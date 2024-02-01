

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology company, on Thursday reported a decline net profit for the fourth-quarter. The latest quarterly results reflected higher restructuring and transformation related costs and and the provision release related to the non-core operations that helped year-ago results.



However, the company registered a rise in revenue.



For the fourth-quarter, the company registered a net profit of $921 million or $0.50 per basic share, lesser than $1.132 billion or $0.61 per basic share, posted for the same period last year.



Income from continuing operations dropped to $946 million from previous year's $1.168 billion.



Income from operations was at $1.116 billion as against $1.185 billion in 2022.



Operational EBITA stood at $1.333 billion, higher than $1.146 billion a year ago.



Net finance expense was $28 million, an increase from last year's level of $1 million which was unusually low due to reversal of interest charges related to income tax risks.



Orders were at $7.649 billion, compared with previous year's $7.620 billion.



Revenue, howevere, improved to $8.245 billion from last year's $7.824 billion, supported by both higher volumes and contribution from earlier implemented price increases.



The company will pay a dividend of CHF0.87 per share, up from CHF 0.84 in the previous year.



Looking to 2024, Bjorn Rosengrenthe, CEO of ABB, said: 'The geopolitical situation adds uncertainty, however we currently expect another year of good performance. We expect a positive book-to-bill and revenues to be supported by execution of parts of the $21.6 billion order backlog. In total, order growth year-on-year should show stronger momentum in the latter part of the year when comparables ease. We expect to improve on comparable revenues as well as on Operational EBITA margin.'



For the first-quarter, ABB expects a low to mid single digit comparable revenue growth with an operational EBITA margin to remain stable or slightly improve year-on-year.



For the full-year, the company projects a positive book-to-bill, comparable revenue growth to be about 5 percent with an operational EBITA margin to slightly improve from the 2023 level of 16.9 percent.



