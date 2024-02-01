

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported Thursday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite higher net sales.



Further, the Board proposed annual dividend of 3.76 euros per share, an increase of 5.6 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Sanofi expects business earnings per share to remain roughly stable excluding the impact of an expected effective tax rate increase to 21 percent, and decrease low single-digit at CER including the higher expected tax rate.



Separately, the company announced the appointment of Francois-Xavier Roger as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Executive Committee, effective April 1.



He will succeed Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, who will step down from his role to become Head of Apprentis d'Auteuil, a foundation that supports adolescents who are struggling in life.



Francois-Xavier will join from Nestle, where he has been the CFO for more than 8 years. Before Nestle, he was the CFO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, based in Japan, from 2013 to 2015.



For the fourth quarter, IFRS net income attributable to equity holders was 555 million euros or 0.44 euro per share, compared to prior year's profit of 3.11 billion euros or 2.48 euros per share.



Business net income was 2.08 billion euros or 1.66 euros per share, compared to last year's 2.14 billion euros or 1.71 euros per share.



In the fourth quarter, Sanofi generated net sales of 10.92 billion euros, an increase of 1.8 percent from last year's 10.73 billion euros. Sales went up 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates.



