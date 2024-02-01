Seroba, a European life sciences venture capital firm headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Paris and Milan, announces the final close of its Fund IV at €123M.

Since its first close Fund IV has made five investments in Ireland, Italy, Germany and more recently in the Netherlands.

Fund IV received strong support from existing investors and attracted new investors including CDP Venture Capital and a US corporate.

Seroba, a European life sciences venture capital firm headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Paris and Milan, announced today the final close of its Seroba Fund IV at €123M ($134M). The Fund will target up to 12 investments and has, to date, invested in 5 companies: Perfuze, Sibylla Biotech, Deciphex, Complement Therapeutics and Artica Therapeutics. These companies are developing novel treatments addressing major unmet medical needs.

Fund IV will focus on innovative early-stage investments in life sciences companies, predominantly in Western Europe, and selectively in North America, with a primary focus on biotech.

Alongside existing investors such as the European Investment Fund (EIF), the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Enterprise Ireland (EI), Allied Irish Banks (AIB), the Fund has welcomed new investors including CDP Venture Capitala US corporate and a number of family offices.

Since its launch Seroba has invested in thirty-two innovative life sciences companies, bringing to market twenty new medical devices and eight new therapeutics to date.

Seroba has expanded its team, with offices in Dublin, Paris and more recently Milan. With a pan-European footprint, the Seroba team continues to assess a rich pipeline of investment opportunities in its focus areas.

Bruno Montanari, Partner, commented:

"We are extremely pleased to complete a successful fundraising above our initial target, in what remains a challenging environment. We are grateful to our existing and new investors for their trust in our team and strategy, and we look forward to investing the fund to support entrepreneurs developing break-through medical solutions."

Alan O'Connell, Partner, commented:

"Life sciences remains a highly attractive sector for investors. It's a great time to deploy the fund with rapid innovation driving high-quality investment opportunities. We are indeed fortunate to work in an industry that helps to raise healthcare standards, allowing people to live better for longer while driving strong investment performance for our investors."

About Seroba.

Seroba is a European life sciences venture capital firm based in Dublin, Paris and Milan, investing from its fourth Fund. Seroba focuses on value creation through backing cutting-edge biotech and medtech innovation that will transform the treatment of patients, addressing unmet medical needs. The Seroba team has deep industry, operational and investing experience and an extensive global network. Seroba likes to work with entrepreneurs who share its passion for success and with investors who share the same goal of improving human health while driving financial returns.

Follow Seroba's story at www.serobavc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129917649/en/

Contacts:

Maud Lazare

Head of Investor Relations, Partner

mlazare@serobavc.com