ordinary Shares since February 1, 2024



Beginning of regular trading on Euronext



Financial Calendar





First half fiscal 2024 results April 19, 2024 Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues July 3, 2024 Annual fiscal 2024 results October 31, 2024 Fiscal 2024 annual shareholders' meeting December 2024

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits.

Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants.

Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Key Figures for Fiscal year 2023

€22.8bn in business volume issued

€1,052m of consolidated revenues

+5,000 employees Present in 31 countries

+500k clients, +1.7m merchants and +36m consumers

