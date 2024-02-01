Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
31.01.24
15:38 Uhr
5,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4805,82008:47
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 08:06
46 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

1 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

31/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

51,027

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

483.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

478.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

481.27p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,601,262 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,601,262. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,612,635 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,600,018.10.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

481.18p

31,898

Chi-X (CHIX)

481.52p

4,603

BATE (BATE)

481.30p

9,761

Aquis (AQXE)

481.56p

2,533

Turquoise (TRQX)

481.51p

2,232

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

4

482.20

09:03:53

00387976047TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

482.20

09:08:33

00387976835TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

54

482.20

09:08:33

00387976836TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

482.20

09:08:33

00387976837TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

482.20

09:08:33

00387976838TRLO0.1.1

BATE

170

482.20

09:08:33

00387976839TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

482.20

09:08:33

00387976841TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

100

482.20

09:08:33

00387976840TRLO0.1.1

BATE

180

482.20

09:08:33

00387976842TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

63

482.20

09:08:33

00387976844TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

143

482.20

09:08:33

00387976843TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

234

482.20

09:08:33

00387976845TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

482.20

09:08:33

00387976847TRLO0.1.1

XLON

707

482.20

09:08:33

00387976846TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

483.80

09:27:41

00387980235TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.80

09:27:41

00387980236TRLO0.1.1

BATE

477

483.80

09:27:41

00387980237TRLO0.1.1

XLON

333

483.80

09:27:41

00387980238TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

483.60

09:27:43

00387980241TRLO0.1.1

BATE

160

483.80

09:27:43

00387980242TRLO0.1.1

BATE

260

483.00

11:16:26

00387998777TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

208

483.00

11:16:26

00387998776TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

482.80

11:16:26

00387998778TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

483.00

11:16:26

00387998779TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

483.00

11:16:26

00387998780TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.00

11:16:26

00387998781TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

482.80

11:16:26

00387998782TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

483.00

11:16:26

00387998783TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

206

483.00

11:16:26

00387998784TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

483.00

11:16:26

00387998785TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

482.80

11:16:26

00387998786TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

252

482.60

11:16:26

00387998788TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

482.80

11:16:26

00387998787TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.40

11:45:31

00388002403TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

168

482.40

11:48:11

00388002730TRLO0.1.1

BATE

102

482.40

11:48:11

00388002731TRLO0.1.1

BATE

518

482.40

11:48:11

00388002732TRLO0.1.1

XLON

292

482.40

11:48:11

00388002733TRLO0.1.1

XLON

423

482.40

11:51:13

00388003063TRLO0.1.1

XLON

387

482.40

11:51:13

00388003064TRLO0.1.1

XLON

113

482.80

12:25:52

00388007875TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

121

482.80

12:25:52

00388007876TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

482.80

12:25:52

00388007877TRLO0.1.1

BATE

119

482.80

12:25:52

00388007878TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

482.80

12:25:52

00388007879TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

81

482.80

12:25:52

00388007880TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

36

482.80

12:25:52

00388007881TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

810

482.80

12:25:52

00388007882TRLO0.1.1

XLON

350

482.60

12:41:02

00388010142TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

482.60

12:41:54

00388010220TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

234

482.60

12:41:54

00388010221TRLO0.1.1

XLON

261

482.40

12:45:00

00388010483TRLO0.1.1

XLON

819

482.40

12:45:00

00388010484TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

482.20

12:45:03

00388010487TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

110

482.80

12:45:05

00388010496TRLO0.1.1

BATE

71

481.80

12:49:01

00388010774TRLO0.1.1

BATE

79

481.80

12:49:01

00388010776TRLO0.1.1

XLON

123

481.80

12:49:01

00388010775TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

482.40

13:03:15

00388012462TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

482.40

13:03:15

00388012463TRLO0.1.1

BATE

234

482.40

