abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")
1 FEBRUARY 2024
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2023 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID") 0.3980 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.6020 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 8 February 2024
Record Date - 9 February 2024
Payment Date - 23 February 2024
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186