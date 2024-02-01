

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 2-week lows of 0.6538 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0697 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6565 and 1.0731, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie slipped to a 1-week low of 1.6437 and nearly a 1-month low of 96.00 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6470 and 96.43, respectively.



The aussie dropped to nearly a 3-month low of 0.8790 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8819.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.05 against the kiwi, 1.66 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the loonie.