13:03:15

00388012465TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

482.40

13:03:15

00388012464TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

482.40

13:03:15

00388012466TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

482.40

13:03:15

00388012467TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

215

481.80

13:28:55

00388015814TRLO0.1.1

BATE

283

481.80

13:28:55

00388015815TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

55

481.80

13:28:55

00388015816TRLO0.1.1

BATE

810

481.80

13:28:55

00388015817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

481.80

13:28:55

00388015818TRLO0.1.1

XLON

277

482.00

13:31:37

00388016307TRLO0.1.1

BATE

2017

482.00

13:31:38

00388016314TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1972

482.00

13:31:38

00388016315TRLO0.1.1

XLON

277

482.00

13:32:22

00388016458TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

482.00

13:33:18

00388016586TRLO0.1.1

BATE

277

482.00

13:33:18

00388016585TRLO0.1.1

BATE

110

482.00

13:33:18

00388016587TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

482.00

13:33:32

00388016628TRLO0.1.1

XLON

277

482.00

13:34:15

00388016773TRLO0.1.1

BATE

110

482.00

13:34:15

00388016774TRLO0.1.1

BATE

181

481.80

13:34:20

00388016783TRLO0.1.1

BATE

295

481.80

13:34:21

00388016791TRLO0.1.1

BATE

300

481.80

13:34:21

00388016792TRLO0.1.1

BATE

132

481.80

13:34:22

00388016798TRLO0.1.1

BATE

756

481.60

13:34:22

00388016799TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

481.60

13:34:27

00388016812TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

54

481.60

13:34:27

00388016814TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.60

13:34:27

00388016813TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

481.60

13:34:27

00388016815TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

481.00

13:37:46

00388017354TRLO0.1.1

XLON

271

481.00

13:37:46

00388017355TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.20

13:56:51

00388020512TRLO0.1.1

BATE

519

481.20

13:56:51

00388020513TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

481.20

14:02:12

00388021548TRLO0.1.1

BATE

28

481.20

14:02:12

00388021549TRLO0.1.1

BATE

234

481.20

14:02:12

00388021550TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

112

481.20

14:02:12

00388021551TRLO0.1.1

BATE

68

481.20

14:02:12

00388021552TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

481.20

14:02:12

00388021554TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

90

481.20

14:02:12

00388021553TRLO0.1.1

BATE

258

481.20

14:02:12

00388021555TRLO0.1.1

XLON

552

481.20

14:02:12

00388021556TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.20

14:02:12

00388021557TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

481.20

14:02:12

00388021558TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.20

14:12:03

00388023883TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

60

480.80

14:34:10

00388031042TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

480.80

14:34:10

00388031043TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

480.80

14:34:10

00388031044TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

264

480.80

14:34:10

00388031045TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

480.80

14:34:10

00388031046TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

158

480.80

14:34:10

00388031047TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

243

480.80

14:34:10

00388031048TRLO0.1.1

BATE

96

480.80

14:34:10

00388031049TRLO0.1.1

BATE

46

480.80

14:34:10

00388031050TRLO0.1.1

BATE

27

480.80

14:34:10

00388031051TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

480.80

14:34:10

00388031052TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.80

14:34:10

00388031053TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

206

480.80

14:34:10

00388031054TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

480.80

14:34:10

00388031055TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

480.80

14:34:10

00388031056TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

480.80

14:34:10

00388031057TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.80

14:34:10

00388031059TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.80

14:34:10

00388031058TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

480.80

14:34:10

00388031060TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

480.40

14:37:03

00388033671TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

480.20

14:37:03

00388033672TRLO0.1.1

BATE

44

480.40

14:37:03

00388033673TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

480.40

14:37:03

00388033674TRLO0.1.1

XLON

466

480.40

14:37:03

00388033675TRLO0.1.1

XLON

345

479.80

14:46:03

00388037118TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

479.80

14:46:03

00388037119TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

96

479.80

14:46:03

00388037120TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

108

479.80

14:46:03

00388037121TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

33

479.80

14:46:03

00388037122TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

209

479.80

14:46:03

00388037123TRLO0.1.1

XLON

871

479.80

14:46:03

00388037124TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

479.80

14:46:03

00388037125TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.60

14:46:03

00388037126TRLO0.1.1

BATE

84

479.60

14:46:03

00388037127TRLO0.1.1

BATE

77

