Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

1 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 31/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 51,027 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 483.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 481.27p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,601,262 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,601,262. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,612,635 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,600,018.10.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 481.18p 31,898 Chi-X (CHIX) 481.52p 4,603 BATE (BATE) 481.30p 9,761 Aquis (AQXE) 481.56p 2,533 Turquoise (TRQX) 481.51p 2,232

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 4 482.20 09:03:53 00387976047TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 482.20 09:08:33 00387976835TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 54 482.20 09:08:33 00387976836TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 482.20 09:08:33 00387976837TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 482.20 09:08:33 00387976838TRLO0.1.1 BATE 170 482.20 09:08:33 00387976839TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 482.20 09:08:33 00387976841TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 100 482.20 09:08:33 00387976840TRLO0.1.1 BATE 180 482.20 09:08:33 00387976842TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 63 482.20 09:08:33 00387976844TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 143 482.20 09:08:33 00387976843TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 234 482.20 09:08:33 00387976845TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 482.20 09:08:33 00387976847TRLO0.1.1 XLON 707 482.20 09:08:33 00387976846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 483.80 09:27:41 00387980235TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.80 09:27:41 00387980236TRLO0.1.1 BATE 477 483.80 09:27:41 00387980237TRLO0.1.1 XLON 333 483.80 09:27:41 00387980238TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 483.60 09:27:43 00387980241TRLO0.1.1 BATE 160 483.80 09:27:43 00387980242TRLO0.1.1 BATE 260 483.00 11:16:26 00387998777TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 208 483.00 11:16:26 00387998776TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 482.80 11:16:26 00387998778TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 483.00 11:16:26 00387998779TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 483.00 11:16:26 00387998780TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.00 11:16:26 00387998781TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 482.80 11:16:26 00387998782TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 483.00 11:16:26 00387998783TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 206 483.00 11:16:26 00387998784TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 483.00 11:16:26 00387998785TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 482.80 11:16:26 00387998786TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 252 482.60 11:16:26 00387998788TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 482.80 11:16:26 00387998787TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.40 11:45:31 00388002403TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 168 482.40 11:48:11 00388002730TRLO0.1.1 BATE 102 482.40 11:48:11 00388002731TRLO0.1.1 BATE 518 482.40 11:48:11 00388002732TRLO0.1.1 XLON 292 482.40 11:48:11 00388002733TRLO0.1.1 XLON 423 482.40 11:51:13 00388003063TRLO0.1.1 XLON 387 482.40 11:51:13 00388003064TRLO0.1.1 XLON 113 482.80 12:25:52 00388007875TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 121 482.80 12:25:52 00388007876TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 482.80 12:25:52 00388007877TRLO0.1.1 BATE 119 482.80 12:25:52 00388007878TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 482.80 12:25:52 00388007879TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 81 482.80 12:25:52 00388007880TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 36 482.80 12:25:52 00388007881TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 810 482.80 12:25:52 00388007882TRLO0.1.1 XLON 350 482.60 12:41:02 00388010142TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 18 482.60 12:41:54 00388010220TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 234 482.60 12:41:54 00388010221TRLO0.1.1 XLON 261 482.40 12:45:00 00388010483TRLO0.1.1 XLON 819 482.40 12:45:00 00388010484TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 482.20 12:45:03 00388010487TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 110 482.80 12:45:05 00388010496TRLO0.1.1 BATE 71 481.80 12:49:01 00388010774TRLO0.1.1 BATE 79 481.80 12:49:01 00388010776TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 481.80 12:49:01 00388010775TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 482.40 13:03:15 00388012462TRLO0.1.1 BATE 540 482.40 13:03:15 00388012463TRLO0.1.1 BATE 234 482.40 13:03:15 00388012465TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 482.40 13:03:15 00388012464TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 482.40 13:03:15 00388012466TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 482.40 13:03:15 00388012467TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 215 481.80 13:28:55 00388015814TRLO0.1.1 BATE 283 481.80 13:28:55 00388015815TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 55 481.80 13:28:55 00388015816TRLO0.1.1 BATE 810 481.80 13:28:55 00388015817TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 481.80 13:28:55 00388015818TRLO0.1.1 XLON 277 482.00 13:31:37 00388016307TRLO0.1.1 BATE 2017 482.00 13:31:38 00388016314TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1972 482.00 13:31:38 00388016315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 277 482.00 13:32:22 00388016458TRLO0.1.1 BATE 13 482.00 13:33:18 00388016586TRLO0.1.1 BATE 277 482.00 13:33:18 00388016585TRLO0.1.1 BATE 110 482.00 13:33:18 00388016587TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 482.00 13:33:32 00388016628TRLO0.1.1 XLON 277 482.00 13:34:15 00388016773TRLO0.1.1 BATE 110 482.00 13:34:15 00388016774TRLO0.1.1 BATE 181 481.80 13:34:20 00388016783TRLO0.1.1 BATE 295 481.80 13:34:21 00388016791TRLO0.1.1 BATE 300 481.80 13:34:21 00388016792TRLO0.1.1 BATE 132 481.80 13:34:22 00388016798TRLO0.1.1 BATE 756 481.60 13:34:22 00388016799TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 481.60 13:34:27 00388016812TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 54 481.60 13:34:27 00388016814TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.60 13:34:27 00388016813TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 481.60 13:34:27 00388016815TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 20 481.00 13:37:46 00388017354TRLO0.1.1 XLON 271 481.00 13:37:46 00388017355TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.20 13:56:51 00388020512TRLO0.1.1 BATE 519 481.20 13:56:51 00388020513TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 481.20 14:02:12 00388021548TRLO0.1.1 BATE 28 481.20 14:02:12 00388021549TRLO0.1.1 BATE 234 481.20 14:02:12 00388021550TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 112 481.20 14:02:12 00388021551TRLO0.1.1 BATE 68 481.20 14:02:12 00388021552TRLO0.1.1 BATE 200 481.20 14:02:12 00388021554TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 90 481.20 14:02:12 00388021553TRLO0.1.1 BATE 258 481.20 14:02:12 00388021555TRLO0.1.1 XLON 552 481.20 14:02:12 00388021556TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.20 14:02:12 00388021557TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 481.20 14:02:12 00388021558TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.20 14:12:03 00388023883TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 60 480.80 14:34:10 00388031042TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 264 480.80 14:34:10 00388031043TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 480.80 14:34:10 00388031044TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 264 480.80 14:34:10 00388031045TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 480.80 14:34:10 00388031046TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 158 480.80 14:34:10 00388031047TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 243 480.80 14:34:10 00388031048TRLO0.1.1 BATE 96 480.80 14:34:10 00388031049TRLO0.1.1 BATE 46 480.80 14:34:10 00388031050TRLO0.1.1 BATE 27 480.80 14:34:10 00388031051TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 480.80 14:34:10 00388031052TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.80 14:34:10 00388031053TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 206 480.80 14:34:10 00388031054TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 480.80 14:34:10 00388031055TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 480.80 14:34:10 00388031056TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 480.80 14:34:10 00388031057TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.80 14:34:10 00388031059TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.80 14:34:10 00388031058TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 480.80 14:34:10 00388031060TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.40 14:37:03 00388033671TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 480.20 14:37:03 00388033672TRLO0.1.1 BATE 44 480.40 14:37:03 00388033673TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 480.40 14:37:03 00388033674TRLO0.1.1 XLON 466 480.40 14:37:03 00388033675TRLO0.1.1 XLON 345 479.80 14:46:03 00388037118TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 18 479.80 14:46:03 00388037119TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 96 479.80 14:46:03 00388037120TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 108 479.80 14:46:03 00388037121TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 33 479.80 14:46:03 00388037122TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 209 479.80 14:46:03 00388037123TRLO0.1.1 XLON 871 479.80 14:46:03 00388037124TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 479.80 14:46:03 00388037125TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.60 14:46:03 00388037126TRLO0.1.1 BATE 84 479.60 14:46:03 00388037127TRLO0.1.1 BATE 77 479.80 14:47:02 00388037503TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 