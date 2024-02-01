

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK) reported fourth quarter net result to owners of the parent of a loss of 287 million euros compared to profit of 586 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 0.36 euros compared to profit of 0.74 euros. Group operational EBIT decreased to 51 million euros from 355 million euros. Operational EBIT margin decreased to 2.3% from 12.4%. Loss per share excluding fair valuations was 0.64 euros compared to profit of 0.32 euros.



Fourth quarter Group sales decreased by 24% to 2.17 billion euros, with low demand leading to reduced deliveries and lower sales prices across all divisions, except for the Forest division.



Stora Enso said it will launch a profit improvement programme targeting an annualised 80 million euro improvement of operational EBIT. The company noted that this could lead to a potential reduction of approximately 1,000 employees, impacting all divisions and Group functions.



The Board will propose a dividend of 0.10 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2024. Also, the Board proposed that the AGM would authorise the Board to decide at its discretion on the payment of an additional dividend up to a maximum of 0.20 euros per share.



Stora Enso expects full year 2024 operational EBIT to be higher than for the full year 2023, supported by cost reduction and growth initiatives. The company expects market conditions to remain uncertain in 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken