Automotive Smart Antenna Market worth $5.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Smart Antenna Market is estimated to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 5.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increased demand for connected car features, in-vehicle infotainment, autonomous vehicles, and safety norms has increased the adoption of smart antennas globally. The smart antennas also provide high-speed, low-latency communication and real-time data exchange, making them suitable for the upcoming 5G technology.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.2 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Frequency (High, Very High, & Ultra High), Type (Shark-Fin & Fixed Mast), Component (Transceivers, ECU), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, & HCV), EV (BEV, FCEV, & PHEV) and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities New revenue opportunity in autonomous vehicle ecosystem Key Market Drivers Growing cellular applications for connected vehicles

Very High-frequency smart antennas are projected to showcase the highest demand over the forecast period.

The very high frequency ranges between 800 MHz and 2000 MHz. This frequency band is commonly used for various wireless communication services, including mobile networks (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), GPS, and other wireless applications. Navigation-related features are prominent and leading applications in the automotive sector. The growing concerns over traffic congestion and features like finding the best routes have made car navigation widely accepted globally. With the increased number of embedded systems, cars equipped with in-built navigation systems are growing globally. Today, navigation has become a necessary feature of vehicles.

Many countries have restricted the usage of overseas satellite navigation systems due to security reasons. Hence, a smart antenna for navigation systems needs to support GPS of respective countries such as GALILEO by Europe, GLONASS by Russia, BeiDou by China, QZSS by Japan, and IRNSS & Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC) by India. Additionally, conventional cellular connectivity is expected to make the segment the largest in the automotive smart antenna industry. Companies like TE Connectivity, Hirschmann, Telex, and Stratocell offer very high-frequency antennae for premium vehicles.

Compared to higher frequencies, these bands offer better penetration through buildings, foliage, and other obstacles, crucial for reliable connectivity in urban and rural environments. The increasing integration of advanced features in SUVs and premium vehicles, such as infotainment systems, telematics, navigation systems, and connectivity services, contributes to the need for more sophisticated antennas. Hence, the 800 MHz to 2000 MHz frequency range is crucial for various applications in automotive smart antennas, offering a balance between range, data capacity, and established technology, holding the largest market share in the frequency segment.

ECU is the fastest-growing component for the automotive smart antenna market

The ECU is an alliance of electronic components with internal pre-programmed and programmable chipsets used to control one or more units in a vehicle. With the advent of intelligent cars, the automotive sector is moving toward a connected future. The ECU of a smart antenna includes hardware and software components that perform diverse functions for communication. As connected cars and autonomous driving technologies evolve, ECUs will become even more critical. They will handle advanced data processing, decision-making, and communication protocols, making them the driving force behind smart antenna performance and capabilities.

Smart antennas often require dedicated ECUs for managing antenna functions like signal processing, data routing, and communication with other systems. These ECUs integrate seamlessly into the overall E/E architecture, facilitating efficient data flow and optimal antenna performance. The Smart antennas rely on communication with other ECUs and the overall E/E architecture to access vehicle data like GPS location, V2X communication, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), and dynamically adjust to optimize antenna performance in challenging environments.

Key players actively invest in R&D to manufacture ADAS and autonomous driving features, which require powerful vehicle ECUs. These advancements rely on powerful ECUs within smart antennas for data processing and communication.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing automotive smart antenna market.

The Asia Pacific region stands out as the fastest-growing market for automotive smart antennas, propelled by several key factors. The region has witnessed a surge in automotive production and sales, with a growing demand for connected and technologically advanced vehicles. Countries like China, Japan, and India are the fastest-growing markets in the APAC region, with high sales of SUVs and premium vehicles. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the Asia Pacific region had a sales growth from 39.1 million vehicles in 2021 to 44.7 million in 2023 for the key countries. Also, consumers are highly seeking enhanced connectivity features, and the automotive OEMs in the Asia Pacific are actively incorporating smart antenna systems to meet these demands. Automakers like MG India with their vehicle Hector 2023 model have offered rear seat entertainment unit, online navigation, in-car infotainment system, ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera, cellular connectivity, remote vehicle control, over-the-air (OTA) updates, etc.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization and adoption of smart city initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have accelerated the integration of smart technologies in automobiles, contributing to the robust growth of automotive smart antennas in the region. For instance, in China, companies like Huawei and ZTE have invested in 5G infrastructure to support V2X communication, aiming to enhance connectivity for various applications, including smart transportation and autonomous vehicles. Also, companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and others in India are expanding and upgrading telecommunication infrastructure, including deploying 5G networks to support V2X communication for vehicles.

Also, the leading automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, TATA, Mahindra, have made substantial R&D investments to deploy cutting-edge smart antenna technologies in their vehicles, which offer in-vehicle infotainment systems, ADAS systems with Level 1, 2 in some mid variants and high variants in passenger cars for safety purpose. For instance, Audi (Germany) launched its new Q8 with level 2 automation in 2023, and Honda (Japan), in March 2021, unveiled a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan, becoming the world's first carmaker to sell a vehicle equipped with certified level 3 self-driving technology. Hence, these factors have made Asia the fastest-growing region, with remarkable growth in automotive smart antennas. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for connected vehicles, rapid technological adoption, and strategic investments by key industry players.

Key Market Players:

The major players in Automotive Smart Antenna Companies include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Forvia (France), and Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain)

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Denso developed Global Safety Package 3, an active safety system designed to improve the safety of vehicles by giving them high sensing capability of their surroundings. This package combines a millimeter-wave radar sensor and a vision sensor for excellent vehicle safety. To reduce the cost and size, the company has reduced the number of parts compared to the previous generation. In this package, the company uses multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technology, which has A compact antenna with only a few channels for transmitting and receiving radio signals. This feature has been used in THE Hino Ranger (Japan), Lexus (Japan) NX, and the Toyota (Japan) Noah and Voxy.

In August 2023, TE Connectivity launched FP20 and FP40, which were multi-port antennas combining several functions like LTE/5G, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Bluetooth into one, simplifying installation, reducing roof clutter, and boosting aesthetics. The passenger will experience faster internet, reliable navigation, and smoother Bluetooth connections. It comes with future-proof 5G and Wi-Fi 6E/7 support. These antennas are specially designed for connected cars.

In March 2023, Continental AG and HERE Technologies announced a partnership agreement to integrate HERE's high-definition (HD) map data with Continental's C-V2X solutions. This combination provides vehicles with precise location information. It enables them to communicate with each other and surrounding infrastructure, enhancing safety and efficiency on the road with the help of smart antennas.

In October 2022, Denso Corporation and DESAY SV Automotive Co., Ltd. (DESAY SV) established a joint venture to develop and manufacture smart antenna systems for connected vehicles. This partnership strategically combined the strengths of both companies, such as Denso Corporation's expertise in RF technology and antenna design, strong R&D capabilities, and global manufacturing footprint. In contrast, Desay SV shared its automotive infotainment systems and ADAS technologies, and it has a strong presence in the Chinese automotive market.

In January 2022, Continental AG signed a partnership agreement with NXP Semiconductors to develop and commercialize next-generation radar sensors and software solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving applications. This partnership leveraged NXP's high-performance radar chipsets and Continental's expertise in radar sensor design and software development to deliver innovative solutions for the future of mobility.