479.40 15:15:26 00388046200TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 479.40 15:15:26 00388046201TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.40 15:15:26 00388046202TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 693 479.40 15:15:26 00388046203TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 479.40 15:15:26 00388046204TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 479.40 15:15:26 00388046205TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 387 479.40 15:15:26 00388046206TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 479.40 15:15:26 00388046207TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 478.40 15:20:10 00388048133TRLO0.1.1 XLON 69 478.40 15:20:10 00388048134TRLO0.1.1 XLON 443 478.40 15:20:10 00388048135TRLO0.1.1 XLON 530 478.40 15:20:10 00388048136TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 478.20 15:20:10 00388048137TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 478.20 15:20:10 00388048138TRLO0.1.1 BATE 74 480.00 15:27:01 00388051448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 480.60 15:28:11 00388051929TRLO0.1.1 XLON 717 480.60 15:28:11 00388051930TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 480.60 15:28:41 00388052035TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 480.60 15:28:41 00388052036TRLO0.1.1 XLON 342 480.60 15:30:56 00388052773TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.20 15:39:51 00388056793TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 108 480.20 15:39:51 00388056794TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 234 480.20 15:39:51 00388056795TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 14 480.20 15:39:51 00388056797TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.20 15:39:51 00388056796TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2 480.20 15:39:51 00388056798TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 480.20 15:39:51 00388056800TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 209 480.20 15:39:51 00388056799TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1360 480.20 15:39:51 00388056801TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 480.40 15:43:33 00388058030TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 480.40 15:43:33 00388058029TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 480.00 15:47:03 00388058881TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 480.00 15:47:03 00388058882TRLO0.1.1 XLON 221 479.80 15:47:03 00388058883TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 479.80 15:47:03 00388058884TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 480.00 15:47:04 00388058911TRLO0.1.1 BATE 386 480.20 15:47:04 00388058912TRLO0.1.1 BATE 110 480.20 15:58:15 00388062752TRLO0.1.1 BATE 174 480.40 16:07:06 00388065507TRLO0.1.1 XLON 366 480.40 16:07:06 00388065506TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 481.20 16:13:47 00388067031TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 9 481.20 16:14:36 00388067264TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 693 480.60 16:14:41 00388067284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 480.60 16:14:53 00388067305TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 85 480.60 16:14:53 00388067306TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.60 16:14:53 00388067307TRLO0.1.1 BATE 152 480.60 16:14:53 00388067308TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 480.60 16:14:53 00388067309TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 387 480.60 16:14:53 00388067311TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 480.60 16:14:53 00388067310TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 234 480.60 16:14:53 00388067312TRLO0.1.1 XLON 423 480.60 16:14:53 00388067313TRLO0.1.1 XLON 13 480.20 16:18:26 00388068362TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 16 480.20 16:18:26 00388068363TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 159 480.00 16:19:53 00388068762TRLO0.1.1 XLON 228 480.00 16:20:40 00388069052TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 480.00 16:20:40 00388069053TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.00 16:20:40 00388069054TRLO0.1.1 XLON 372 480.00 16:21:11 00388069206TRLO0.1.1 BATE 198 479.80 16:21:13 00388069219TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 479.80 16:26:35 00388071065TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 376 479.80 16:26:35 00388071066TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 479.80 16:26:35 00388071067TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 479.60 16:28:21 00388071618TRLO0.1.1 BATE 6 479.60 16:29:04 00388071794TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 479.60 16:29:04 00388071795TRLO0.1.1 BATE 258 479.60 16:29:04 00388071796TRLO0.1.1 BATE 4 479.60 16:29:04 00388071798TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 465 479.60 16:29:04 00388071797TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 479.60 16:29:04 00388071799TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1 479.60 16:29:55 00388072293TRLO0.1.1 BATE 385 479.60 16:29:55 00388072294TRLO0.1.1 BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02