

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY.PK)Thursday reported pre-tax income of 1.476 billion euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 2.790 billion euros a year ago.



Net income for the quarter declined to 1.069 billion euros from 2.142 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Distributable net income, group share came to 2.007 billion euros in the fourth quarter. The company said extraordinary items were 933 million euros in the fourth quarter, mainly due to net losses for risk on financial instruments.



Revenue for the quarter, however, rose to 10.953 billion euros from 10.885 billion euros in the previous year.



