To support its customers' strong growth, in particular in the sports and consumer goods markets, Arkema has increased its global manufacturing capacity for Pebax elastomers by 40% at its Serquigny plant in France.

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has successfully started its new Pebax elastomer unit at the Serquigny plant in France. This new unit, designed with the latest advancements in industrial processes, can produce both the bio-circular Pebax Rnew and classical Pebax elastomer ranges. These advanced materials are used extensively in sports equipment such as running shoes, soccer shoes and ski boots, but also in electronic devices, and other specialty markets such as antistatic additives and medical devices.

"We are excited to start the production of this expansion in our Pebax elastomers capacity" said Erwoan Pezron, Senior Vice-President of Arkema's High Performance Polymers Business Line. "This represents a great opportunity for us to meet growing demand in existing and new applications while simultaneously improving our processes as water consumption at the site will be reduced by approximately 25%."

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

