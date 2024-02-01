

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activity contracted at the slowest pace in a year in January, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index picked up to 48.9 from 44.8 in December. The score signaled that the deterioration was the slowest since January 2023.



Although moving closer to stabilization, business conditions weakened in each of the past 17 months.



The survey showed that softer falls in output, new orders and employment supported the higher headline index reading.



On the price front, the survey showed that operating costs fell at the least pronounced pace in nine months, while selling prices increased for the first time since last August.



Moreover, business confidence hit an 11-month high in January as firms were more upbeat about growth projections, planned investment and product diversification.



