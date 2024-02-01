

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) Thursday reported lower earnings for the third quarter, on a one-time loss related to the Chinese business. However, revenue increased by 14.3 percent.



Further, the company maintained its outlook for fiscal 2023.



Quarterly earnings decreased 21.4 percent to 102.76 billion Japanese Yen or 69.03 yen per share from 130.75 billion yen or 87.85 yen per share of last year.



Profit for the quarter was hurt by a one time loss of 24.67 billion yen related to the Chinese business.



Operating income rose 4.2 percent to 160.10 billion yen from 153.7 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue climbed to 2063.86 billion yen from 1805.32 billion in the previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect 140 billion yen in earnings or 94.05 yen per share, 200 billion yen in operating income and 2850 billion yen in revenues.



Today, Mitsubishi shares closed at JPY 472.60, up 0.36% in Japan.



