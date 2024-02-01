Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
1 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
31/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
51,027
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
483.80p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
478.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
481.27p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,601,262 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,601,262. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,612,635 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,600,018.10.
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
481.18p
31,898
Chi-X (CHIX)
481.52p
4,603
BATE (BATE)
481.30p
9,761
Aquis (AQXE)
481.56p
2,533
Turquoise (TRQX)
481.51p
2,232
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
4
482.20
09:03:53
00387976047TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
482.20
09:08:33
00387976835TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
54
482.20
09:08:33
00387976836TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
482.20
09:08:33
00387976837TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
85
482.20
09:08:33
00387976838TRLO0.1.1
BATE
170
482.20
09:08:33
00387976839TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
482.20
09:08:33
00387976841TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
100
482.20
09:08:33
00387976840TRLO0.1.1
BATE
180
482.20
09:08:33
00387976842TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
63
482.20
09:08:33
00387976844TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
143
482.20
09:08:33
00387976843TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
234
482.20
09:08:33
00387976845TRLO0.1.1
XLON
369
482.20
09:08:33
00387976847TRLO0.1.1
XLON
707
482.20
09:08:33
00387976846TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
483.80
09:27:41
00387980235TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
483.80
09:27:41
00387980236TRLO0.1.1
BATE
477
483.80
09:27:41
00387980237TRLO0.1.1
XLON
333
483.80
09:27:41
00387980238TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
483.60
09:27:43
00387980241TRLO0.1.1
BATE
160
483.80
09:27:43
00387980242TRLO0.1.1
BATE
260
483.00
11:16:26
00387998777TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
208
483.00
11:16:26
00387998776TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
482.80
11:16:26
00387998778TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
483.00
11:16:26
00387998779TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
483.00
11:16:26
00387998780TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
483.00
11:16:26
00387998781TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
85
482.80
11:16:26
00387998782TRLO0.1.1
BATE
206
483.00
11:16:26
00387998783TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
206
483.00
11:16:26
00387998784TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
483.00
11:16:26
00387998785TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
482.80
11:16:26
00387998786TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
252
482.60
11:16:26
00387998788TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
482.80
11:16:26
00387998787TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
482.40
11:45:31
00388002403TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
168
482.40
11:48:11
00388002730TRLO0.1.1
BATE
102
482.40
11:48:11
00388002731TRLO0.1.1
BATE
518
482.40
11:48:11
00388002732TRLO0.1.1
XLON
292
482.40
11:48:11
00388002733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
423
482.40
11:51:13
00388003063TRLO0.1.1
XLON
387
482.40
11:51:13
00388003064TRLO0.1.1
XLON
113
482.80
12:25:52
00388007875TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
121
482.80
12:25:52
00388007876TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
482.80
12:25:52
00388007877TRLO0.1.1
BATE
119
482.80
12:25:52
00388007878TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
482.80
12:25:52
00388007879TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
81
482.80
12:25:52
00388007880TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
36
482.80
12:25:52
00388007881TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
810
482.80
12:25:52
00388007882TRLO0.1.1
XLON
350
482.60
12:41:02
00388010142TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
482.60
12:41:54
00388010220TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
234
482.60
12:41:54
00388010221TRLO0.1.1
XLON
261
482.40
12:45:00
00388010483TRLO0.1.1
XLON
819
482.40
12:45:00
00388010484TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
482.20
12:45:03
00388010487TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
110
482.80
12:45:05
00388010496TRLO0.1.1
BATE
71
481.80
12:49:01
00388010774TRLO0.1.1
BATE
79
481.80
12:49:01
00388010776TRLO0.1.1
XLON
123
481.80
12:49:01
00388010775TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
85
482.40
13:03:15
00388012462TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
482.40
13:03:15
00388012463TRLO0.1.1
BATE
234
482.40
13:03:15
00388012465TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
482.40
