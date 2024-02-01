Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31 January 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.426     GBP1.216 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.402     GBP1.200 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.410605    GBP1.204465

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,200,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
387       1.426         XDUB      09:02:37      00068693420TRLO0 
1500       1.426         XDUB      09:02:37      00068693419TRLO0 
2895       1.426         XDUB      09:02:37      00068693418TRLO0 
4954       1.418         XDUB      09:24:34      00068693876TRLO0 
371       1.418         XDUB      09:24:34      00068693877TRLO0 
4779       1.412         XDUB      09:36:06      00068694090TRLO0 
172       1.416         XDUB      11:48:08      00068697284TRLO0 
5300       1.416         XDUB      11:48:08      00068697285TRLO0 
2000       1.416         XDUB      11:49:37      00068697325TRLO0 
205       1.414         XDUB      12:01:50      00068697641TRLO0 
3616       1.414         XDUB      12:01:50      00068697642TRLO0 
1505       1.414         XDUB      12:01:50      00068697643TRLO0 
3000       1.416         XDUB      12:01:50      00068697644TRLO0 
2000       1.416         XDUB      12:01:50      00068697645TRLO0 
4807       1.406         XDUB      12:59:55      00068699087TRLO0 
3723       1.406         XDUB      13:20:36      00068699447TRLO0 
1447       1.406         XDUB      13:20:36      00068699467TRLO0 
4773       1.404         XDUB      13:49:13      00068700283TRLO0 
5373       1.404         XDUB      14:12:31      00068700968TRLO0 
444       1.404         XDUB      14:12:31      00068700969TRLO0 
1617       1.402         XDUB      14:49:11      00068702548TRLO0 
3181       1.402         XDUB      14:49:11      00068702549TRLO0 
597       1.406         XDUB      15:13:26      00068703534TRLO0 
676       1.406         XDUB      15:13:26      00068703535TRLO0 
2000       1.408         XDUB      15:35:14      00068704326TRLO0 
4828       1.408         XDUB      15:35:14      00068704327TRLO0 
340       1.408         XDUB      15:35:14      00068704328TRLO0 
1500       1.408         XDUB      15:35:14      00068704329TRLO0 
2086       1.410         XDUB      15:36:26      00068704389TRLO0 
1900       1.410         XDUB      15:36:26      00068704390TRLO0 
702       1.410         XDUB      15:36:26      00068704393TRLO0 
11000      1.410         XDUB      15:36:26      00068704394TRLO0 
1271       1.410         XDUB      15:36:26      00068704397TRLO0 
2299       1.408         XDUB      15:44:42      00068704700TRLO0 
2500       1.408         XDUB      15:44:42      00068704701TRLO0 
4799       1.412         XDUB      15:59:02      00068705210TRLO0 
5453       1.410         XDUB      15:59:06      00068705211TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1025       121.60        XLON      09:02:37      00068693417TRLO0 
5212       121.60        XLON      09:02:37      00068693416TRLO0 
6182       121.00        XLON      09:24:34      00068693874TRLO0 
6231       121.00        XLON      09:24:34      00068693875TRLO0 
466       121.00        XLON      11:48:09      00068697287TRLO0 
6047       121.00        XLON      11:48:09      00068697288TRLO0 
6286       121.00        XLON      11:48:09      00068697289TRLO0 
1180       121.00        XLON      11:48:09      00068697290TRLO0 
5689       121.00        XLON      11:53:25      00068697374TRLO0 
3533       120.00        XLON      12:59:55      00068699088TRLO0 
878       120.00        XLON      13:01:40      00068699116TRLO0 
1481       120.00        XLON      13:01:40      00068699117TRLO0 
7894       120.00        XLON      13:24:30      00068699639TRLO0 
6193       120.00        XLON      13:49:01      00068700277TRLO0 
1331       120.00        XLON      13:53:03      00068700350TRLO0 
6472       120.00        XLON      13:58:03      00068700531TRLO0 
4651       120.00        XLON      15:13:33      00068703563TRLO0 
3900       120.00        XLON      15:13:33      00068703564TRLO0 
2531       120.00        XLON      15:13:33      00068703565TRLO0 
7504       120.00        XLON      15:23:23      00068703902TRLO0 
422       120.00        XLON      15:35:14      00068704317TRLO0 
2171       120.00        XLON      15:35:14      00068704318TRLO0 
3060       120.00        XLON      15:35:14      00068704319TRLO0 
5342       120.00        XLON      15:36:42      00068704411TRLO0 
4319       120.60        XLON      16:21:28      00068706147TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  300924 
EQS News ID:  1827563 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

