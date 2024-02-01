BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 1 February 2024
Name of applicant:
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General Purpose block listing
Period of return:
From:
1 August 2023
To:
31 January 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each
Name of contact:
Mr G Venables
Telephone number of contact:
02036493432
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31