13:03:15
00388012464TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
482.40
13:03:15
00388012466TRLO0.1.1
XLON
170
482.40
13:03:15
00388012467TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
215
481.80
13:28:55
00388015814TRLO0.1.1
BATE
283
481.80
13:28:55
00388015815TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
55
481.80
13:28:55
00388015816TRLO0.1.1
BATE
810
481.80
13:28:55
00388015817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
481.80
13:28:55
00388015818TRLO0.1.1
XLON
277
482.00
13:31:37
00388016307TRLO0.1.1
BATE
2017
482.00
13:31:38
00388016314TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1972
482.00
13:31:38
00388016315TRLO0.1.1
XLON
277
482.00
13:32:22
00388016458TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
482.00
13:33:18
00388016586TRLO0.1.1
BATE
277
482.00
13:33:18
00388016585TRLO0.1.1
BATE
110
482.00
13:33:18
00388016587TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
482.00
13:33:32
00388016628TRLO0.1.1
XLON
277
482.00
13:34:15
00388016773TRLO0.1.1
BATE
110
482.00
13:34:15
00388016774TRLO0.1.1
BATE
181
481.80
13:34:20
00388016783TRLO0.1.1
BATE
295
481.80
13:34:21
00388016791TRLO0.1.1
BATE
300
481.80
13:34:21
00388016792TRLO0.1.1
BATE
132
481.80
13:34:22
00388016798TRLO0.1.1
BATE
756
481.60
13:34:22
00388016799TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
481.60
13:34:27
00388016812TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
54
481.60
13:34:27
00388016814TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
481.60
13:34:27
00388016813TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
481.60
13:34:27
00388016815TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
20
481.00
13:37:46
00388017354TRLO0.1.1
XLON
271
481.00
13:37:46
00388017355TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
481.20
13:56:51
00388020512TRLO0.1.1
BATE
519
481.20
13:56:51
00388020513TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
481.20
14:02:12
00388021548TRLO0.1.1
BATE
28
481.20
14:02:12
00388021549TRLO0.1.1
BATE
234
481.20
14:02:12
00388021550TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
112
481.20
14:02:12
00388021551TRLO0.1.1
BATE
68
481.20
14:02:12
00388021552TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
481.20
14:02:12
00388021554TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
90
481.20
14:02:12
00388021553TRLO0.1.1
BATE
258
481.20
14:02:12
00388021555TRLO0.1.1
XLON
552
481.20
14:02:12
00388021556TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
481.20
14:02:12
00388021557TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
481.20
14:02:12
00388021558TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
481.20
14:12:03
00388023883TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
60
480.80
14:34:10
00388031042TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
480.80
14:34:10
00388031043TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
480.80
14:34:10
00388031044TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
264
480.80
14:34:10
00388031045TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
4
480.80
14:34:10
00388031046TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
158
480.80
14:34:10
00388031047TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
243
480.80
14:34:10
00388031048TRLO0.1.1
BATE
96
480.80
14:34:10
00388031049TRLO0.1.1
BATE
46
480.80
14:34:10
00388031050TRLO0.1.1
BATE
27
480.80
14:34:10
00388031051TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
480.80
14:34:10
00388031052TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
480.80
14:34:10
00388031053TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
206
480.80
14:34:10
00388031054TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
480.80
14:34:10
00388031055TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
480.80
14:34:10
00388031056TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
480.80
14:34:10
00388031057TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.80
14:34:10
00388031059TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.80
14:34:10
00388031058TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
480.80
14:34:10
00388031060TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
480.40
14:37:03
00388033671TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
480.20
14:37:03
00388033672TRLO0.1.1
BATE
44
480.40
14:37:03
00388033673TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
480.40
14:37:03
00388033674TRLO0.1.1
XLON
466
480.40
14:37:03
00388033675TRLO0.1.1
XLON
345
479.80
14:46:03
00388037118TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
479.80
14:46:03
00388037119TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
96
479.80
14:46:03
00388037120TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
108
479.80
14:46:03
00388037121TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
33
479.80
14:46:03
00388037122TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
209
479.80
14:46:03
00388037123TRLO0.1.1
XLON
871
479.80
14:46:03
00388037124TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
479.80
14:46:03
00388037125TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.60
14:46:03
00388037126TRLO0.1.1
BATE
84
479.60
14:46:03
00388037127TRLO0.1.1
BATE
77