479.80

14:47:02

00388037503TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

479.40

15:15:26

00388046200TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

479.40

15:15:26

00388046201TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

479.40

15:15:26

00388046202TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

693

479.40

15:15:26

00388046203TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

479.40

15:15:26

00388046204TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

479.40

15:15:26

00388046205TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

387

479.40

15:15:26

00388046206TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

479.40

15:15:26

00388046207TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

478.40

15:20:10

00388048133TRLO0.1.1

XLON

69

478.40

15:20:10

00388048134TRLO0.1.1

XLON

443

478.40

15:20:10

00388048135TRLO0.1.1

XLON

530

478.40

15:20:10

00388048136TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

478.20

15:20:10

00388048137TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

478.20

15:20:10

00388048138TRLO0.1.1

BATE

74

480.00

15:27:01

00388051448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

480.60

15:28:11

00388051929TRLO0.1.1

XLON

717

480.60

15:28:11

00388051930TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

480.60

15:28:41

00388052035TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

480.60

15:28:41

00388052036TRLO0.1.1

XLON

342

480.60

15:30:56

00388052773TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.20

15:39:51

00388056793TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

480.20

15:39:51

00388056794TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

234

480.20

15:39:51

00388056795TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

14

480.20

15:39:51

00388056797TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

480.20

15:39:51

00388056796TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

480.20

15:39:51

00388056798TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

480.20

15:39:51

00388056800TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

209

480.20

15:39:51

00388056799TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1360

480.20

15:39:51

00388056801TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

480.40

15:43:33

00388058030TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

480.40

15:43:33

00388058029TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

480.00

15:47:03

00388058881TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

480.00

15:47:03

00388058882TRLO0.1.1

XLON

221

479.80

15:47:03

00388058883TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

479.80

15:47:03

00388058884TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

480.00

15:47:04

00388058911TRLO0.1.1

BATE

386

480.20

15:47:04

00388058912TRLO0.1.1

BATE

110

480.20

15:58:15

00388062752TRLO0.1.1

BATE

174

480.40

16:07:06

00388065507TRLO0.1.1

XLON

366

480.40

16:07:06

00388065506TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

481.20

16:13:47

00388067031TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

9

481.20

16:14:36

00388067264TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

693

480.60

16:14:41

00388067284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

480.60

16:14:53

00388067305TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

85

480.60

16:14:53

00388067306TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.60

16:14:53

00388067307TRLO0.1.1

BATE

152

480.60

16:14:53

00388067308TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

480.60

16:14:53

00388067309TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

387

480.60

16:14:53

00388067311TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

480.60

16:14:53

00388067310TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

234

480.60

16:14:53

00388067312TRLO0.1.1

XLON

423

480.60

16:14:53

00388067313TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

480.20

16:18:26

00388068362TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

16

480.20

16:18:26

00388068363TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

159

480.00

16:19:53

00388068762TRLO0.1.1

XLON

228

480.00

16:20:40

00388069052TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

480.00

16:20:40

00388069053TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.00

16:20:40

00388069054TRLO0.1.1

XLON

372

480.00

16:21:11

00388069206TRLO0.1.1

BATE

198

479.80

16:21:13

00388069219TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

479.80

16:26:35

00388071065TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

376

479.80

16:26:35

00388071066TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

479.80

16:26:35

00388071067TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

479.60

16:28:21

00388071618TRLO0.1.1

BATE

6

479.60

16:29:04

00388071794TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

479.60

16:29:04

00388071795TRLO0.1.1

BATE

258

479.60

16:29:04

00388071796TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

479.60

16:29:04

00388071798TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

465

479.60

16:29:04

00388071797TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

479.60

16:29:04

00388071799TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1

479.60

16:29:55

00388072293TRLO0.1.1

BATE

385

479.60

16:29:55

00388072294TRLO0.1.1

BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