479.80
14:47:02
00388037503TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
479.40
15:15:26
00388046200TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
479.40
15:15:26
00388046201TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.40
15:15:26
00388046202TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
693
479.40
15:15:26
00388046203TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
479.40
15:15:26
00388046204TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
479.40
15:15:26
00388046205TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
387
479.40
15:15:26
00388046206TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
479.40
15:15:26
00388046207TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
478.40
15:20:10
00388048133TRLO0.1.1
XLON
69
478.40
15:20:10
00388048134TRLO0.1.1
XLON
443
478.40
15:20:10
00388048135TRLO0.1.1
XLON
530
478.40
15:20:10
00388048136TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
478.20
15:20:10
00388048137TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
478.20
15:20:10
00388048138TRLO0.1.1
BATE
74
480.00
15:27:01
00388051448TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
480.60
15:28:11
00388051929TRLO0.1.1
XLON
717
480.60
15:28:11
00388051930TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
480.60
15:28:41
00388052035TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
480.60
15:28:41
00388052036TRLO0.1.1
XLON
342
480.60
15:30:56
00388052773TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.20
15:39:51
00388056793TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
480.20
15:39:51
00388056794TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
234
480.20
15:39:51
00388056795TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
14
480.20
15:39:51
00388056797TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
480.20
15:39:51
00388056796TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
480.20
15:39:51
00388056798TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
480.20
15:39:51
00388056800TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
209
480.20
15:39:51
00388056799TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1360
480.20
15:39:51
00388056801TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
480.40
15:43:33
00388058030TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
480.40
15:43:33
00388058029TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
480.00
15:47:03
00388058881TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
480.00
15:47:03
00388058882TRLO0.1.1
XLON
221
479.80
15:47:03
00388058883TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
479.80
15:47:03
00388058884TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
480.00
15:47:04
00388058911TRLO0.1.1
BATE
386
480.20
15:47:04
00388058912TRLO0.1.1
BATE
110
480.20
15:58:15
00388062752TRLO0.1.1
BATE
174
480.40
|
16:07:06
00388065507TRLO0.1.1
XLON
366
480.40
16:07:06
00388065506TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
481.20
16:13:47
00388067031TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
9
481.20
16:14:36
00388067264TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
693
480.60
16:14:41
00388067284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
234
480.60
16:14:53
00388067305TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
85
480.60
16:14:53
00388067306TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.60
16:14:53
00388067307TRLO0.1.1
BATE
152
480.60
16:14:53
00388067308TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
280
480.60
16:14:53
00388067309TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
387
480.60
16:14:53
00388067311TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
480.60
16:14:53
00388067310TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
234
480.60
16:14:53
00388067312TRLO0.1.1
XLON
423
480.60
16:14:53
00388067313TRLO0.1.1
XLON
13
480.20
16:18:26
00388068362TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
16
480.20
16:18:26
00388068363TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
159
480.00
16:19:53
00388068762TRLO0.1.1
XLON
228
480.00
16:20:40
00388069052TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
480.00
16:20:40
00388069053TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.00
16:20:40
00388069054TRLO0.1.1
XLON
372
480.00
16:21:11
00388069206TRLO0.1.1
BATE
198
479.80
16:21:13
00388069219TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
479.80
16:26:35
00388071065TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
376
479.80
16:26:35
00388071066TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
479.80
16:26:35
00388071067TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
479.60
16:28:21
00388071618TRLO0.1.1
BATE
6
479.60
16:29:04
00388071794TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
479.60
16:29:04
00388071795TRLO0.1.1
BATE
258
479.60
16:29:04
00388071796TRLO0.1.1
BATE
4
479.60
16:29:04
00388071798TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
465
479.60
16:29:04
00388071797TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11
479.60
16:29:04
00388071799TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1
479.60
16:29:55
00388072293TRLO0.1.1
BATE
385
479.60
16:29:55
00388072294TRLO0.1.1
BATE
